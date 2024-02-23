Legendary Pitmaster Pat Martin Tells Us His Barbecue Secrets - Exclusive Interview

What is it about hickory? Is it just that hickory is local to West Tennessee, or is there a certain flavor you're looking for?

Hickory is the predominant wood in this area of the South. Hickory, when it's seasoned, almost takes on a sweetness. Not quite like a fruit wood, but similar. But when it's not seasoned, it's very bitter and acrid and turns a lot of people off. So a lot of people think hickory is really strong, and it is, if it's green, if it still has moisture in it. If it's dried out, it's not strong. It's perfect, in my opinion. I've used oak. I love using oak. I think the best wood to use is the wood that's grown around you.

Do you think there's a way of trying to get that West Tennessee-style flavor at home, or would you not recommend people try it?

I would always recommend that people try it. I think everybody should try it at home, and yeah, they can. Hickory wood is not hard to get even in areas where you don't have it, I mean you can have it shipped to you on Amazon if you want. You can get hickory chunks. Don't ever use wood chips because you have to soak wood chips to keep them from burning up and that recreates the acrid smoke. So you don't ever want to do that. Large hickory chunks thrown in with some hardwood lump charcoal, you can get there, yes.

And if people are working at home, what kind of rig do you think they should use? Would you say people should try to build a pit or use a Weber kettle?

Well, it's good you ask that. Cooking's cooking. There are some pits that breathe better than others and are easier to cook on. But you can cook on pretty much anything. I do happen to love a Weber grill. I would suggest that people build a block pit; it's the cheapest way, and it's also the best. In my opinion, it's the best way to hold heat because a pit breathes like a salamander, whereas a smoker has one mouth, so to speak, that breathes in. A pit with no mortar, you can't use mortar, but a pit that's dry stacked breathes 360 degrees around. You don't have as many hotspots, you have a more even cook, and it's less work.

So that's basically stacking up a brick enclosure and then putting a grate on top?

That's right. We just go to Lowe's or Home Depot and get cinder blocks. Cinder blocks make the best pit because air is a great insulator. So the air inside the cinder blocks gets hot and helps radiate back. It makes the cook more efficient. And then just get some rebar and lay it out; you can get a piece of fence and put it over the top of it. Anything that will support whatever you're cooking, keep it elevated, it works. Again, it's about not overthinking it.

Right. Since it's not all enclosed, do you think that changes the flavor too?

Well, I would put some cardboard or some kind of metal on top of it to keep it closed, but if you didn't have it enclosed, you would make the pit a little bit lower. Keep smoking longer than you normally would because a lot of that smoke's just going to dissipate.