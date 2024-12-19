The Absolute Best Canned Chili, According To Our Taste Test

Chili is a source of pride in many regions with competitive cook offs and secret recipes with 50-ingredient spice blends. But for those of us who just want to eat a tasty bowl of chili without putting in the time and effort it takes to develop a recipe, canned chili will do the trick. Chili is a great candidate for canning as a well-spiced stew that gets more and more flavorful the longer it sits. And canned chili brands abound, many of which are delicious! We taste-tested the absolute best canned chilis on grocery store shelves and ranked Tony Packo's Cafe chili with beans as the best of the best.

Tony Packo's is an Ohio-native company that has celebrated 90 years of serving its name brand specialties: Hungarian Kolbasz sausage hot dogs and the chili and pickles that top them. It offer chili with and without beans, but the beans offer a tender, pillowy textural contrast to the meaty chew of ground beef while also absorbing liquid for the perfect consistency. Not only does Tony Packo's chili with beans have the ideal ratio of meat to beans, but the spices and aromatics used in the recipe really shine through. The bright red hue of the stewing liquid with pops of green chilies translated into just the right amount of heat, smokiness, and spice. Considering that all of the brands we tasted were popular and more than halfway decent, a top ranking speaks to a truly excellent can of chili.

