Pepsi Faces Lawsuit Over Who Invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos

Flamin' Hot Cheetos have inspired countless memes, spin-off flavors, instant mac and cheese, and even Crocs and womenswear clothing lines. Now, the credit for the iconic flavor's creation are the subject of a lawsuit. PepsiCo is being sued by former executive Richard Montañez for the company's denial of his alleged invention of Flamin' Hot Cheetos. The lawsuit was filed on July 18 in California Superior Court for discrimination, fraud, and defamation for an undisclosed amount, reports the Associated Press. As of Thursday, PepsiCo declined to commention the situation.

Notably, the claims of the involved parties have substantially evolved over time. Long before his purported invention, Montañez allegedly began his tenure at PepsiCo (Frito-Lay parent company) in 1977 as a janitor. The story goes that, one day while he was on shift, a Cheetos machine broke down. Montañez decided to bring home some of the unflavored snacks rather than scrapping them. After experimenting in his kitchen with different seasonings, he pitched his snack to PepsiCo CEO Roger Enrico in 1991. Per Montañez's lawsuit, the idea for spicy Cheetos was his, and the 1991 meeting was the last time the company ever involved him in the snack's product development. Flamin' Hot Cheetos hit the market in 1992. By the 2010s, Montañez was a public speaker for PepsiCo and relayed his story in speeches. A rags-to-riches-style movie titled "Flamin' Hot" was made about Montañez's side of the story in 2023. However, by that time, the company contradicted his claims.