Master This Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dog Technique For The Perfect Bite Every Time

When it's time to get your grill on, having a thoughtful menu filled with meats and treats to share is an absolute must. Hot dogs are a staple of barbecues galore, but bacon-wrapped hot dogs are truly what takes your 'cue to the next level. Step up your game by mastering a simple yet effective technique for grilling your bacon dogs to perfection. First, ensure full coverage by wrapping your favorite brand of store-bought bacon around the hot dog diagonally from tip to tip. When grilling, make sure you turn your hot dog in the direction of the wrapped bacon so everything sticks together nicely and your bacon doesn't come undone while cooking.

This method for wrapping bacon is your best bet for a hot dog that's bursting with smoky flavor. Using a diagonal technique for wrapping keeps the strip of bacon tightly wound around any type of cylindrical-shaped grocery store hot dog. Making sure to turn it in the same direction as the wrapping will further help to seal everything together in the process. Once you've got the technique down, there are a number of ways to dress up your bacon-wrapped hot dog.