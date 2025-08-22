15 Meals You Probably Ate If You Were Middle Class In The '90s

Global cuisine, Italian flavors, and the Atkins Diet: welcome to the '90s, when both frozen foods and fresh ingredients experienced a surge in culinary popularity. It was also a prosperous time for the middle class — a somewhat dubious category these days. There was a strong demographic of working families who were looking to save time and money, but would go for an occasional night out to dinner that, as a kid, felt like the most exciting meal of all time. Middle-class families would spring for convenient and kid-friendly frozen foods and other prepared meals, but the '90s kids of the household would still likely have to sit down for a chilled soup or Mediterranean-inspired salad.

Whether you grew up dreading or begging for these meals, they were everywhere: on cooking shows and restaurant menus, in the frozen food aisle, and in your home kitchen. These are dishes that bring back days of rollerblading, Full House, U2, and yeah, probably way too many pizza rolls.