The Best Store-Bought Teriyaki Sauce Comes From A Trusted Japanese Brand

If your mouth waters at the thought of succulent teriyaki chicken or wok-tossed teriyaki tofu, you'll be glad to hear that there are quite a few perfectly delicious store-bought teriyaki sauce choices available. The Japanese-influenced sauce can be both a marinade and a finishing sauce for many foods. While it's not hard to craft a quick two-ingredient version in a pinch, having a convenient bottle of teriyaki sauce in your pantry ensures you get all the nuanced flavors you'd expect from teriyaki without hunting down all the ingredients yourself. And, as you might expect, a Japanese company, Kikkoman, came out on top when we tasted bottled sauces side by side.

Kikkoman's Takumi Teriyaki sauce took top honors in our ranking thanks to a complex layering of flavors that balance umami with sweet and salty and still allow the garlic, sesame, and onion background tastes to shine. And, speaking of shine, the texture of Kikkoman Takumi Teriyaki is also just right for clinging to your food, giving the grill-kissed bronze shine that makes a teriyaki plate so appealing.