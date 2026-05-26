My Favorite Trader Joe's Condiment Is Back For The Season
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I'm a mustard girlie. People seem to favor all sorts of condiments, like ketchup or ranch, but mustard is my favorite. But I also like pickles. What if there was something that melded the two into a delightful creation? Trader Joe's did exactly this with its Dill Pickle Mustard, which is back for the season. I always stock up on the stuff when it rolls around because it combines two of my favorite flavor profiles. I like the vinegary zip of a good yellow mustard (there are various mustard types, and yellow is a classic among them), but then we have the complexity of dill and actual pickle pieces. While mustard typically has vinegar, this version seems more pungent.
It has everything I like about mustard and pickles without making the mustard too runny, which is what happens if you add pickle juice to mustard — believe me, I've tried it. If you're a fan of the yellow condiment, this might be to your liking. It's the perfect addition to summer barbecues, pairing wonderfully with staples like hot dogs, burgers, and fries. This is a limited-time offering, as noted on the website, so grab one to see if you like it. My honest suggestion? Try it in the parking lot right away to test it out. If you like it, go back in to buy a couple more because they go quick. Some say they buy a few to last them through the year, so you wouldn't be the only one doing so.
How to use it and what fans/haters are saying
A pickle-y mustard is a highly specific but beloved item. It ranked No. 1 in a Trader Joe's condiment taste test, beating out things like peri peri sauce and harissa. I'm kind of surprised but extremely happy to see others rave so highly about the mustard as I do. It actually gets resold on places like Amazon, believe it or not. One review on the Amazon listing says, "It's so tasty, it can be consumed straight from the bottle." While I agree with the sentiment, I still like to pair it with things. People say they like to use it as a marinade for salmon, or add it to anything like deviled eggs, egg salad, tuna sandwiches, pastrami, or a turkey club wrap.
As you might expect, it's not loved by all. Some say they weren't much of a fan, or that you can just make it at home. Others have some solid critiques of the lid itself, noting that it should be bigger so the pickle morsels can slide through — not a bad idea. Shockingly, I couldn't find many negative comments about the product. Those who love it, adore it. Those who don't like mustard probably wouldn't get it in the first place.
If you don't enjoy the texture of pickles, then this could be a good option. It just tastes so summery and flavorful to go with just about anything you serve at your next gathering. It's unlike your basic mustard, but it doesn't feel too off base either. "I stock up every time it's back. It makes other mustards look so lacking in comparison," one person on Instagram comments. So, while you're shopping at TJ's to pick up your mustard, make sure to snag a few other must-haves to cool off and beat the heat.