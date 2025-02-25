5 Tasty Toppings To Add Crunch To Your Hot Dogs
No matter how you choose to enjoy your favorite frank in a bun, there's a hot dog out there to suit your personal taste preferences. In fact, there are a myriad of fascinating hot dog styles from around the world that include a variety of different buns, sauces, sausages, and toppings, making the possibilities practically limitless. Whether beef, pork, chicken, or plant-based, pick any delicious dog you want and prepare it to perfection. To truly elevate the taste and texture combination in every bite, take your pick of the many clever and creative choices for crunchy hot dog toppings. From chicharrones, to fried onions, chips, crackers, and garlic crisp, the types of toppings you dream of will create new combinations of flavor and fun.
The reason crunchy toppings add value and enhancement to your dog is for the variance in both taste and texture. While a pillowy bun and cooked sausage are to be expected, the element of crunch brings a new level of depth to your meal. You can even coordinate the overall flavors of your hot dog to be informed by your choice of crunchy topping. The choice is yours!
Chicharrones
For the ultimate "pig out" hot dog, try topping a plump pork sausage with a generous helping of chicharrones. There are several variations on this staple snack of deep fried pork skin popular in Spain, South America, and Central America. Whereas American pork rinds are just the deep fried skin, chicharrones encompass the skin and parts of the fat and meat. Similarly, a dish from the Philippines known as lechon kawali is cooked by first boiling and then deep frying pieces of pork belly. Whether you choose to use any of these styles of deep fried pork belly –- or even crush up a simple handful of Mac's Pork Rinds to sprinkle atop your hot dog, the savory flavors will be amplified with each tasty crunch.
Adding chicharrones or pork rinds to your hot dog creates a more decadent dish. Choosing a hot dog with a combination of pork and beef will play up these sweet and savory flavors, while an addition of barbecue sauce and a brioche bun would cut in with a zing of tanginess and richness. For a truly over-the-top dog, you can also wrap your frank in bacon and add a portion of pulled pork on top before the pièce de résistance of pork rinds or chicharrones. Consider serving this with a side of vegetable fries to ad some freshness.
Fried onions
Think of your favorite green bean casserole and you'll know why no dish is complete without a generous topping of French's Original Crispy Fried Onions or your favorite homemade version. While a green bean casserole-inspired hot dog might not appeal to most, considering all the luscious flavors that go into making this ubiquitous casserole, there are actually a handful of hidden gems to inspire a fantastic frank. For starters, a green bean casserole typically involves cream of mushroom soup and, of course, green beans. Taking some creative license with this, you can top your favorite hot dog with a combination of a robust cheese sauce and a batch of savory sauteed mushrooms. To this, add a handful — or more — of fried onions for an unforgettable meal.
Getting a little further away from a holiday casserole, you can also prepare a basic hot dog with mustard, relish, and any of your other favorite condiments, but swap a portion of crunchy fried onions in place of raw or grilled onions. This will simply and effectively change up the taste, texture, and mouthfeel of your hot dog by just upgrading one element. You can even throw in some crispy fried garlic for an allium-rich topping filled with savory and salty flavors and just a hint of sweetness.
Chips
Different styles of potato chips range in flavor from fairly straightforward to entirely out-of-this-world. Depending on your personal preference, you can let this gamut of options guide your next hot dog to new heights. For something on the simpler side, try topping your next chili cheese dog with a handful of crushed up chili cheese or regular Fritos in a nod to the iconic Frito pie. You can also use crushed up tortilla chips atop a hot dog dressed with a spread of guacamole for a fusion of epic proportions. If you prefer something on the sweeter side, a handful of crushed up potato chips on a hot dog topped with coleslaw or potato salad will make a delicious deli-inspired delight.
Moving a bit beyond the basic, there are plenty of spicy chips to kick your hot dog into high gear and bring the heat. Try topping your next hot dog with a handful of crushed up hot Cheetos, cheese sauce, and pickled jalapeños for a bun filled with delicious nacho-inspired flavors. Amp up the look and taste with Takis Fuego Tortilla Chips which come in several different flavors and colors including "Blue Heat" for an unforgettable bite.
Crackers
For those who love salty and savory flavors, choosing crackers as a crunchy topping is practically a no-brainer. If you're a fan of cheesy crackers, you can choose between Goldfish crackers in a number of cheese-flavors, Cheez-Its, or store-bought parmesan crisps and so much more. These options would go especially well with a leaner style of sausage, like a turkey or chicken frank, to add extra protein and flavor. If you want to lean more into culinary inspiration from southern cuisine, use crushed up fried saltine crackers on top of your favorite beef or pork frank. For those who want to try a plant-based, vegetarian, or keto-friendly version, you can also choose crackers to accommodate these styles.
Make your own gluten-free pumpkin seed crackers to crush up and add to your preferred veggie dog for a health-conscious treat. If you're adhering to a keto diet, you can also skip the bun, make your own baked cheese crisps, and use those to add some crunch and essential protein to your favorite keto-friendly hot dog. The options for baking your own crackers give you full control of how to elevate your next hot dog with a satisfying crunch.
Crunchy garlic
With so many creative ways to use chili crisp in your cooking, topping a hot dog ought to be top of the list. You can buy your favorite store-bought jar of chili garlic crisp or make your own for the ultimate in umami flavor and crunchy topping. If you want the garlic without the chili and oil, you can prepare your own fried garlic or store-bought garlic chips. Any of these choices would be great on top of a frank dressed with a rich garlic aioli or a Cajun sausage with a hearty remoulade.
Taking inspiration from the flavors of chili garlic crisp, you can also prepare a hot dog with a portion of diced green onions and Sriracha ketchup in a toasted sesame bun. On the flipside, try going the plant-based route with a vegetarian sausage topped with chili garlic crisp and a hearty helping of stir-fried veggies for extra vegetable nutrients. The possibilities here are truly endless and, whether soaked in chili oil or deep fried and crushed up on its own, garlic is the gift that keeps on giving.