Try Tex-Mex Inspired Toppings For Your Next Hot Dog
Ketchup and mustard (perhaps even relish) are the most traditional hot dog toppings. But, they aren't the only options. Rather than limit yourself to the same old sauces and add-ons, revamp humble hot dogs with a few Tex-Mex-inspired toppings. Not only will it send flavors soaring to new heights, but introducing any combination of fresh ingredients, zesty condiments, and colorful garnishes will increase textural variety and visual appeal. To give freshly cooked franks a wow factor, nothing compares to Tex-Mex toppings.
Bright and bold, Tex-Mex cuisine draws from its Spanish and Mexican origins. While recipe staples like corn, beans, and chiles can be easily layered onto hot dogs, so can many other components. For instance, juicy chopped tomatoes, crisp shredded lettuce, or pungent sliced onions can amp up flavors when worked onto wieners. Likewise, a handful of cilantro or a squeeze of lime can bring a burst of freshness to the protein. Jalapeños can instead impart spice, whereas crushed tortilla chips can add crunch. Even a scoop of black beans — or better yet, cowboy caviar – makes for a topping that's both aesthetic and tasty.
As for sauces, salsa, pico de gallo, Texas green sauce, or a dollop of tangy crema can elevate any basic hot dog. Additionally, creamy guacamole, pickled corn relish, or candied chiles can also impart depth while balancing the salty savoriness of the franks. Otherwise, emphasize umami with a scoop of Texas-style chili or cheese — we're partial to Jack or queso.
Lean even further into the Tex-Mex theme
To give hot dogs the ultimate Tex-Mex makeover, don't stop at toppings. Go a step further and rethink the hot dogs themselves. For example, why not grill up stuffed franks that are laced with jalapeño or cheddar? However, you can also jazz up any standard sausage. To add extra flavor, marinate the links in a vinaigrette laced with Tex-Mex seasoning, or sprinkle them with chili powder before grilling. You can even slide the franks into hollowed jalapeños for a uniquely fiery twist.
When it comes to selecting which buns are best, you can keep things classic. But, there's an opportunity to amplify complexity by coating buns with Tex-Mex-spiced compound butter or dousing them in sauce, enchilada-style. Otherwise, ditch the buns entirely and wrap the hot dogs in a soft tortilla or layer them in a hard taco shell. The sausages can even be coated in a spicy cornbread batter to craft a Tex-Mex-style corn dog.
Given the many ways to enhance a hot dog, knowing how to effectively layer toppings is key. As a general rule, start with sauces and spreads before adding chunky toppings. It's also wise to anchor franks with cheese and tuck anything that's prone to toppling in between the bun and the frank. Lastly, top hot dogs modestly. This ensures minimal mess and guarantees that each bite contains every ingredient. So, what are you waiting for? Pick up a pack of wieners and let the Tex-Mex-inspired experimentation begin!