Try Tex-Mex Inspired Toppings For Your Next Hot Dog

Ketchup and mustard (perhaps even relish) are the most traditional hot dog toppings. But, they aren't the only options. Rather than limit yourself to the same old sauces and add-ons, revamp humble hot dogs with a few Tex-Mex-inspired toppings. Not only will it send flavors soaring to new heights, but introducing any combination of fresh ingredients, zesty condiments, and colorful garnishes will increase textural variety and visual appeal. To give freshly cooked franks a wow factor, nothing compares to Tex-Mex toppings.

Bright and bold, Tex-Mex cuisine draws from its Spanish and Mexican origins. While recipe staples like corn, beans, and chiles can be easily layered onto hot dogs, so can many other components. For instance, juicy chopped tomatoes, crisp shredded lettuce, or pungent sliced onions can amp up flavors when worked onto wieners. Likewise, a handful of cilantro or a squeeze of lime can bring a burst of freshness to the protein. Jalapeños can instead impart spice, whereas crushed tortilla chips can add crunch. Even a scoop of black beans — or better yet, cowboy caviar – makes for a topping that's both aesthetic and tasty.

As for sauces, salsa, pico de gallo, Texas green sauce, or a dollop of tangy crema can elevate any basic hot dog. Additionally, creamy guacamole, pickled corn relish, or candied chiles can also impart depth while balancing the salty savoriness of the franks. Otherwise, emphasize umami with a scoop of Texas-style chili or cheese — we're partial to Jack or queso.