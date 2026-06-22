13 Retired Food Mascots No One Remembers Anymore

There's no denying that the branding and marketing of various foods is a strange business. Food mascots range from widely beloved to downright weird nightmare fuel, and in some cases, you're just kind of left wondering why some marketing teams were so convinced they had a win on their hands (we're looking at you and your briefly retired, creepy-as-heck King mascot, Burger King).

Burger King isn't the only one to bid a fond farewell to mascots, though, and we'd like to take a little walk down memory lane ... for better or worse. We learned very, very quickly that decades past were filled with some seriously strange creatures, and that's kind of an understatement. In some cases, you can see how marketing gurus thought they might appeal to customers, particularly children. In other cases? Not so much.

So, let's talk about old-school mascots, because for one reason or another, these may be long gone, but absolutely shouldn't be forgotten. Are some of these uncomfortable to see by today's cultural sensibilities? Yes, they are; please consider that a disclaimer. Just because a mascot was pretty horrible — for one reason or another — that doesn't always mean it should be erased. Erasing history is how mistakes get repeated, after all, and while there are a few of these that we'd love to see make a comeback, others are firmly in let's-not-do-that-again territory.