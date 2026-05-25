This Nostalgic Cartoon Was The First Ever To Inspire Its Own Morning Cereal

Today, the idea of movie tie-in Happy Meals and superhero-branded snacks is just par for the course. We're used to being constantly marketed to by a well-known spokesperson, even if the pairing doesn't exactly make sense. Like, say, Elon Musk's Tesla Mezcal tequila, which is one of the worst celebrity-owned liquor brands. But when the cereal Fruity Pebbles debuted nationally in 1971, it became one of the first massively successful cereals built directly around a licensed television property, "The Flintstones." This was a huge shift in how food companies thought about food marketing and commercializing childhood culture.

We can thank Post Cereals for this late-capitalist venture, as the company was searching for ways to compete aggressively in the ever-growing children's cereal market. While breakfast cereals were already heavily advertised during those Saturday morning cartoons in the 1960s, the anthropomorphic animal mascots were specifically invented for the cereal. We'd like to give an honorable mention to Toucan Sam and the Trix Rabbit for hocking some of the best-ranking fruity-flavored cereals.

What made the Flintstones so different is that the beloved characters were already their own form of celebrity. Wilma, Fred, and their kid Pebbles had already wiggled their way into America's hearts as the first primetime animated sitcom. Thanks to its dual draw of both adults and children, it was one of the most recognizable shows in America. Considering that Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble were already hocking Winston cigarettes on TV in the early '60s, a children's cereal wasn't that much of a stretch.