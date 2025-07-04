Are Fruity Pebbles Cereals Really Different Flavors, Or Just Different Colors?

Despite its prehistoric nature, diving into a bowl of Fruity Pebbles is a fresh and fruity treat for the taste buds. The Flintstones gang knew what they were doing when they teamed up with Post to create the iconic breakfast cereal in 1971. Unlike its indulgent counterpart, Cocoa Pebbles (which contains no real cocoa), Fruity Pebbles have always relied on a bedrock of vivid, eye-catching colors to attract customers — colors which many people believe are tied to specific fruity flavors. But here's the twist: Those colors don't actually correspond to different tastes, as it's all a vibrant illusion.

Simply put, the puffed-up crispy rice of Fruity Pebbles is a fruit salad of different shades, but not flavors. Now, the only colors upon release were orange, red, and yellow, hinting at orange, lemon, and tangerine flavors. Tangerine was later swapped for cherry to cut some citrus tang, while supplemental colors were thrown into the mix over time, like purple and green (which joined in the mid to late '80s).

Now, to this day, some consumers swear that eating a single Fruity Pebble (or a collection of one color) at a time reveals distinct flavors. Unfortunately for these fans, the truth about the fruity cereal brand may be a hard pebble to swallow.