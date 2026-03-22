The 1950s Throwback McDonald's Location You Can Find In Massachusetts
A road trip isn't complete without a rest stop, and in New England, you're bound to find a hidden treasure or two at each one. From New Hampshire's two-in-one liquor store-slash-rest areas, to Vermont's scenic and expertly designed spots, there are plenty of places along the region's major interstates that will make your pit stops feel a little more special. For those heading west from Boston, a stop at the Ludlow Service Plaza off the Massachusetts Turnpike features one of the coolest McDonald's locations in the U.S. Fully inspired by the 1950s, this spot is worth a visit, either for a photo-op or a Big Mac.
If you aren't already planning a stop at this iconic McDonald's location, the Golden Arches are sure to lure you in from the highway. These arches, which are visible both outside and inside the building, are a classic feature of original McDonald's locations, and here, they're presented with a more vintage look.
In addition to the arches, try to spot the character that appears in various places throughout this location. No, it's not Ronald McDonald; it's Speedee, the original McDonald's mascot. You'll find him just below the arches outside, beside the entryway sign, and even in the interior dining area, which is full of colorful, retro-inspired booths and chairs. If you're a frequent patron of the chain, you'll definitely appreciate the vintage McDonald's vibe of this location, as it's a stark contrast to the brand's current modern, minimalist look.
Not your ordinary McDonald's
It's worth noting that the Ludlow Plaza McDonald's isn't an original, historic McDonald's like the one in Downey, California, which is the oldest operating McDonald's location in the U.S. The Massachusetts Turnpike was finished four years after the Downey location opened, but the Ludlow McDonald's didn't open until 2000, so this location is a more modern representation of a classic design.
Nevertheless, folks who have visited this location love that it isn't just any ordinary McDonald's. Driving on the Massachusetts Turnpike can feel endless at times, especially if you're stuck in traffic, so the placement of this joyful-looking McDonald's is particularly convenient.
While there are some not-so-great reviews about the actual service, many visitors appreciate seeing the fun design of this McDonald's, so if you find yourself on the Pike, it is absolutely worth visiting for the retro vibes. Be sure to plan your road trip soon, though: The State of Massachusetts has confirmed that this rest area will be torn down and rebuilt in the near future, so channel your inner Speedee and get to it while you still can. Once you've had your fill, head south to the Long Island McDonald's stuck in the '90s.