The 1950s Throwback McDonald's Location You Can Find In Massachusetts

A road trip isn't complete without a rest stop, and in New England, you're bound to find a hidden treasure or two at each one. From New Hampshire's two-in-one liquor store-slash-rest areas, to Vermont's scenic and expertly designed spots, there are plenty of places along the region's major interstates that will make your pit stops feel a little more special. For those heading west from Boston, a stop at the Ludlow Service Plaza off the Massachusetts Turnpike features one of the coolest McDonald's locations in the U.S. Fully inspired by the 1950s, this spot is worth a visit, either for a photo-op or a Big Mac.

If you aren't already planning a stop at this iconic McDonald's location, the Golden Arches are sure to lure you in from the highway. These arches, which are visible both outside and inside the building, are a classic feature of original McDonald's locations, and here, they're presented with a more vintage look.

In addition to the arches, try to spot the character that appears in various places throughout this location. No, it's not Ronald McDonald; it's Speedee, the original McDonald's mascot. You'll find him just below the arches outside, beside the entryway sign, and even in the interior dining area, which is full of colorful, retro-inspired booths and chairs. If you're a frequent patron of the chain, you'll definitely appreciate the vintage McDonald's vibe of this location, as it's a stark contrast to the brand's current modern, minimalist look.