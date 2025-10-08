The Orange Juice Rebrand That Lost $30 Million Long Before Anyone Cared About Cracker Barrel's Logo

The 2025 uproar over Cracker Barrel's rebranded logo was epic, considering the pushback and access to instant grievance-airing on social media. However, that colossal failure and rapid U-turn had a notable predecessor story. Following a 2009 power-of-the-people protest, a different rebrand totally flopped, resulting in a quick reversal and an estimated loss of $30 million. The product was Tropicana Premium Orange Juice, sold in cooler sections of major supermarkets, both then and now.

The branding partially involved the front label gracing each container of Tropicana not-from-concentrate orange juice, depicting a large orange with a green leaf attached, plus a colorful striped straw inserted into the orange. The overall image conveyed several things to the average consumer: the oranges are fresh-picked, the juice comes from real oranges rather than concentrates, and it tastes so fresh that it's like sucking juice straight from a real, fresh orange.

That imagery was apparently so effective that when it changed, orange juice fans pushed back, big time. The bright, playful orange had been stripped away, replaced by a minimalist white background, an oversized stemmed glass of juice, and a rotated vertical "Tropicana" logo, rather than the familiar, easily identifiable horizontal placement. Fans complained that the redesign (by the Arnell Group) removed the uniqueness of the packaging, relating it to generic or store-brand juices, and even emailed questions, per The New York Times, such as "Do any of these package-design people actually shop for orange juice? Because I do, and the new cartons stink." As testament to customer appreciation, significant revenue loss, or both, Tropicana quickly backpedaled.