14 1990s Snack Commercials That Bring Back All The Nostalgia

In a 21st-century world of streaming services and the option to pay for interruption-free entertainment, commercials are something of a lost art. And yes, we'll go as far as to call them an art form: there have been plenty that are thoughtfully written and designed to hit us right in the feels, feature an earworm of a jingle, and stick with us for a good, long time.

That's especially true of 1990s-era commercials. With the internet still in its infancy, television commercials were where it was at. There were a ton of great '90s beer ads that we still fondly remember today, and as for snack commercials, you'd better believe that a decade defined by funky, bright colors targeted kids and teens in an equally flashy way.

Was there rollerblading, over-the-top animated mascots, and teens dancing in the streets? Absolutely. Catchy jingles and shouting wrestlers? Check, and yes, there's at least one of those. The 1990s were definitely a different time, and those who lived through that totally tubular decade can be transported right back to the days of Saturday morning cartoons and hanging out at the mall thanks to these snack commercials thankfully preserved on YouTube (and yes, the quality isn't up to present-day standards — we do apologize, but that's just the way things were.)