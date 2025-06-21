Pringles Aren't Technically Potato Chips — Here's What They Really Are

As you might guess, adding additional flour to the potato crisps alters the flavor a bit from that of regular potato chips. Sliced and fried potato chips tend to have more potato flavor, which gives them more depth and an earthiness. The corn and rice flour, combined with dried potato flakes or flour, dilutes the potatoes' flavor. Instead, you get a potato crisp that is milder and allows the other seasonings to shine.

Though the Food and Drug Administration allows Pringles to call its product "potato chips," there is a stipulation. The packaging must also state that the chips are made with dried potato, which implies the extra processing. Interestingly, to avoid paying taxes levied on potato chips (or crisps, as the snack is called there), Pringles claimed that its product shouldn't be considered potato chips in England. In the case, it was even said that Pringles are made from less than 50% potato matter (via The Guardian).

So, whatever you call the crunchy, salty snack, just know that Pringles are still made out of potatoes, along with a few other kinds of starchy flour. If you're not sure which flavor to try, Tasting Table ranked the 18 best Pringles flavors out there. And don't forget to save your empty Pringles cans for storing other snacks.