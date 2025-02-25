The Adorable Reason Goldfish Crackers Are Shaped Like Fish

The beloved Goldfish crackers have a history in the United States that dates back decades — to the 1960s, to be exact. In 1962, Pepperidge Farms founder Margaret Rudkin discovered the cute snacks during a visit to Switzerland. Impressed by the cracker, Rudkin was determined to bring the salty Goldfish back home to the U.S. and set a plan in motion for the tasty European creation to enter the American market. Though the crunchy treats didn't make their first appearance on American grocery shelves until the '60s, the salty snacks were enjoyed in Europe for several years before then. But why were these crackers shaped like fish? There's an adorable reason behind it.

As far as the creation of Goldfish is concerned, we have culinary inventor Oscar J. Kambly to thank. In fact, the man first came up with the idea of these crackers as a birthday present for his wife in 1958, as his wife's astrological sign was Pisces. Thus, the symbol associated with her birthday was the fish. How sweet is that? Of course, when brought to the U.S., Pepperidge Farms intended the savory crackers to be a bar and party snack, developed with adults (not children) in mind. Meant to either replace or accompany the most popular snacks in America, such as peanuts and pretzels, Goldfish were commonly promoted alongside boozy beverages.