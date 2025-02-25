The Adorable Reason Goldfish Crackers Are Shaped Like Fish
The beloved Goldfish crackers have a history in the United States that dates back decades — to the 1960s, to be exact. In 1962, Pepperidge Farms founder Margaret Rudkin discovered the cute snacks during a visit to Switzerland. Impressed by the cracker, Rudkin was determined to bring the salty Goldfish back home to the U.S. and set a plan in motion for the tasty European creation to enter the American market. Though the crunchy treats didn't make their first appearance on American grocery shelves until the '60s, the salty snacks were enjoyed in Europe for several years before then. But why were these crackers shaped like fish? There's an adorable reason behind it.
As far as the creation of Goldfish is concerned, we have culinary inventor Oscar J. Kambly to thank. In fact, the man first came up with the idea of these crackers as a birthday present for his wife in 1958, as his wife's astrological sign was Pisces. Thus, the symbol associated with her birthday was the fish. How sweet is that? Of course, when brought to the U.S., Pepperidge Farms intended the savory crackers to be a bar and party snack, developed with adults (not children) in mind. Meant to either replace or accompany the most popular snacks in America, such as peanuts and pretzels, Goldfish were commonly promoted alongside boozy beverages.
The further history of Kambly's Goldfish
Whether Goldfish are served alongside cocktails, poured into bowls at children's parties, used as a clever soup garnish, or crunched up to make a tart, Kambly's edible symbol of endearment has had real staying power. That's in no small part due to the history behind the brand. The original Oscar Robert Kambly met his wife in 1906 and moved to her farming village, where he began a long-standing career as a baker. The husband-wife duo eventually outgrew the bakery and established a biscuit factory where Kambly created the world's thinnest pastry in 1953, called the Butterfly. Years later, Kambly's son, Oscar J. Kambly, took over the business, eventually crafting the Goldfish cracker for his own bride.
When Rudkin stumbled upon the Swiss snacks, the second-generation Kambly had already established a solid reputation as a quality producer and baker. To this day, the Kambly brand is known for its biscuits and international presence. Much like the tiny Goldfish crackers — which even made their way to outer space in 1988 and began to captivate younger consumers in the 1990s — both Kambly's original biscuits and his symbolic love for his wife have long endured.