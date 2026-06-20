4 Beef Cuts Sold At Costco That You Can Make Meals From For Weeks
As 2026 goes on, beef prices are climbing higher and higher with no signs of dropping, but thrifty home cooks don't have to totally swear off the cow. A solid way to avoid overpaying for beef is to buy it in big bulk packages that give you a better value per ounce, then stretch the meat over weeks using savvy meal prep ideas. The best place to secure your meat for this game plan? Costco, which sells beef in generous quantities that could feed your family for a month or more.
While you may have bought packs of steaks or ribs from Costco's meat department, you might not know that the warehouse sells even bigger packs of beef — we're talking upwards of 10 pounds. We looked through Costco's array of Kirkland Signature meat products to find four of its best and biggest cuts, combining quality, quantity, and versatility into one package. Some of Costco's beef commands a high price up front, but when you consider the costs per ounce (and how many servings you get), you'll likely find that the purchase is worth it.
With so much beef on your hands, you can spread it across plenty of different recipes, so your batch-cooked dinners will never be boring. Whether you're into thrifty ground beef recipes like chili and casseroles or want to score a treasure trove of premium steaks for less cash, these picks will stock your kitchen with meaty meals for days. Here are the cuts you should consider.
Kirkland Signature Ground Beef (10 pounds)
Costco's meat department is hiding a tasty secret: If you ask the butchers if they have 10-pound logs of ground beef in stock, you might just get your hands on one for an unbeatable value. Many meal preppers rely on these tubes of 90% Lean Kirkland Signature Ground Beef, which you can also order for delivery on Costco's website or even find on display in cold cases. Though prices vary, shoppers have scored them for around $3.29 to $4.89 per pound, whereas other grocers sell ground beef for $8 to $10 per pound on average.
Once you nab one of Costco's massive ground beef rolls, you can use it across tons of thrifty recipes to feast on for months. Consider ground beef casseroles, which are easy to make in big batches, reheat well, and use affordable staples like pasta and rice. Alternatively, you could get lots of meatballs, meatloaves, or burgers out of this Costco product, but since the beef contains only 10% fat, try mixing it with a panade, aka bread soaked in milk. This will ensure juicy meatballs and other ground meat dishes.
You can also turn this ground beef into big batches of taco meat, pasta sauce, Sloppy Joe mix, or soups and stews. Can't decide between all these options? Many Costco shoppers simply portion the 10-pound tube into individual zip-top bags and stick them in the freezer for later. Follow the steps to safely freeze ground beef, and you'll never be without this versatile protein.
10lb Kirkland Signature Ground Beef, 90% Lean (around $3 to $5 per pound)
Kirkland Signature Whole Beef Ribeye
Costco's Kirkland Signature Whole Ribeye is one of the most luxurious beef products the chain sells, but it's still a fantastic deal. Ribeye ranks among the most delicious, well-marbled, yet expensive cuts of steak, and one frugal way to enjoy it is to turn a prime rib into ribeye steaks and store them for later. This takes some time and effort, but in return, you can treat your family to several top-notch steak dinners for the best value possible.
Kirkland Signature Whole Ribeye is priced at $14.99 per pound and weighs a hefty 16 pounds on average. Savvy steak lovers have gotten as many as nine to 16 steaks out of this product, depending on how thickly they're sliced. The package will cost you about $230 or more but considering that individual ribeye steaks can cost over $20 per pound (and steakhouses charge far more than that), Costco offers a superior value.
Buying whole ribeye also gives you the freedom to use the beef however you like. Rather than carving the whole thing into steaks, you can slice up some of the meat for weeks' worth of stir-fries and sandwiches or leave a big chunk of it whole for a killer slow-roasted rib roast. You'll also end up with leftover meat and fat trimmings that can be grounded up or rendered into beef tallow. Any way you slice it, Costco's ribeye yields a bounty of premium beef that will keep your fridge and freezer stocked for a while.
Kirkland Signature USDA Choice Whole Boneless Beef Ribeye (around $15 per pound)
Kirkland Signature Whole Beef Tri Tip
For a generous cut of beef that's a bit cheaper than ribeye (but no less useful), turn to Kirkland Signature Whole Beef Tri Tip. Tri-tip is a lean yet flavorful cut taken from the same area of the cow as the sirloin, and a single piece typically weighs about 1.5 to 2.5 pounds. At a whopping 17 to 19 pounds, Costco's multi-pack delivers several tri-tips for about $10.70 per pound — and you can feast on this versatile cut in so many ways.
If your household is always in need of deli meat, tri-tip is an affordable and flavorful cut for roast beef. Few cuts will supply you with tasty sandwiches for weeks, and two more delicious ways to cook restaurant-worthy tri-tip include marinating and grilling it barbecue-style or slow-cook in an oven braise. Both methods will yield several pounds of tender, flavorful beef that can be enjoyed as is or used in sandwiches, wraps, grain bowls, and tacos. You can also marinate tri-tip, then slice thinly and sauté it for fajitas, Korean beef bulgogi, and even steak salads.
If Costco's package delivers more tri-tip than you know what to do with at the moment, don't rule it out. Many meat lovers recommend pre-seasoning this cut with a flavorful rub or marinade, then vacuum-sealing and freezing it. It'll be ready to defrost and cook at any time.
Kirkland Signature USDA Choice Whole Peeled Beef Tri Tip ($10.72 per pound)
Kirkland Signature Whole Beef Brisket
A big old beef brisket can fuel your meal prepping for quite a while, and Costco happens to be the best grocery chain for buying affordable brisket. The store's extra-large Kirkland Signature Whole Beef Brisket delivers between 11 to 18 pounds of meat for around $5.50 to $6.60 per pound. That comes out to as little as $63 to around $100 at most. With that much cow, it'll be a long time before you run out of beefy lunches and dinners.
Costco customers rate Kirkland's brisket highly, especially when smoked low and slow in the traditional barbecue style. You'll want to trim some of the fat off the meat beforehand, which can be melted into beef tallow for a nice bonus. If you don't own a smoker, smoke a tender brisket on the grill instead by using indirect heat and plenty of wood chips for that wonderful campfire aroma. Enjoy your batch of Costco brisket on loaded barbecue plates or in sandwiches. Leftover slices freeze well when vacuum-sealed or frozen individually on sheet trays, then packed into airtight bags.
Meal preppers across the web also recommend making a big batch of corned beef out of brisket or braising it in broth. Many cooks think the braised beef actually tastes better the next day, making it a meal prep star. To be even thriftier, stretch any leftovers by using them in recipes like sweet potato and brisket hash and meaty braised brisket mac and cheese.
Kirkland Signature Whole Beef Brisket (around $5 to $7 per pound)