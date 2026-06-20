4 Beef Cuts Sold At Costco That You Can Make Meals From For Weeks

As 2026 goes on, beef prices are climbing higher and higher with no signs of dropping, but thrifty home cooks don't have to totally swear off the cow. A solid way to avoid overpaying for beef is to buy it in big bulk packages that give you a better value per ounce, then stretch the meat over weeks using savvy meal prep ideas. The best place to secure your meat for this game plan? Costco, which sells beef in generous quantities that could feed your family for a month or more.

While you may have bought packs of steaks or ribs from Costco's meat department, you might not know that the warehouse sells even bigger packs of beef — we're talking upwards of 10 pounds. We looked through Costco's array of Kirkland Signature meat products to find four of its best and biggest cuts, combining quality, quantity, and versatility into one package. Some of Costco's beef commands a high price up front, but when you consider the costs per ounce (and how many servings you get), you'll likely find that the purchase is worth it.

With so much beef on your hands, you can spread it across plenty of different recipes, so your batch-cooked dinners will never be boring. Whether you're into thrifty ground beef recipes like chili and casseroles or want to score a treasure trove of premium steaks for less cash, these picks will stock your kitchen with meaty meals for days. Here are the cuts you should consider.