A well-prepared brisket can hit the spot, especially after you have poured so much time and attention into getting the final result onto your dinner plate. With the general costs of pretty much everything increasing these days, we want to be as price-savvy as possible when it comes to purchasing the meat for said delicious meal without compromising quality. If you're searching for an affordable brisket that can still taste restaurant-quality, it's time to put that basic Costco membership to good use and head to the butcher department.

On the whole, Costco is the best grocery chain for buying affordable brisket in comparison to other chains or local butchers. Depending on the grade of meat and the specific location, some Costco shoppers have found brisket as low as $2 per pound or up to around $5 per pound, which is why we recommend it as one of the top 7 meats you should buy at Costco. Barbecue pros know that the price of brisket (and the price of meat in general) has continued to increase in recent years, with the average price of brisket going for about $4 to $5 per pound. Thus, Costco's below- or on-average brisket prices make it well worth fighting the crowds on a Saturday morning.