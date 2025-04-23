The Best Grocery Chain For Buying Affordable Brisket
A well-prepared brisket can hit the spot, especially after you have poured so much time and attention into getting the final result onto your dinner plate. With the general costs of pretty much everything increasing these days, we want to be as price-savvy as possible when it comes to purchasing the meat for said delicious meal without compromising quality. If you're searching for an affordable brisket that can still taste restaurant-quality, it's time to put that basic Costco membership to good use and head to the butcher department.
On the whole, Costco is the best grocery chain for buying affordable brisket in comparison to other chains or local butchers. Depending on the grade of meat and the specific location, some Costco shoppers have found brisket as low as $2 per pound or up to around $5 per pound, which is why we recommend it as one of the top 7 meats you should buy at Costco. Barbecue pros know that the price of brisket (and the price of meat in general) has continued to increase in recent years, with the average price of brisket going for about $4 to $5 per pound. Thus, Costco's below- or on-average brisket prices make it well worth fighting the crowds on a Saturday morning.
Brisket prices are rising, but Costco is still the best choice
Costco's brisket prices may vary, but customers on Reddit say that as long as you're not snobbish, you'll likely find a great deal. Costco is all about cutting costs while maintaining quality, which is why it's able to keep its prices lower than most other retailers. The top grade for brisket is USDA prime, which boasts a higher fat content and tends to be the most expensive grade. Costco does sell prime brisket, but it can be more difficult to find. Next is the USDA standard grade, which is a step below prime, though one Reddit user notes that "if you buy a choice, and treat it the same way [as a prime], it'll come out identically."
Why has the cost of brisket increased so much over the years? It's simple: rising supply and labor costs. As cattle ranches are spending more money on equipment and feed, restaurants are accounting for rises in labor costs to prepare the brisket. As a result, many restaurants sell brisket for close to $30 per pound. Although supporting local businesses (like your local butcher) can often be preferable, in this situation it might be best to go where a bargain strikes and visit Costco's meat department for the most affordable cuts of brisket.