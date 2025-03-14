The Best Ways To Cook Restaurant-Worthy Tri-Tip Beef, According To A Chef

If you don't live in California, you might have never heard of a distinctive cut of beef called the tri-tip. A specialty of the Golden State's Central Coast, tri-tip is the signature dish of the Santa Maria barbecue style, a local custom that evolved from the ranching traditions of the early Spanish settlers. Tri-tip is a part of the larger sirloin, coming from an area around the hip of the cow, and gets its name from the triangular shape into which it's cut. You may also see it referred to as bottom sirloin steak. It's a tender and deeply flavorful cut of beef, but it's not something a lot of people outside of California have experience cooking. So we decided to reach out to an expert, Chef K.C. Gulbro, the owner of FoxFire restaurant and a chef ambassador for Certified Angus Beef, to ask how he cooks restaurant-level tri-tip.

Gulbro actually gave us two different suggestions for cooking tri-tip, one more traditional and one a little more unique. His first recommendation was right from the heart of tri-tip country. "The Santa Maria BBQ style of cooking is my favorite way to prepare steak," the chef said. "It combines various methods to enhance flavor and is always a crowd-pleaser." However, Gulbro added that it's okay to step away from the grill, noting that "a slow-roasted Tri-tip can also be delicious." And, of course, Gulbro told us exactly how to pull off both styles of tri-tip beef perfectly.