The Best Ways To Cook Restaurant-Worthy Tri-Tip Beef, According To A Chef
If you don't live in California, you might have never heard of a distinctive cut of beef called the tri-tip. A specialty of the Golden State's Central Coast, tri-tip is the signature dish of the Santa Maria barbecue style, a local custom that evolved from the ranching traditions of the early Spanish settlers. Tri-tip is a part of the larger sirloin, coming from an area around the hip of the cow, and gets its name from the triangular shape into which it's cut. You may also see it referred to as bottom sirloin steak. It's a tender and deeply flavorful cut of beef, but it's not something a lot of people outside of California have experience cooking. So we decided to reach out to an expert, Chef K.C. Gulbro, the owner of FoxFire restaurant and a chef ambassador for Certified Angus Beef, to ask how he cooks restaurant-level tri-tip.
Gulbro actually gave us two different suggestions for cooking tri-tip, one more traditional and one a little more unique. His first recommendation was right from the heart of tri-tip country. "The Santa Maria BBQ style of cooking is my favorite way to prepare steak," the chef said. "It combines various methods to enhance flavor and is always a crowd-pleaser." However, Gulbro added that it's okay to step away from the grill, noting that "a slow-roasted Tri-tip can also be delicious." And, of course, Gulbro told us exactly how to pull off both styles of tri-tip beef perfectly.
Marinate and grill tri-tip for classic Santa Maria BBQ
If you want to go with the traditional Santa Maria style of tri-tip on the grill, K.C. Gulbro suggests you first marinate your steak. "I like to marinate the steak in a vinegar-based mixture containing crushed garlic, olive oil, Dijon mustard, diced shallots, and a pinch of red pepper flakes or cayenne pepper," he advised. The tri-tip should marinate for at least six hours and up to overnight, and then left to sit out until it comes to room temperature. The next step, according to Gulbro, is to "rub it with a blend of brown sugar, black pepper, salt, rosemary, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, and another touch of cayenne pepper." After this, you can let the tri-tip sit for another hour or put it in the fridge for up to six hours. Either way, the chef stressed that the meat should always be brought back to room temperature before cooking.
After that prep, the cooking isn't that complex. "Grill the steak over high heat to achieve a nice sear, then finish it in the oven for 10-12 minutes," Gulbro said. "Once cooked to your desired temperature, let it rest." The chef did have one big note to keep in mind once the tri-tip is done. "It's important to note that the grain of the tri-tip runs in different directions," he said. "Be sure to identify the grain before cutting it." Once you've done that, the tri-tip should always be sliced against the grain to prevent a chewy texture.
Try slow roasting tri-tip for a twist on comforting braised beef
The Santa Maria tri-tip is a classic grilled steak with a dry rub flavoring, but if you prefer something a little saucier, K.C. Gulbro also gave us his method for a tender, slow-roasted tri-tip. "You can use the same marinating techniques overnight, sear the outside, and then place it in a roasting pan with a liquid like red wine, dark beer, or beef broth," he said. For a roast like this, the pan sauce that cooks with the beef can be an important part of the dish. "Adding some garlic, rosemary, and thyme enhances the flavor. If you like, you can include potatoes, carrots, and pearl onions in the roasting pan as well," the chef noted.
Once your tri-tip is in the oven, you should "let it roast at 225 degrees Fahrenheit for about 1.5 to 2 hours, until it reaches 125 degrees or your desired doneness," per Gulbro. While you won't get the nice smokey flavor of the grill, the slow cooking process will tenderize the meat. But that's not all, as Gulbro offered one final tip for serving the slow-roasted tri-tip: "Just remember to cut it as suggested and serve it with a nice red wine Bordelaise sauce and cremini mushrooms!" You'll certainly want to taste tri-tip done the classic Santa Maria way, but as Gulbro shows us, it's not a one-trick cut of beef.