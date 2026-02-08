Here's How To Safely Freeze Ground Beef

With the price of beef nowadays, we wouldn't blame you if you tried every possible way to score a deal. For some people, that means shopping at cheaper stores like Aldi, and for others, it might be mooching off a friend's Costco membership. While the latter is a good idea if you're trying to source a great deal per pound (after all, it is an excellent place to shop for all of your meat needs), you may be left with a ton more ground beef than you intended.

Luckily, ground beef freezes well — provided that you do it correctly. One of the biggest mistakes that people make when freezing ground beef is not pushing all of the air out of the package. Leaving air in the package with your meat could lead to issues with dry or freezer-burned beef when it comes time to use it. Instead of freezing it in the tray it came in, place the beef into a resealable bag and flatten it with a rolling pin. Not only will this method extract the air from the bag, but beef that is frozen thinly is easier to thaw than beef left in large chunks.