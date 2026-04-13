No Smoker? No Problem. Here's How To Smoke A Tender Brisket On The Grill

Without a surfboard, you're just standing in the ocean — similarly, you need the right equipment to cook a brisket properly. While you don't need the fanciest offset smoker, you need to adjust your process to make whatever setup you have work for you. Whether you have a coal, pellet, or gas grill, you can take a strategic approach to cooking a succulent slab of meat.

Before we dive into these strategies, let's define a few principles of smoking a brisket that stay true across every method. You should still prepare your brisket in the same way, trimming excess fat and applying the same seasonings such as a rub to the surface. No matter what type of grill you're using, you want to make the heat source indirect to the meat, to replicate the way an offset smoker works. This means you can establish a lower temperature over a long time and cook the meat evenly without overcooking any part. It also means your grill needs a lid. Place the fat side of the brisket to face whichever direction the heat is coming from to form a thermal barrier.

Lastly, the smoking itself can be done without using wood as the fuel source. Whether you're cooking with coals or gas, you can soak wood chips and use a commercial smoking box, or create one out of aluminum foil. Whether you're smoking up some steaks or a whole packer brisket, these principles can help to keep results tasting like real barbecue.