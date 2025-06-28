How To Smoke Your Steaks Using A Grill

If you don't own a smoker, you can easily turn your standard grill with a lid into one with a few simple tools and tricks. If you have a charcoal grill, pack your coals on one side of the grill and get them burning, while soaking some wood chips in water for 30 minutes to prevent them from burning too quickly. When your grill has reached between 225 and 250 degrees Fahrenheit, throw a handful of the wood chips onto the coals.

Pop your steaks onto the side of the grill that's opposite to where your coals are burning (the side with indirect heat). You also have the option of placing an aluminum foil pan of water beneath them, which will distribute heat more evenly although it doesn't actually make the meat more moist – it's up to you if you use this method; some folks swear by it. Now shut the lid. Smoking your steaks can take up to an hour. Open your grill at 30 to 45 minutes and allow a little smoke to escape. Test the internal temperature of your meat, and depending on how you like your steaks done, aim for the following temperatures: An internal meat temperature of 120 to 125 degrees Fahrenheit for rare steaks, 125 to 135 degrees for medium done, and 140 degrees for well done.

A gas grill will work pretty much the same way. Get your gas burners going on one side of the grill, preheating it to between 225 and 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Pop your soaked wood chips into a small aluminum foil container with holes poked into the bottom (or a smoker box if you have one), directly over one of the lit burners. Then lay your steaks on the indirect-heat side and allow to slow cook.