Sweet Potato And Brisket Hash Recipe

By Ksenia Prints
Large pan with brisket hash, hot sauce, tortillas and cilantro on the side Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

This sweet potato and brisket hash is perfect for a morning when you're feeling ravenous after a big night but still want to feel like you're eating a nutritious meal. Sweet potatoes, leftover brisket, and eggs in a nest come together for a stick-to-your-ribs kind of breakfast with a Tex-Mex vibe.

The idea for this dish came to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, who wanted to make use of the braised brisket leftover from her family's Passover celebration. Taking inspiration from the flavors of Tex-Mex cuisine, she started by sauteing sweet potatoes, potatoes, onions, garlic, and bell peppers with plenty of smoky-spicy seasonings. Adding in the perfectly cooked but somewhat dried-out day-old brisket helped resuscitate the meat, restoring some of its moisture. The final touch is to finish the dish with even more protein from sunny-side-up eggs and added heat from plenty of Mexican hot sauce.

Whether you start with braised brisket, smoked brisket, brisket from the BBQ joint next door, or your family's favorite brisket recipe, this brisket hash is the perfect way to make those leftovers stretch for a few more meals.

Gather the ingredients for this brisket hash

Ingredients Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

To make this double potato and brisket breakfast hash, you'll need a large sweet potato, some russet potatoes, duck or chicken fat — our preference is for duck fat — diced onion, a red bell pepper, garlic, dried oregano, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, tomatoes, flaked sea salt, and freshly ground black pepper, to make the hash and seasoning. Of course, the main ingredient is leftover cooked brisket, which will be joined by eggs for the protein quotient. For serving, top the dish with chopped cilantro, and, if you like things hot, your favorite Mexican hot sauce. 

Step 1: Boil water

Pot with water Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Bring a large pot of water to a boil.

Step 2: Blanch sweet potatoes

Pot with water and sweet potatoes Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Blanch the sweet potatoes in salted water until just tender, about 5 minutes each.

Step 3: Blanch russet potatoes

Pot with water and potatoes Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Blanch the potatoes in salted water until just tender, about 5 minutes each.

Step 4: Drain and cool

Two bowls of potatoes and sweet potatoes Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Drain and cool slightly.

Step 5: Heat a skillet

Large cast iron skillet with duck fat Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Heat the duck fat in a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat.

Step 5: Cook the potatoes

Large cast iron skillet with sweet potatoes, regular potatoes and wooden spoon Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Add the potatoes and sweet potatoes in a single layer and cook undisturbed until crisp on the first side, about 5 minutes.

Step 6: Add onions and peppers

Large cast iron skillet with sweet potatoes, regular potatoes, peppers and onions and wooden spoon Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Add the onions and bell pepper, stir and continue cooking until the vegetables caramelize, about 5 more minutes.

Step 7: Add garlic and seasonings

Large cast iron skillet with seasoned sweet potatoes, regular potatoes, peppers and onions and wooden spoon Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Stir in the garlic, oregano, smoked paprika, and cayenne and cook until fragrant for about 30 seconds.

Step 8: Add in tomatoes and brisket

Large cast iron skillet with brisket, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, regular potatoes, peppers and onions and wooden spoon Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Fold in the tomatoes and brisket and press the mixture into an even layer.

Step 9: Season the hash

Large cast iron skillet with brisket, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, regular potatoes, peppers and onions and wooden spoon Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Season with salt and pepper.

Step 10: Add eggs

Large cast iron skillet with brisket, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, regular potatoes, peppers and onions and uncooked eggs in holes Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Make 4 holes and crack an egg into each hole.

Step 11: Cook the eggs

Large cast iron skillet with brisket, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, regular potatoes, peppers and onions and cooked sunny side up eggs in holes Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Cook undisturbed on low heat until the brisket edges are crisp and the eggs are cooked through, about 10 minutes.

Step 12: Garnish and serve the brisket hash

Portion of brisket hash in a plate with fork, tortillas on the side Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Garnish with cilantro and serve immediately with hot sauce, if desired.

What can I serve with sweet potato and brisket hash?

What adaptations can you make to this brisket hash recipe?

Raising a portion of brisket hash and egg Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

If you're not a fan of one or more of the ingredients in this recipe, fret not — there's plenty you can do to make it your own. First off, to save time, you can start with pre-cut and cooked frozen diced hash browns. Those little cubes will save you plenty of chopping and cooking time. You can still cook and add the sweet potatoes for their amazing flavor, or you can skip them altogether if you're short on time. You can also use all sweet potatoes to lower the glycemic value of the dish and make it a bit more nutritious, or sub them with diced rutabaga or turnips for fewer carbs.

To increase the veggies in the dish, add in black beans, corn, or finely diced zucchini along with the bell peppers. You might find with the addition of beans you can skip the brisket and this will still be substantial enough to serve as a vegetarian meal (if you also switch up the duck fat). You can also add spinach when adding the brisket and tomatoes, and give it a couple of minutes to wilt before adding in the eggs. If you're not into sunny-side-up eggs, sub them for scrambled eggs that are mixed into the hash, or omit them entirely.

Can you turn this hash into a make-ahead breakfast?

Portion of brisket hash in a plate with fork, tortillas on the side Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

What we love most about this dish is that you can make it one day, and then eat the leftovers for a few more. To turn it into a make-ahead breakfast, you can go in a couple of different directions.

First off, you can cook the entire hash without the eggs and divide it into containers. Then, when you're ready to eat, simply make scrambled eggs, or fry an egg as per your favorite method – you can even make perfectly poached eggs, instead. However you prepare it, lay the egg on top of your reheated brisket hash, and you're good to go with a breakfast that feels warm, satisfying, and almost freshly made.

Another option is to turn the hash into make-ahead breakfast burritos. Simply scramble the eggs separately from the hash, then mix everything together. Let the hash cool completely, then roll it into large flour tortillas. Wrap each burrito in parchment paper and foil, and then freeze them. You can then grab the roll straight from the fridge, and reheat it in a 350 F oven for about 10 minutes, or microwave (minus the foil) for 3-5. The frozen burritos will keep for a month.

