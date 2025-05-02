Sweet Potato and Brisket Hash Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

This sweet potato and brisket hash is perfect for a morning when you're feeling ravenous after a big night but still want to feel like you're eating a nutritious meal. Sweet potatoes, leftover brisket, and eggs in a nest come together for a stick-to-your-ribs kind of breakfast with a Tex-Mex vibe.

The idea for this dish came to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, who wanted to make use of the braised brisket leftover from her family's Passover celebration. Taking inspiration from the flavors of Tex-Mex cuisine, she started by sauteing sweet potatoes, potatoes, onions, garlic, and bell peppers with plenty of smoky-spicy seasonings. Adding in the perfectly cooked but somewhat dried-out day-old brisket helped resuscitate the meat, restoring some of its moisture. The final touch is to finish the dish with even more protein from sunny-side-up eggs and added heat from plenty of Mexican hot sauce.

Whether you start with braised brisket, smoked brisket, brisket from the BBQ joint next door, or your family's favorite brisket recipe, this brisket hash is the perfect way to make those leftovers stretch for a few more meals.