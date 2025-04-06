Here's The Key To Make-Ahead Breakfast Burritos That Don't Get Soggy In The Microwave
If you're looking for some new morning meal-prep ideas, breakfast burritos might just be the answer. They're filling, protein-packed, and take just minutes to warm up in the microwave. You can even make quick and easy breakfast burritos for a crowd and freeze some so that they're always on hand. The one issue with premade burritos is that they can sometimes get soggy in the microwave –- but the key to solving the problem is this important egg tip.
If your breakfast burrito has become soggy, it probably means you've overcooked it. Eggs expel moisture as they cook, so it's important to keep your burrito in the microwave only long enough to warm it; about two minutes will do if it's unfrozen or five minutes on defrost if it needs to be thawed. You also don't want to overcook the eggs when preparing the burritos. If you're scrambling them, turn the heat off right when they become fluffy.
Choose toppings wisely
Certain toppings can also become watery when defrosted, like sour cream and guacamole, so avoid adding these to your burrito until after it's been removed from the microwave. The same goes for tomatoes and lettuce, which can cause further texture problems. It's fine to add salsa before freezing, but try to drain off any excess liquid first and use a thicker one if you can. It's also important to make sure any veggies you're using, like peppers and onions, are fully cooked through so that they don't release moisture in the microwave.
Finally, cool all of the ingredients before rolling the burritos to prevent the tortillas from soaking up any liquid. Wrapping the burritos in paper towels before placing them in the microwave can also help, as can adding some potatoes to your filling, like in a California breakfast burrito. You can also reheat frozen breakfast burritos in a skillet if you're really struggling, or try one of these 55 breakfast recipes to start your day if things really go wrong. We won't tell.