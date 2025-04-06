Here's The Key To Make-Ahead Breakfast Burritos That Don't Get Soggy In The Microwave

If you're looking for some new morning meal-prep ideas, breakfast burritos might just be the answer. They're filling, protein-packed, and take just minutes to warm up in the microwave. You can even make quick and easy breakfast burritos for a crowd and freeze some so that they're always on hand. The one issue with premade burritos is that they can sometimes get soggy in the microwave –- but the key to solving the problem is this important egg tip.

If your breakfast burrito has become soggy, it probably means you've overcooked it. Eggs expel moisture as they cook, so it's important to keep your burrito in the microwave only long enough to warm it; about two minutes will do if it's unfrozen or five minutes on defrost if it needs to be thawed. You also don't want to overcook the eggs when preparing the burritos. If you're scrambling them, turn the heat off right when they become fluffy.