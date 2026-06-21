Spicy Kimchi Potatoes Recipe

By Miriam Hahn  and Tasting Table Staff
Kimchi potatoes in skillet Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

The humble potato makes for a tried-and-true side dish time and time again, and this spicy kimchi potatoes recipe kicks things up a notch. Not only are these potatoes full of bold flavor, but they're also satisfying enough to instantly enhance any simple entree that they're served with. Kimchi, fermented cabbage with a serious kick, is a Korean staple that instantly stands out in any dish it's in. Here we've combined it with thick, slightly funky gochujang, umami miso paste, soy sauce, and gochugaru for a layered heat with complex flavor. The potatoes go in for a quick parboil to tenderize, so when they hit the cast iron skillet they can focus on building a golden and crispy crust. The potatoes are served with a creamy garlicky yogurt to tie everything together.

Something we love about these potatoes is that, while they are meant to be more of a dinner side dish, they work well for just about any meal. These versatile spicy spuds are great paired with eggs for breakfast, stuffed into a grain bowl for lunch, or served alongside seared salmon for dinner.

Gather the ingredients for spicy kimchi potatoes

Spicy kimchi potato ingredients Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up some Yukon gold potatoes, garlic, and scallions. Since we are cubing the potatoes before cooking them, it won't matter if the potatoes are different sizes. Our star ingredient is kimchi, so pick up your favorite type, then head to the dairy case and grab some plain Greek yogurt. We're looking for the full-fat variety here. The spiciness in this recipe comes from gochujang and gochugaru flakes, so grab those, along with fish sauce, and miso paste. Toasted sesame seeds are the topper, so add those to your cart, then check your pantry for avocado oil, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, salt, and pepper.

Step 1: Add potatoes to a pot

Cubed potatoes in pot Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Add potatoes to a large pot of water over high heat.

Step 2: Boil potatoes

hand stirring potatoes in pot Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Bring the potatoes to a boil and cook until just fork tender, about 8 to 10 minutes.

Step 3: Make the yogurt sauce

whisk in bowl of sauce Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

While potatoes are cooking, stir together yogurt, grated garlic, salt, pepper, and ½ tablespoon gochujang in a small bowl. Set aside.

Step 4: Drain the potatoes

Cubed potatoes in colander Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

When potatoes are done cooking, drain and set aside.

Step 5: Heat oil in skillet

hand putting oil in pan Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Heat the avocado oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat.

Step 6: Cook potatoes undisturbed

wooden spoon in skillet with potatoes Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Add potatoes and cook undisturbed for 8 minutes, until golden and crisp on the bottom.

Step 7: Stir and cook the potatoes some more

spatula in pan with potatoes Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Stir and cook another 8 minutes, until the potatoes are browned all over.

Step 8: Stir in kimchi, scallions, and gochujang

adding scallions to pan with potatoes Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Stir in kimchi, scallions, and remaining gochujang and cook for 5 minutes.

Step 9: Make the sauce

hand whisking red sauce in bowl Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Whisk together soy sauce, miso paste, rice vinegar, sesame oil, fish sauce, and gochugaru in a small bowl.

Step 10: Pour sauce over potatoes

pouring sauce into pan with potatoes Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Pour sauce over potatoes and cook for 2 minutes, stirring to coat, until liquid reduces.

Step 11: Add sesame seeds

hand adding sesame seeds to potatoes in skillet Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Remove the potatoes from heat and stir in sesame seeds.

Step 12: Garnish and serve the spicy kimchi potatoes

kimchi potatoes in skillet Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Top the potatoes more scallions and serve with gochujang yogurt.

Pairs well with spicy kimchi potatoes

Spicy Kimchi Potatoes Recipe

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Upgrade your go-to dinner side dish with this spicy kimchi potatoes recipe, which boasts a Korean flair thanks to the kimchi itself, gochujang, and gochugaru.

Prep Time
10
minutes
Cook Time
30
minutes
servings
4
Servings
kimchi potatoes in skillet
Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 clove garlic, grated
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon gochujang, divided
  • 2 tablespoons avocado oil
  • 1 cup kimchi, roughly chopped
  • 4 scallions, chopped, plus more for serving
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon white miso paste
  • 1 teaspoon rice vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon fish sauce
  • 1 teaspoon gochugaru
  • 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds

Directions

  1. Add potatoes to a large pot of water over high heat.
  2. Bring the potatoes to a boil and cook until just fork tender, about 8 to 10 minutes.
  3. While potatoes are cooking, stir together yogurt, grated garlic, salt, pepper, and ½ tablespoon gochujang in a small bowl. Set aside.
  4. When potatoes are done cooking, drain and set aside.
  5. Heat the avocado oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat.
  6. Add potatoes and cook undisturbed for 8 minutes, until golden and crisp on the bottom.
  7. Stir and cook another 8 minutes, until the potatoes are browned all over.
  8. Stir in kimchi, scallions, and remaining gochujang and cook for 5 minutes.
  9. Whisk together soy sauce, miso paste, rice vinegar, sesame oil, fish sauce, and gochugaru in a small bowl.
  10. Pour sauce over potatoes and cook for 2 minutes, stirring to coat, until liquid reduces.
  11. Remove the potatoes from heat and stir in sesame seeds.
  12. Top the potatoes more scallions and serve with gochujang yogurt.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 341
Total Fat 13.1 g
Saturated Fat 2.6 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 4.8 mg
Total Carbohydrates 47.9 g
Dietary Fiber 7.4 g
Total Sugars 4.5 g
Sodium 797.7 mg
Protein 10.5 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
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What are recipe substitutions for the kimchi potatoes?

spoon adding sauce to potatoes Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

There are several ingredient substitutions for the kimchi potatoes, should you decide to switch things up. To start, we've used Yukon gold potatoes, but red potatoes work well also. Avoid russets, because they won't hold up as well during the frying step. For the kimchi, any store-bought variety is good, or you can make your own. If you want to substitute the gochujang, use sriracha in the same amount. You will lose some of the fruity-funky flavor but keep the spiciness. In place of the gochugaru, crushed red pepper in the same amount can stand in. Instead of white miso paste, yellow miso is the closest swap. Red and barley miso are much stronger and pungent and not recommended for this recipe. 

If you want to make the potatoes vegetarian, swap out the fish sauce for more soy sauce or use vegan Worcestershire. In the sauce, if you don't have Greek yogurt, use sour cream, dairy-free plain yogurt, or dairy-free sour cream. You can use shallots or chives in place of scallions in this dish.

What are tips when making the kimchi potatoes?

bowl of kimchi potatoes Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

When cutting the potatoes, aim for 1-inch, bite-size pieces. They don't have to be exactly the same size, but they should be close, so they all cook evenly. Stay near the potatoes when they are boiling, and check them frequently. You want them just fork tender and not overly soft. They will be getting another chance to cook in the skillet to finish up. A cast iron skillet is the preferred pan because it holds heat well, and will provide the crispiest crust. If you don't have one, a stainless-steel skillet is the second-best option. 

Another cooking option is to roast the potatoes in the oven, instead of finishing them in the skillet. Put them in a single layer and cook at 425 F for 30-40 minutes, flipping halfway. Then add the sauce when they are in a serving bowl. This method works well, especially if you are making a bigger batch.

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