The humble potato makes for a tried-and-true side dish time and time again, and this spicy kimchi potatoes recipe kicks things up a notch. Not only are these potatoes full of bold flavor, but they're also satisfying enough to instantly enhance any simple entree that they're served with. Kimchi, fermented cabbage with a serious kick, is a Korean staple that instantly stands out in any dish it's in. Here we've combined it with thick, slightly funky gochujang, umami miso paste, soy sauce, and gochugaru for a layered heat with complex flavor. The potatoes go in for a quick parboil to tenderize, so when they hit the cast iron skillet they can focus on building a golden and crispy crust. The potatoes are served with a creamy garlicky yogurt to tie everything together.

Something we love about these potatoes is that, while they are meant to be more of a dinner side dish, they work well for just about any meal. These versatile spicy spuds are great paired with eggs for breakfast, stuffed into a grain bowl for lunch, or served alongside seared salmon for dinner.