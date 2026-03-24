What Is Gochujang? A Guide To The Sweet And Spicy Korean Paste

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If you've perused any Korean recipes or eaten at a Korean restaurant, you may have seen gochujang listed among the ingredients. However, unless you're familiar with the Korean language, you likely can't easily guess what to expect from this sweet, spicy, and umami-laden condiment from context. A "jang" is a fermented paste or sauce, while the "gochu" part of the word tells you that the paste or sauce is made with chile peppers.

However, knowing what the name means is only the beginning of understanding what to expect from the sauce. With it popping up on menus, recipes, and all over the internet these days, it's certainly good to know what this Korean condiment is all about. Even if gochujang is new to you, this condiment has an ancient history, with many people in Korea still making it using traditional methods.

We'll explore how it's made, its nutritional content, as well as what it tastes like. Once you get to know it better, we'll tell you where to find it and guide you into a better understanding of which kind to get, how to use it, and how to store it. Hopefully, armed with this info, you won't just buy it and let it sit in your refrigerator unused; rather, you can feel confident knowing how to use it in both Korean and fusion dishes. If you're ready, keep reading to learn more about gochujang.