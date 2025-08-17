Can't Find Gochujang? Here's A Suitable Replacement For That Spicy Taste

Gochujang can be found inside of any Korean or Asian food store, where it's usually sold on the shelf in lidded containers. Sometimes, however, you'll find it in the refrigerator with its fellow fermented (not pickled) foods. Usually, if you see kimchi, miso paste, or tempeh, gochujang won't be far away. But if for whatever reason you can't find it, there is a suitable replacement you can use. For that familiar combination of funky umami flavor and heat, look no further than a bit of miso paste, sugar, and your choice of hot sauce.

Gochujang is traditionally made by fermenting a mixture of glutinous rice, soybean powder, gochugaru, and salt — and miso paste (also made from fermented soybeans) essentially fulfills the role as the base of your makeshift gochujang. However, to achieve that signature element of sweet heat gochujang provides, it has to be combined with the right ingredients. To get this, you'll want to opt for the right type of miso paste, with white miso being the sweetest and most mild. Miso is also significantly saltier than gochujang, so you'll still need to add a bit of sugar to your recipe and, of course, some element of heat. Sriracha is a great choice, however you can also opt for a chili powder.

Stirred together by hand, your makeshift gochujang will be ready to use immediately. However, just like the real stuff, it will only taste better with time. You'll find that the longer it sits, the more nuanced its flavors will become — but just know it will go bad eventually.