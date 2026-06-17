The 13 Best California Restaurants Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives

Launched in 2006, Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" is one of the most successful and longest-running culinary shows on American television. Its enthusiastic host, Guy Fieri, travels across the country (and beyond) to spotlight independent eateries and modest chains as he samples their exceptional offerings. Let's highlight some of his picks in California, a bountiful state widely recognized for its diverse food scene, as well as a strong focus on fresh, seasonal, and locally sourced ingredients.

Other than his favorite crunchy snack, Fieri brings along his appetite, curiosity, and deep appreciation of both authentic and inventive flavors. Most of these spots are hidden gems that only locals know about, but they immediately see a surge in customers after his visit. That's what the media likes to call the "Triple D Effect." Thanks to this acclaimed show, viewers have discovered some excellent restaurants in every state, from unassuming holes-in-the-wall worth adding to their bucket list to venues holding the Michelin Bib Gourmand.

Behold some of these outstanding destinations within The Golden State. Besides being commended on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," they've earned a high rating on Google, positive customer reviews, and widespread media recognition. You can read more on our methodology at the end of this article.