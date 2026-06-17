The 13 Best California Restaurants Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives
Launched in 2006, Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" is one of the most successful and longest-running culinary shows on American television. Its enthusiastic host, Guy Fieri, travels across the country (and beyond) to spotlight independent eateries and modest chains as he samples their exceptional offerings. Let's highlight some of his picks in California, a bountiful state widely recognized for its diverse food scene, as well as a strong focus on fresh, seasonal, and locally sourced ingredients.
Other than his favorite crunchy snack, Fieri brings along his appetite, curiosity, and deep appreciation of both authentic and inventive flavors. Most of these spots are hidden gems that only locals know about, but they immediately see a surge in customers after his visit. That's what the media likes to call the "Triple D Effect." Thanks to this acclaimed show, viewers have discovered some excellent restaurants in every state, from unassuming holes-in-the-wall worth adding to their bucket list to venues holding the Michelin Bib Gourmand.
Behold some of these outstanding destinations within The Golden State. Besides being commended on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," they've earned a high rating on Google, positive customer reviews, and widespread media recognition. You can read more on our methodology at the end of this article.
Scolari's Good Eats (Alameda)
In the San Francisco Bay Area, lies the island city of Alameda, known for its Victorian homes as well as diverse eateries and bars. Located in the historic downtown, Scolari's, for one, is a popular, laid-back joint for reasonably priced burgers and sandwiches. It's been written up about by both the Eat Bay Express and the San Francisco Gate. More recently, it earned the star burger and star food truck titles at the 2026 Alameda Stars Awards.
For its part, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" expressly recommends the Nashville Hot Good Ol' Boy, a challah bun with a crispy chicken breast and crunchy house pickles. Alternatively, you can ask for the vegetarian or vegan option. The show also spotlights the juicy blueberry bacon blue cheese burger, featuring a peppercorn-crusted patty and a basil aioli sauce. Whichever meal you pick, make sure to top it off with the coconut and passionfruit rice pudding.
(510) 521-2400
1303 Park St, Alameda, CA 94501
Schooner or Later (Long Beach)
Long Beach boasts excellent waterfront eateries, including the highly acclaimed Schooner or Later. Besides scenic marina views, this restaurant offers classic American fare and cocktails. Featured by the Press-Telegram, it's recognized as "a beloved brunch spot that revels in Long Beach history" by the Long Beach Post. Plus, it has won best brunch in Beachcomber's Best of Long Beach contest multiple times. And that's not all. LAist named it one of the best SoCal oceanfront restaurants for 2023, while the 2025 Long Beach People's Choice Awards recognized it as a premier breakfast destination.
"Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," too, sings the praises of this local institution, which was established in 1985. Guy Fieri has enjoyed several signature items, such as The Mess, featuring eggs, ham, onions, bell peppers, cheese, and hash browns. He's also tried a fluffy omelet filled with fresh crab meat as well as the Belgian waffle, which can be topped with fresh berries, banana, whipped cream, and/or apple cinnamon.
(562) 430-3495
241 N Marina Dr, Long Beach, CA 90803
Chichen Itzá Restaurant (Los Angeles)
Chichen Itzá is one of the best Mexican restaurants discovered by Guy Fieri on "On Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Indeed, this family-owned eatery is recognized as one of top LA spots for authentic Yucatecan flavors by Eater Los Angeles. It's also been featured by the Los Angeles Times and Time Out Los Angeles.
The house specialties always hit the spot, as seen on the show and various other platforms. For instance, you can't go wrong with the ever-popular longaniza asada (house-made, mesquite-smoked chorizo) or the cochinita pibil (roasted pork meticulously wrapped in banana leaves for a juicy result). Alternatively, you can opt for the poc chuc, which includes a black bean puree and pork slices marinated in sour orange juice. Pair your meal with a refreshing drink made from guanabana, which is another name for the spiky soursop fruit.
(213) 741-1075
3655 S Grand Ave C6, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Rutt's Hawaiian Cafe (Los Angeles and Gardena)
Described by Eater Los Angeles as a hidden breakfast gem and a "second home" for Hawaiian islanders, Rutt's operates two dining locations in Los Angeles County as well as a catering service. It's also a sister venue to Tut's Egyptian Cuisine on West Washington Boulevard. The menu includes sliders, omelets, breakfast burritos, fried saimin, and burgers. When Guy Fieri paid this welcoming joint a visit, he especially enjoyed the Hawaiian royale, which combines scrambled eggs and teriyaki beef. He also tried the lau lau plate, which consists of pork and butterfish wrapped in taro leaves. You can always upgrade the latter with sides like a mac salad, grilled veggies, and chicken rice soup.
Beat of Hawaii especially commends Rutt's for its authentic flavors. Diners also agree it offers massive portions and extensive choices at reasonable prices. Plus, the service is fast, seamless, and friendly.
Multiple locations
The Park's Finest (Los Angeles)
Once a modest catering company, this Filipino-American joint is nestled in Historic Filipinotown, along the Greater Echo Park area. Hailed as one of the city's best barbecue restaurants for 2023 by Discover Los Angeles, it offers authentic, home-style fare packed with flavor in a welcoming atmosphere. Time Out Los Angeles particularly recommends the hearty Worker Wednesday special, combining rice, coconut beef, pulled pork, and candy-coated chicken. For its part, LAist is partial to the dry-rubbed short ribs, cornbread bibingka, and smoked mac and cheese.
The Park's Finest has also been featured by Eater Los Angeles and, of course, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Guy Fieri, too, was impressed with the cornbread, which blends cornmeal, coconut milk, and rice flour and is then baked on a banana leaf. He also tried the smoked beef short ribs, dipped in a creamy horseradish sauce.
(213) 481-2800
1267 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Rosine's Restaurant (Monterey)
If you're craving quality, home-style American and Italian favorites while exploring California's stunning Central Coast, then maybe you should give Rosine's a try. Among other honors, this beloved, family-owned establishment has nabbed multiple awards from Monterey Herald Readers' Choice. These include best restaurant in the city, best comfort food, best burgers, best family-friendly dining, and best dessert selection.
Guy Fieri, for one, was quite impressed with the house-made lasagna, layered with meat sauce, ground beef, and a decadent, creamy blend of four cheeses. He also appreciated the substantial minestrone soup, which includes unexpected and filling ingredients such as shredded beef and cabbage. It's easy to see why this spot's generous list of desserts, too, receives so much praise. First, they're all freshly prepared on a daily basis. Second, the selection spans specialty cream pies and cream cakes, traditional cakes, cheesecakes, cookies, brownies, and custard. According to diners, one giant slice may actually be enough for a party of four.
(831) 375-1400
434 Alvarado St, Monterey, CA 93940
Hodad's (San Diego)
Hodad's is a family-owned restaurant and charity foundation that began as a burger stand on the beach in 1969. Now located on Ocean Beach's Newport Avenue and in downtown San Diego, with concession stands at Petco Park, it's recognized by the San Diego Tourism Authority as one of the city's best burger spots. Back in 2009, CNN named it one of the nation's top five destinations for burgers, while San Diego Magazine dubbed it an "Ocean Beach legend" in 2024.
So, what's so special about Hodad's? Its bacon burgers, for one, are out of this world. The signature double-patty bacon cheeseburger, in particular, "put[s] the shama lama in ding dong," as Guy Fieri said on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." In fact, the owner created the Guido burger in his honor and added it to the menu. This massive item includes pastrami, grilled onions, Swiss cheese, ketchup, and spicy brown mustard.
Multiple locations
The Refuge (San Carlos)
Craving pastrami in the San Francisco Bay Area? The Refuge on San Carlos' Laurel Street offers massive pastrami specialties that have been hailed as some of the best in the region. This casual, "Michelin-trained gastropub," as The San Francisco Standard called it, is celebrated for its wide array of generously filled sandwiches and Angus beef burgers, not to mention its selection of German and Belgian beers. The Reuben, which consists of toasted rye, pastrami, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, and a crazy Russian dressing, has been a top-seller item since 2008.
The Refuge has been spotlighted on both KQED Food and The Food Network. Guy Fieri especially recommends the pastrami burger. Served on a house-made milk bun with a side of fries, it features a beef patty and sliced pastrami. He also highlights the juicy ribeye Philly cheesesteaks, which can be substituted for chicken. You might also want to opt for the toasted hot honey fried chicken sando topped with provolone.
(650) 598-9813
963 Laurel St, San Carlos, CA 94070
Alforon (San Diego)
Alforon, which is the common pronunciation for "the oven" in Levantine dialects, is a family-run Lebanese-Mediterranean restaurant and catering service with a wide array of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. This casual, cozy spot has been spotlighted by the San Diego Reader. It also received the critic's pick for best Mediterranean restaurant from San Diego Magazine in 2025.
For his part, Guy Fieri was ecstatic about the traditionally prepared, oven-baked flatbreads, a Middle Eastern breakfast staple known as mana'eesh. He especially enjoyed the cumin-forward soujouk version, featuring ground meat mixed with Armenian spices and topped with white Lebanese cheese. He also highlighted the ouzi lamb, which is another crowd pleaser. It consists of an oven-baked, deboned lamb leg served with rice and house-made yogurt, topped with roasted almonds and pine nuts.
(619) 269-9904
5965 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92115
Rocco's Cafe (San Francisco)
Rocco's Cafe is a family-run, Italian-American restaurant that was established back in 1932. This local institution has been spotlighted by various media outlets, regional guides, and organizations over the decades, including the San Francisco Heritage, the San Francisco Chronicle, and KQED Food. As for Guy Fieri, he especially enjoyed the chicken piccata, served with a side of red penne, as well as the linguini with clams in white cream sauce (which is now offered as fettucine). He also complimented the house's deep-flavored, mildly sweet Bolognese sauce.
This spot's enthusiastic clientele can't get enough of its massive portions, welcoming service, and reasonable prices. Even better: Rocco's stays open till 3:00 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays — just what you need if you're craving a late-night bite after several rounds of drinks. It's also a popular brunch spot among locals on the weekend.
(415) 941-3299
1131 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Sol Food (San Rafael, Mill Valley, and Petaluma)
Sol Food is a small Puerto Rican dining and catering chain in Northern California. It's beloved by celebrities like Bad Bunny (who's Puerto Rican himself), and it has been written up by the San Francisco Chronicle, Forbes, and the San Francisco Gate. Plus, in 2024, it won the Readers' Choice Award for best Latin American restaurant in Marin County by Marin Magazine. Other than its tantalizing, wide-ranging selection of soups, salads, sandwiches, tacos, and other dishes, you can also purchase the house's bottled pique sauces and dressings.
As for Guy Fieri's personal picks from the San Rafael branch, they include the beef and sweet plantain pastelón, a wheat-free casserole enhanced with roasted red peppers and Jack cheese. He was also impressed with the bistec sandwich, which consists of thinly sliced steak, Swiss cheese, sauteed onions, and avocado. You can pair these robust items with a vegan coconut-lime smoothie, hibiscus Jamaica iced tea, or a fizzy limeade.
Multiple locations
Hank's Creekside Restaurant (Santa Rosa)
Nestled in Guy Fieri's homebase of Santa Rosa, Hank's Creekside Restaurant is a laid-back, family-owned American eatery that serves breakfast and lunch on a first-come, first-served basis. Established in 1992, this local institution has been spotlighted by Sonoma County, Sonoma Magazine, and CBS News. Its menu is packed with soul-satisfying favorites, such as omelets prepared with cage-free AA eggs and served with hash browns, cottage fries, or house-made biscuit, to name a few side options. There's also a selection of garden-fresh salads as well as locally sourced Angus beef burgers, not to mention sandwiches on rye bread.
The Family Destinations Guide, for one, particularly recommends the chicken fried steak with gravy. As for Fieri, who often visits this popular spot on weekends, he's partial to the corned beef hash special, the classic version of eggs Benedict, and the French toast prepared from a locally produced cinnamon walnut bread.
(707) 575-8839
2800 4th St, Santa Rosa, CA 95405
Emma Jean's Holland Burger Cafe (Victorville)
Now here's a "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" gem that's absolutely worth the detour. Established in 1947 on Route 66, this nostalgic diner is billed as Victorville's oldest-operating eatery. It's also a regular pitstop among truck drivers (they even have a dedicated special). You just can't miss its adorable pistachio-green exterior and retro signs, but be sure to check the hours of operation before visiting.
Emma Jean's has been spotlighted by various guides and outlets, from the City of Victorville to CBS News, the Route 66 Road Map, the Family Destinations Guide, and the Victor Valley Daily Press. As for Guy Fieri, he was quite impressed with the house-made biscuits and gravy. He also enjoyed the Brian burger, named after Emma Jean's late son, Brian Gentry. This signature item, best consumed with fries and a shake, consists of toasted sourdough bread with a crispy, grilled-Parmesan crust, as well as a substantial patty and an Ortega green chili pepper.
(760) 243-9938
17143 N D St, Victorville, CA 92394
Methodology
To come up with the absolute best restaurants in California featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," we selected venues spanning different cities, concepts, and cuisines. Each one of them boasts at least 4.5 stars on Google, and they are mostly met with encouraging reviews from both new and repeat customers on platforms like Google, Yelp, Reddit, and Tripadvisor. We only listed businesses that have earned praise from various media outlets and local or regional guides. Naturally, we've also taken into consideration industry accolades. Finally, besides house specialties and bestselling menu items, we highlighted Guy Fieri's personal recommendations.