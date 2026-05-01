The Best Restaurant Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives In Every State

Being featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" is basically a one-way ticket to overnight fame. I mean, who among us wouldn't eagerly follow on the heels of the Mayor of Flavortown when he tells us where to get the best bites? But, now that the show's been on the air for a whopping two decades, it's featured too many eateries to count.

Facing decision fatigue when planning your "DDD" road trip? Let's be real, visiting every spot that's been on the show is a mammoth task. Instead, why not visit the best one in every state? Best of all, you can just take care of planning the routes and booking the hotels — we've already found each state's most esteemed "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" spot by scouring recent customer reviews, considering whether the eatery had any Michelin or James Beard ties, and counting how many times it's been on the show. Ready to take a nosedive into Flavortown? Read on!