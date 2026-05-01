The Best Restaurant Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives In Every State
Being featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" is basically a one-way ticket to overnight fame. I mean, who among us wouldn't eagerly follow on the heels of the Mayor of Flavortown when he tells us where to get the best bites? But, now that the show's been on the air for a whopping two decades, it's featured too many eateries to count.
Facing decision fatigue when planning your "DDD" road trip? Let's be real, visiting every spot that's been on the show is a mammoth task. Instead, why not visit the best one in every state? Best of all, you can just take care of planning the routes and booking the hotels — we've already found each state's most esteemed "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" spot by scouring recent customer reviews, considering whether the eatery had any Michelin or James Beard ties, and counting how many times it's been on the show. Ready to take a nosedive into Flavortown? Read on!
Alabama: Panini Pete's
Alabama saw two spots competing for the title of "Best 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives' Restaurant;" not coincidentally, they're both owned by Pete Blohme. Sunset Pointe and Panini Pete's both have great bites, but Panini Pete's took a slight edge. Word on the street says that even the deceptively simple turkey panini is wildly good, and apparently the spot also makes fantastic New Orleans beignets.
(251) 929-0122
42 S Section St, Fairhope, AL 36532
Alaska: In Bocca al Lupo
Your Alaska stop should have you heading to Juneau for a taste of In Bocca al Lupo, where Guy Fieri chowed down the on King Crab Pappardelle. The chef Beau Schooler has been nominated for a James Beard award a stunning six times, and the restaurant has elsewhere been called one of the best in America; all of which is to say, it wasn't a difficult choice for our Alaska pick.
(907) 586-1409
120 2nd St Suite B, Juneau, AK 99801
Arizona: Matt's Big Breakfast
Craving a big breakfast that's likely to keep you full for the rest of the day? Then head down to one of Matt's Big Breakfast locations in Arizona. Guy Fieri ordered the Chop & Chick — a pesto-marinated pork chop alongside two eggs — when he went in, but it sounds like you can't go wrong with whatever you order. Matt's Yelp reviews are fantastic across the board.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: The Root Cafe
The Root Cafe has worked hard to get an easy spot on this list. You'll find it mentioned all over local press networks, and locals have been known to call it one of Arkansas' most underrated restaurants. Guy Fieri enjoyed the Pimento Cheeseburger and the Old World-Style Bratwurst, but you won't go wrong ordering any of its dishes made from locally-sourced ingredients. Reviewers say that banh mi is particularly fantastic.
Multiple locations
California: Jitlada
Despite the wealth of California restaurants that have made appearances on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," Jitlada was easily singled out as the state's top pick. It's earned a spot in the Michelin Guide, has been featured on multiple Food Network shows, and has been a James Beard semifinalist. Guy Fieri loved the green curry and tom yum soup. Plan ahead before heading in — Jitlada is pretty popular and long wait times are common.
(323) 667-9809
5233 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Colorado: Foolish Craig's Cafe
Despite its name, you certainly wouldn't be a fool for grabbing breakfast at Foolish Craig's Cafe in Boulder, Colorado. Its menu is expansive, including the likes of a Blackened Salmon BLT (to which one Reddit user has given high praise) and plenty of breakfast sandwiches, but it really shines in the crêpe category. Guy Fieri couldn't get enough of the 21-layer Butter Rum Caramel Crepe Cake.
(303) 247-9383
1611 Pearl St, Boulder, CO 80302
Connecticut: Super Duper Weenie
If you're ever in the mood for a hot dog when driving through Connecticut, it's highly likely that you'd hear at least a few recommendations for Super Duper Weenie, which has eight loaded hot dogs on offer. In fact, the spot is so good that it had two "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" appearances over the years. If you want to get a fan favorite, the New Englander — piled with sauerkraut, bacon, mustard, sweet relish, and fresh chopped onion — is your best bet.
(203) 334-3647
306 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield, CT 06825
Delaware: Mrs. Robino's
Craving some bona fide Italian fare? Head down to Delaware's Mrs. Robino's, which has been a town staple since 1940. It's even been visited by former president Joe Biden. Guy Fieri chowed down on Beef Braciole and a side of spaghetti when he visited. Feel free to follow in Fieri's footsteps, or go with one of the ravioli options, all of which reviewers rave about.
(302) 652-9223
520 N Union St, Wilmington, DE 19805
Florida: Se7enBites
We've already mentioned Se7en Bites as the best diner to grab breakfast in Florida, and it was a no-brainer pick for the state's best "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" feature as well. Not only has it appeared on the show multiple times, but it's also made it into the Michelin Guide, won a Foodster award, and receives plenty of local press. Take a tip from Guy Fieri when you head in and order the Chicken Pot Pie alongside Vanilla Bean Bourbon Bacon Moon Pie.
(407) 203-0727
617 N Primrose Dr, Orlando, FL 32803
Georgia: The General Muir
When The General Muir opened in 2013, national media was quick to name it one of the best new restaurants of the year — and it appears they were right to. Since then, the eatery has earned itself a mention in the Michelin Guide and has appeared on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." If you're stuck on what to get at the Jewish deli, follow the advice of locals, who love any of the spot's pastrami offerings.
(678) 927-9131
1540 Avenue Pl B-230, Atlanta, GA 30329
Hawaii: Star Noodle
Star Noodle boasts an abundance of mouthwatering dishes that have us drooling even just looking at the menu. You'll find local food guides (as well as locals on Reddit) recommending it as a must-try spot, and Guy Fieri himself couldn't get enough of the dish featured above: a Vietnamese Crepe filled with coconut milk shrimp and pork. Fieri mentioned that this dish was one of the most unique offerings he had the chance to try while filming his show.
(808) 667-5400
1287 Front St, Lahaina, HI 96761
Idaho: Westside Drive-In
When you're looking for a bite in Idaho, Westside Drive-In will certainly pop up on your radar. You'd be remiss to ignore the eatery; in addition to being the state's best "DDD" pick, it also serves up the best ice cream sundae the state has to offer. It's received plenty of local and national press, and anyone who's been to the spot backs up the hype. Order the prime rib special if you head in on a weekend.
Multiple locations
Illinois: Smoque BBQ
In search of a Chicago-area barbecue spot that both locals and foodie pros will stand by? Look no further than Smoque BBQ, which is given equal praise on Reddit and by the Michelin Guide. The spot has received plenty of press outside of being featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," but when you head in, we recommend sticking with Guy Fieri's order: Brisket, BBQ Beans, and mac and cheese.
(773) 545-7427
3800 N Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL 60641
Indiana: Triple XXX Family Restaurant
Triple XXX may be an interesting name for a family restaurant, but don't worry — you can definitely bring the kiddos to this West Lafayette eatery! Triple XXX has been on two episodes of "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" for good reason: Everyone who knows about it can't get enough. Local publications have written entire features to entice visitors to eat at Triple XXX. Fieri's fav was an American classic: The humble Double Cheeseburger.
(765) 743-5373
2 N Salisbury St, West Lafayette, IN 47906
Iowa: Smokey D's BBQ
There's no limit to the amount of barbecue spots we'll feature on this list, and another worthy contender can be found at a few locations in Iowa. I mean, the owner has been inducted into the American Royal Barbecue Hall of Fame — how could we not mention Smokey D's? The spot has won multiple awards and, despite its undeniable hype, is still loved by locals. Go with Guy Fieri's order: an Apple Dumpling and some smoky wings.
Multiple locations
Kansas: Jarocho
Kansas City, Kansas, is home to a Mexican seafood restaurant that will make even the biggest foodies' heads spin. Executive chef Carlos Falcon is held in high regard, so you can be sure that anything you order here will be outstanding — especially given the wide acclaim the restaurant has received in general. Guy Fieri was obsessed with fried sea bass and the simple side of cabbage slaw he was served.
(913) 281-7757
719 Kansas Ave, Kansas City, KS 66105
Kentucky: Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ
The name Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ may be a mouthful, but it's only a taste of what you'll get when you head into the spot that locals affectionately dub as Momma's. It gets plenty of well-deserved buzz even outside its appearance on "DDD." Momma's pickles are an old family recipe that's distinctively Guy Fieri-approved, and Fieri also loved its wings and ribs that are served with pickles.
Multiple locations
Louisiana: Turkey and the Wolf
New Orleans has no shortage of incredible eats, but the best to be featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" has to be Turkey and the Wolf. It's received pretty much all the accolades an eatery can get — a Michelin Guide shoutout, James Beard recognition, and even a #1 Best New Restaurant mention — and it's widely considered to be one of the best spots to get lunch in the city.
(504) 218-7428
739 Jackson Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130
Maine: A1 Diner
A1 Diner was the obvious choice when sussing out Maine's best "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" spot. For starters, it's been around for 80 years, and its longevity speaks for itself. It's charming, well-loved by locals, and a true neighborhood institution if there ever was one. You can get both simple and fancy fare here, and Guy Fieri was especially impressed by the mojito-glazed duck and classic fried hash.
(207) 582-4804
3 Bridge St, Gardiner, ME 04345
Maryland: Miss Shirley's Cafe
Maryland's Miss Shirley's Cafe is deeply integrated into its local community, which is only the first of a long list of reasons it easily made this list. It also (unsurprisingly) serves incredible food and even rotates its menu depending on what's in season. Miss Shirley's has garnered enviable accolades from around the country, and you can't really order wrong here; however, Guy Fieri did laud the French toast in particular when he visited.
Multiple locations
Massachusetts: Sam LaGrassa's
The next time you're in Boston and want to indulge in the style of Guy Fieri, head on over to Sam LaGrassa's. Having been open since 1968, Sam LaGrassa's has longevity on its side, which is always a good sign — but even more importantly, locals will always vouch for the spot's amazing food. The sandwiches are relatively expensive, but they're well worth it. Try its top-selling item, the Chipotle Pastrami, when you head in.
(617) 357-6861
44 Province St, Boston, MA 02108
Michigan: Supino Pizzeria
If the above picture isn't making your mouth water, we are not the same. You can grab a slice at Detroit's Supino Pizzeria, which locals praise endlessly (and which has been on two episodes of "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives"). Some even say Supino's plain cheese pizza is the best pizza they've ever had. Guy Fieri had the "City Wing Thing" pizza, which comes with smoked turkey, cherry peppers, smoked Gouda, mozzarella, and roasted garlic — sounds incredible, in our opinion.
Multiple locations
Minnesota: Pizzeria Lola
Another pizza spot to appear twice on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" is Pizzeria Lola, which Guy Fieri actually heard about from fellow foodie Andrew Zimmern. Pizzeria Lola has loads of unique pizzas that you'll never get tired of. Get the Lady ZaZa if you want a hefty kick of flavor, or the "Old Reliable" — which is just sauce, mozzarella, and pecorino — if your tastes are simpler.
(612) 424-8338
5557 Xerxes Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Mississippi: The Shed Barbeque & Blues Joint
This multi-award-winning barbecue spot was a no-brainer pick for Mississippi's best "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" feature. Even Southern Living has called it the best barbecue spot in the state. Guy Fieri praised the baby back ribs at The Shed for being impeccably tender, but it seems you can't go wrong with whatever you choose — its wings and brisket also receive high praise.
(228) 875-9590
7501 MS-57, Ocean Springs, MS 39565
Missouri: The Shaved Duck
Yes, this is another barbecue joint well worth stopping by, and one that local Reddit users can't seem to get enough of. The Shaved Duck receives many long-winded odes from food bloggers lucky enough to have had a taste of its food. Its smothered fries get loads of love (yes, including from Guy Fieri), and the Food Network host also couldn't get enough of its smoked duck.
(314) 806-0688
2900 Virginia Ave, St. Louis, MO 63118
Montana: Storm Castle Cafe
How could you go wrong dining somewhere with a name like Storm Castle Cafe? Apparently, you can't, if "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" is anything to go by. It's appeared on the popular Food Network show as well as foodie YouTube channels, and Reddit users love the spot's owners as well as the large portion sizes served up. Guy Fieri adored the farm-to-table Monte Cristo when he visited Storm Castle.
(406) 586-0395
5 Tai Ln, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: Big Mama's Kitchen & Catering
Soul food? Sign us up! Big Mama's Kitchen & Catering is a soul food powerhouse in Omaha, and locals on Reddit are absolutely chock full of great things to say about it. It's been featured by local news outlets and has made an appearance on numerous other food programs, so it's safe to say that this is a spot worth some acclaim. When you head in, grab a pig's ear sandwich, which is Guy Fieri's personal favorite.
(402) 455-6262
2112 N 30th St, Ste 201, Omaha, NE 68111
Nevada: John Mull's Meats & Road Kill Grill
The next time you're on a Vegas vacation and craving some barbecue, there's nowhere else to go but John Mull's Meats & Road Kill Grill. This joint has been on a stunning four episodes of "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," and even Food Network has called it the best barbecue spot in Nevada. The meat market has been serving up quality protein since 1943, and you have to try the hot links when you head in.
(702) 645-1200
3730 Thom Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89130
New Hampshire: The Tuckaway Tavern & Butchery
Locals say that The Tuckaway Tavern and Butchery is notorious for having long wait times, and while they won't wait an hour to get in, they say it's worth it for the out-of-town visitor. Moreover, executive chef Bobby Marcotte has won "Guy's Grocery Games" twice, and 2025 saw the Tavern taking home seven "Best Of" awards from New Hampshire Magazine. If that won't convince you to stop by, we don't know what will.
(603) 244-2431
58 NH-27, Raymond, NH 03077
New Jersey: La Isla Restaurant
Locals on Reddit love feasting on Cuban food at Hoboken's La Isla, which also gets some notable press coverage that helps it stand out among the competition. It's been featured on two episodes of "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" as well as an episode of "Throwdown with Bobby Flay," and it's a great stop for spice fanatics — even Guy Fieri was a little overwhelmed by the heat!
(201) 659-8197
104 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
New Mexico: Jambo Café
Santa Fe's Jambo Café has received no shortage of accolades over the years. In addition to being on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," it's been featured in Condé Nast Traveler, and head chef Ahmed Obo has been a James Beard semifinalist. Locals stand by it, and Guy Fieri was a huge fan; he particularly loved the goat stew when dining there.
(505) 473-1269
2010 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505
New York: Kesté Pizza y Vino
The next time you find yourself craving Neapolitan pizza in The Big Apple, you simply have to head to Kesté Pizza y Vino — and before you ask, yes, the spot does have gluten-free options available. In fact, we've previously said it makes some of the best gluten-free pizza in the whole city. It's even merited a mention in the Michelin Guide.
(212) 243-1500
77 Fulton St, New York, NY 10038
North Carolina: Pinky's Westside Grill
North Carolina's Pinky's Westside Grill was our pick for the state's best hole-in-the-wall burger joint, and it turns out that it's also the best NC restaurant Guy Fieri's visited on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives." The spot has a stunning 4.5 stars on Google with over 7,000 reviews — a feat in itself — and locals on Reddit have nothing but good things to say about Pinky's.
Multiple locations
North Dakota: Nichole's Fine Pastry & Cafe
Yet another restaurant that we've covered before is Nichole's Fine Pastry & Cafe, our pick for the best spot to get cheesecake in North Dakota. Locals trust Nichole's to always have quality bakes, which makes sense — after all, owner Nichole Hensen went to school at the Culinary Institute of America. Guy Fieri was a particular fan of the lemon curd cake, but the above-pictured carrot cake also looks divine.
Multiple locations
Ohio: Momo Ghar
Not only has Columbus' Momo Ghar been the subject of much praise by other big foodie outlets, but it's also constantly recommended by locals when they're asked where to get great dumplings or multicultural food. If you want a taste of something a little different, try the Choila Set, which is made of chicken salad, rice, potatoes, and black-eyed peas. Guy Fieri called it incredibly unique.
(614) 495-6666
59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215
Oklahoma: Cattlemen's Steakhouse
Cattlemen's Steakhouse has quite a history as Oklahoma's oldest continually operating restaurant. It's been around since 1910, and remains just as popular today as it was back then, if not more so. It's received loads of awards and press from foodies, and Guy Fieri was similarly impressed. Plus, each steak gets run through a "needling machine," so you know it'll be ultra-tender.
(405) 236-0416
1309 S Agnew Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108
Oregon: Matt's BBQ
Who would've guessed that a tiny food cart would become the best "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" feature in its state? Such is the case with Oregon's Matt's BBQ, which is so good that other local restaurants (like Thai barbecue spot Eem) use Matt's barbecue in their dishes. Locals stand behind Matt's, and Guy Fieri loved the "Whole Shabamwich," which comes with pulled pork, sausage, brisket, a rib, coleslaw, and pickles.
(503) 504-0870
4233 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97217
Pennsylvania: Hardena
If you've never feasted on Indonesian food before, you have to check out Hardena the next time you're in Philadelphia. In-the-know foodies have declared it to be ultra-authentic, and the spot was even a James Beard semifinalist in 2018. Guy Fieri loved the tempeh (which is fermented in-house) and the spicy ginger chicken. He even called the spot "The Indonesian embassy of Flavortown."
(215) 271-9442
1754 S Hicks St #2217, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Rhode Island: Aunt Carrie's
Aunt Carrie's has received ample praise from foodies in the region, but that's not the only reason it should be at the top of your Rhode Island "to dine" list. Its clam cakes are reportedly incredible, which totally makes sense when you learn that Aunt Carrie's has been around since 1920. Obviously, Guy Fieri had to try the clam cakes (which he loved), but he was also a huge fan of the strawberry shortcake that's offered for dessert.
(401) 783-7930
1240 Ocean Rd, Narragansett, RI 02882
South Carolina: The Glass Onion
With as much press as The Glass Onion gets, we're surprised it's not a national phenomenon by now. It's definitely worth every ounce of praise, though — locals love The Glass Onion, and are quick to recommend it as a must-try Charleston institution. Plus, the Southern food eatery has appeared on two episodes of "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," and one episode of "Buddy's Family Vacation."
(843) 225-1717
1219 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407
South Dakota: Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen
Who doesn't love feasting on a gourmet sandwich every now and again? When you visit Sioux Falls and the sandwich craving hits, you should only turn to Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen to satisfy it. Locals are quick to recommend it as a premier sandwich destination, and its top hits sound simply mouthwatering: Vietnamese Fried Chicken, Curried Cauliflower, and Moroccan Chicken Salad.
(605) 338-2206
600 N Main Ave Unit 110, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: Arnold's Country Kitchen
Arnold's Country Kitchen has received enough accolades to cement it as a Nashville institution for a lifetime. Of course, it's been on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," but beyond that, it's also made it into the Michelin Guide, and it won a James Beard American Classics Award back in 2009. When Guy Fieri visited, he loved the spot's chicken dumplings and turnip greens.
(615) 256-4455
605 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
Texas: Home Slice Pizza
Surprisingly enough, our pick for Texas' best "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" restaurant is a classic pizza spot serving up some of the best slices in the state. Its incredible reviews speak for themselves, but if you need more proof, it's previously been named one of the top 10 pizzerias in the whole country. It also made an appearance on "Iron Chef Eats," and its white pizza is purportedly delicious.
Multiple locations
Utah: Red Iguana
Utah's Red Iguana has received too many awards and press mentions to count, a serious feat that only cements its place as Utah's best "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" restaurant. The Mexican eatery is beloved by locals, and it's widely agreed that the above-pictured Puntas de Filete a la Norteña is one of the best items on the menu. Plus, Red Iguana has been on a whopping three episodes of "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," an accomplishment very few restaurants can brag about.
Multiple locations
Vermont: Taco Gordo
We've previously named Taco Gordo the best place to get tacos in Vermont, so it wasn't too difficult to also pinpoint it as the best "DDD" feature in the state, too. It's always recommended as a must-try Vermont eatery — in fact, it's so good that local fans have taken to Reddit to try to find out how Taco Gordo cooks its meat. Guy Fieri loved the al pastor tacos, which he called the most authentic he's had outside of Mexico.
(802) 540-0770
208 N Winooski Ave, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: ZZQ
When in Richmond, there's nowhere better to fulfill all your "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" fantasies than at ZZQ. Not only has it received loads of press throughout the years for having absolutely stellar barbecue (it's even been called the best barbecue in the country!). When Guy Fieri visited, he couldn't get enough of ZZQ's Smoked Habanero Fontina Sausage, which made him feel like he was in Texas.
(804) 528-5648
3201 W Moore St, Richmond, VA 23230
Washington: Voula's Offshore Cafe
Seattle is home to a not-so-hidden gem that locals will fight for any day of the week. Voula's Offshore Cafe has been open since 1984 and has remained in owner Voula Vlahos' family, and it seems that you wouldn't know it was such a big deal by walking in. Despite receiving bucketloads of media attention, the homey spot is blissfully unassuming. Plus, it's been on an impressive three episodes of "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," which featured a number of dishes, including the Chinese pancake with ham and egg.
(206) 634-0183
658 NE Northlake Way, Seattle, WA 98105
West Virginia: Hillbilly Hot Dogs
Have you ever wanted to be wed at a hot dog spot? That dream can be fulfilled at Lesage's Hillbilly Hot Dogs, which has both incredible hot dogs and a "Weddin' Chapel," a fun quirk that helps set it apart from other eateries in the state. Locals vouch for the dogs all day long, and especially popular is the multi-pound "HomeWrecker," which was featured on "DDD" — at the time of writing, this item costs a stunning $24.50.
(304) 762-2458
6951 Ohio River Rd, Lesage, WV 25537
Wisconsin: Anchor Bar and Grill
Superior, Wisconsin, is home to a classic dive-y college bar that'll never get old among the locals. In case the above picture didn't convince you, customers say Anchor Bar & Grill has absolutely incredible burgers, including a spicy burger loaded with jalapeños and even a jalapeño cream cheese burger. If you're particularly hungry, go for the "Gally Buster," a one-pound triple cheeseburger that's sure to satisfy a craving.
(715) 394-9747
413 Tower Ave, Superior, WI 54880
Wyoming: Cafe Genevieve
Last but certainly not least, the best "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" restaurant in Wyoming has to be Cafe Genevieve, which was featured on two episodes of the show. You'll find it recommended all over the Jackson Hole subreddit when users ask where they should grab a bite in town, and it definitely sounds worth the hype. I mean, who could turn down "Pig Candy," a sweet-and-spicy coated bacon delicacy?
(307) 732-1910
135 E Broadway Ave, Jackson, WY 83001
Methodology
To determine the best restaurant in every state on "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives," we first weeded out any spots that had closed since their "DDD" appearance. Then, we took into consideration whether any eateries had been mentioned in the Michelin Guide, or whether any were James Beard finalists, semifinalists, or award winners.
Lastly, each spot picked here needed to have recent praise by locals and some media mention outside of the show. We also took into consideration whether a spot had been on multiple episodes of "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," and whether it had appeared on any other Food Network programs.