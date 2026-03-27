Where To Find The Best Tacos In Every US State

We've never met a soul who would eschew a good street taco if it crossed their path. Carnitas, chorizo, carne asada, lengua — it hardly matters what it's filled with, as long as the taco is packed with flavor and tastes like it came from a taco stand in Mexico. Everyone's preferences vary, but there is some consensus as to who serves the best tacos. Have your taco cravings been left unsatisfied for too long? Then you're in the right place.

Today, we're diving into the best spots to get tacos in every state. Some of the following spots are sit-down restaurants, while others are tiny trucks or food stands with hidden gem status in their community. All, however, serve up a delicious taco, according to loyal customers. We scoured forums like Reddit, followed the buzz from local news outlets, and dove into review platforms to determine each state's ultimate taco spot. Here's what we found.