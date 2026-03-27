Where To Find The Best Tacos In Every US State
We've never met a soul who would eschew a good street taco if it crossed their path. Carnitas, chorizo, carne asada, lengua — it hardly matters what it's filled with, as long as the taco is packed with flavor and tastes like it came from a taco stand in Mexico. Everyone's preferences vary, but there is some consensus as to who serves the best tacos. Have your taco cravings been left unsatisfied for too long? Then you're in the right place.
Today, we're diving into the best spots to get tacos in every state. Some of the following spots are sit-down restaurants, while others are tiny trucks or food stands with hidden gem status in their community. All, however, serve up a delicious taco, according to loyal customers. We scoured forums like Reddit, followed the buzz from local news outlets, and dove into review platforms to determine each state's ultimate taco spot. Here's what we found.
Alabama: Dos Hermanos
We aren't the first publication to hail Dos Hermanos as the best spot to grab a taco in Alabama. It's already received much acclaim from local and national outlets for being a prime taco destination. Positive reviews say that there's always a line, but service is speedy; they also recommend the breakfast tacos and shrimp ceviche. Stop by an ATM before heading over, though, as the spot only takes cash.
dos-hermanos-taco-truck.menu-world.com
Multiple locations
Alaska: El Green-Go's
You can only visit Alaska's best taco shack in the summer months, but trust us — it's well worth the season-long wait. This is another spot that's already garnered wide national acclaim, so really, we're just jumping on the bandwagon. Happy customers report that El Green-Go's really does serve authentic street tacos; given its 4.7-star rating on Yelp, we're compelled to agree.
(907) 312-3313
390 L St, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: Ta'Carbon
When doing a thorough audit on Phoenix-area Reddit threads, we noticed that one taco spot was recommended far beyond any others. The eatery in question is Ta'Carbon, which serves up tacos so good that they've already made it onto national news networks. Don't worry if it looks busy when you head in. Reviewers almost unanimously praise the exceptionally fast service, which is just a bonus when the food is so good.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: Taqueria El Palenque
Head on down to Little Rock to get a taste of Taqueria El Palenque, aka the best tacos you can find in Arkansas. Aside from getting plentiful local news coverage for its stellar tacos, Taqueria El Palenque is recommended everywhere on Little Rock's Reddit forum when users ask where to go to satisfy a taco craving. And don't skip the salsa when you go. Apparently, it's incredible.
taqueria-el-palenque.weeblyte.com
(501) 312-0045
9501 N Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR 72227
California: Angel's Tijuana Tacos
It goes without saying that there's no shortage of excellent tacos in California, which made nailing down this pick no easy task. At the end of the day, we landed on Angel's Tijuana Tacos because we saw more recommendations for this spot than for any others on both Facebook and Reddit, and it's received plenty of buzz from local foodies as well. Word on the street says that its al pastor is especially tasty.
Multiple locations
Colorado: La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal
La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal is already a big name in the Denver food scene. It has garnered valuable recognition from the Michelin Guide as well as shoutouts from local foodies, making it a worthy pick for Colorado in our book. And you don't have to have elevated taste to love this spot. It's also widely recommended on Reddit for serving up tacos that rival those in Mexico.
(720) 827-4158
2233 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205
Connecticut: Los Garcia Mexican Fusion
If you don't go to Los Garcia Mexican Fusion on your next trip to Connecticut, you're seriously missing out. It was named the best taco spot in the state by Yelp in 2024, and if you pay attention to local Reddit posts, you might have noticed all the buzz the spot gets on the forum. Los Garcia's birria tacos get special acclaim.
los-garcia-mexican-fusion.placejoys.com
(203) 706-9108
836 E Main St, Waterbury, CT 06705
Delaware: Taqueria El Pique
Delaware's Taqueria El Pique is lovingly referred to as just "El Pique" by locals. The establishment's quesabirria tacos receive particular praise, and when one Reddit user decided to do a taste test comparison of six Delaware taco spots, El Pique easily took first place. It's so beloved by locals that you're likely to hear it named one of the top spots when you're looking for stellar tacos in Delaware.
Multiple locations
Florida: Taqueria El Asador
The next time you find yourself on the sunny shores of Pensacola, head down to the beach with some tacos from Taqueria El Asador. The taco shop isn't just one of the best in the state; it's also been called one of the best in the country. Both foodies and average folks with an appetite are quick to recommend Taqueria El Asador. Moreover, happy customers say you'll be satisfied with anything you order.
(850) 696-3232
7955 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32514
Georgia: El Progreso
If you find yourself in Atlanta and hear whispers of "prison tacos," you're just catching wind of the locals' fond nickname for the area's most popular taco spot: El Progreso, which just happens to be right by the local penitentiary. Its tacos are reportedly superb (particularly the lengua tacos), and the spot is pretty unanimously called the best place to get tacos in the area.
(404) 624-4774
1460 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
Hawaii: Thyda's Tacos
If you're headed to Honolulu on your next Hawaiian vacation, do yourself a favor and add Thyda's Tacos to your must-try list. This is another spot whose lengua tacos get raucous acclaim, and you're likely to find Thyda's mentioned when reading any roundup of where to get Honolulu's best tacos. Reviewers agree, also noting that you'll likely have to wait a minute for your food — but don't worry, the wait is well worth it.
(808) 459-1664
1034 Queen St #4116, Honolulu, HI 96814
Idaho: Morenita's Restaurant
Morenita's Restaurant is home to the best tacos you can find in Idaho. We aren't the first outlet to give some attention to this Idaho Falls gem, and for good reason. Local influencers and Reddit users also give Morenita's shoutouts for having particularly yummy tacos. Reviewers tend to rave about the Chuche Taco and Taco Ranchero.
(208) 522-9319
450 Whittier St, Idaho Falls, ID 83401
Illinois: Taquerias Atotonilco
If the above-pictured birria taco being dipped into consommé has your mouth watering, you're not alone. Personally, we're busy booking our plane tickets to Chicago just so we can try Taquerias Atotonilco. The spot has been in operation since '72, and many locals have fond memories of eating there as children decades ago. Perhaps most impressive, such long-term customers say that its quality is still top-notch.
Multiple locations
Indiana: Chris' Ice Cream and Mexican Food
Funnily enough, you'll find Indiana's best tacos at a spot whose primary output is — wait for it — ice cream. Chris' Ice Cream in Indianapolis is pretty widely recognized as the state's best taco spot, and it's received a ton of shoutouts on Reddit threads asking where to get good tacos in the area. Some even go in just for the tacos, foregoing ice cream completely.
facebook.com/ChrisIceCreamIndy
(317) 255-2156
1484 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240
Iowa: El Michoacáno Taqueria
Iowa's El Michoacáno Taqueria is a must-try should you ever find yourself in the Des Moines area. Along with shoutouts by Des Moines-area publications, El Michoacáno Taqueria has gotten plenty of attention from locals on taco-related forums. This is a particularly good spot to stop at if you're a vegan, as its vegan menu is fairly expansive, and there are options for everything from tacos to burritos and even Mexi-burgers.
(515) 277-1826
2922 Merle Hay Rd, Ste C, Des Moines, IA 50310
Kansas: Bonito Michoacán
I mean, come on — does the above not look absolutely scrumptious? That little quintet of tacos comes from none other than Bonito Michoacán of Olathe, Kansas. Bonito Michoacán was the most consistently recommended across all of our sources, with some even saying there's no other possible answer to the question of where to get the area's best tacos. Pro tip: Customers say a basic knowledge of Spanish will help with your ordering experience.
(913) 768-0003
1231 E Santa Fe St, Olathe, KS 66061
Kentucky: Cravings Byanca
Crestwood, Kentucky, is home to a taco shack that those in the know can't seem to get enough of. Cravings Byanca is widely considered to be one of the best, if not the singular best, taco spots in the state, and it seems well-deserving of such acclaim. Locals say the spot's food is incredibly authentic; particularly recommended are the steak and the beef tongue.
(502) 905-8530
6004 Pleasant Colony Ct, Crestwood, KY 40014
Louisiana: Taco Sisters
As its name would suggest, Taco Sisters was started by two sisters in Lafayette, Louisiana. It's since become a local sensation, and even made an appearance on the national news. Taco Sisters' smoked shrimp is an especially loved protein, and make sure to dress up whatever you get — word on the street is that its sauces are incredible. As an added bonus, Taco Sisters has a drive-thru for those on the go.
(337) 234-8226
3902 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503
Maine: Taco Escobarr
Taco Escobarr may sound familiar if you've looked for the best Mexican restaurant in every U.S. state, as it was our pick for Maine. It stands to reason that it would also be the best spot to score some stellar tacos. It appeared on every list of Maine's best taco spots that we consulted, but more than that, it's been called one of the best Mexican restaurants in the country. Customers especially love the crispy tacos.
(207) 541-9097
548 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Tortilleria Sinaloa
Tortilleria Sinaloa is one of Yelp's top spots for tacos in Baltimore, but that's not the only reason it made our list. It also receives much acclaim from local influencers, Reddit users, and publications alike. Pro tip: Customers say the spot frequently sells out and closes early, so don't wait until you're starving to go grab a bite.
(410) 276-3741
1716 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21231
Massachusetts: Taqueria Jalisco
Just check any local roundup of Boston's best taco spots (or ask any local for taco recommendations) and you're bound to hear Taqueria Jalisco mentioned. The spot frequently has themed menus when holidays roll around; in the off season, we recommend following the word of those in the know, and go for the well-loved birria tacos. No matter what you get, though, you won't walk away disappointed.
facebook.com/p/Taqueria-Jalisco
Multiple locations
Michigan: Taqueria El Rey
Detroit's Taqueria El Rey has certainly won the hearts of Michigan residents. Locals have voted it the best taco spot around, and you'll find it recommended on every "best tacos" list you may encounter during your taco research. Plus, everyone who's anyone on Reddit names the spot a must-try for those craving good, authentic tacos in the Great Lakes region.
(313) 357-3094
3400 Bagley St, Detroit, MI 48216
Minnesota: Andale Taqueria y Mercado
When Guy Fieri can't get enough of a spot, you know it has to be good. Such is the case with Andale Taqueria y Mercado, which fans of "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" may recognize from it being featured on the show. It's received plenty of other accolades, the most important being rampant recommendations on social media from frequent diners. They recommend the authentic al pastor, and you don't need to tell us twice.
(612) 259-8868
7700 Nicollet Ave, Richfield, MN 55423
Mississippi: Green Ghost
If its name is anything to go by, Green Ghost clearly has a proclivity toward the playful. At the same time, it's clear by the way the owners talk about their business that they're serious about their craft. It seems that their hard work has paid off, as locals love Green Ghost (especially its birria tacos and breakfast tacos). The eatery also gets points for having veggie tacos on its menu.
(601) 398-3484
565 Taylor St, Jackson, MS 39216
Missouri: Taco Buddha
The next time you're around St. Louis and hungering for some inventive tacos, look no further than Taco Buddha. It's already lauded as having the area's best tacos, but what really draws us in is the novelty. Its tacos feature such ingredients as Nashville-style hot fried chicken, Thai braised beef, and chicken marinated in yogurt. Personally, we'll always say a huge "yes" to tacos that celebrate other cuisines.
Multiple locations
Montana: Fiesta Mexicana
Ask Montana locals in the Dillon area where to get the best tacos around, and you likely wont hear Fiesta Mexicana mentioned by name. Instead, savvy locals just call it "The Taco Bus." Those locals can't stop raving about this spot — which is, yes, inside an actual bus. When an establishment has gotten enough buzz to get a nickname, you know it has to be good.
facebook.com/p/Fiesta-Mexicana-Taco-Bus
(406) 660-0915
510 N Montana St, Dillon, MT 59725
Nebraska: Los Portales
So, you've found yourself in Omaha with a taco craving bordering on the absurd. Never fear — the Cornhusker State happens to house some pretty good tacos, and the best can be found at Los Portales. Its name is bound to come up when you ask where to get incredible tacos in the area. Happy customers particularly praise the fresh, quality ingredients and generous portion sizes.
facebook.com/pages/Los-Portales
(402) 991-1190
2614 S 13th St, Omaha, NE 68108
Nevada: Tacos El Gordo
On your next Vegas vacation, there's no need to hunt down the best tacos in the area — we got you. Tacos El Gordo has been pretty unanimously named the best taco establishment in the area, both by locals and by media outlets. And who would we be to disagree? There's no shortage of tempting options on the menu, but if you need a push in the right direction, the asada gets particularly high praise from customers.
Multiple locations
New Hampshire: El Rincon Zacatecano Taqueria
The restaurant's name may be a mouthful, but not as much of a mouthful as you'll get from the delicious tacos at El Rincon Zacatecano Taqueria. The Manchester eatery is already talked about everywhere, and it's gotten several shoutouts from local media outlets. As expected, it's also a hit on local taco-centric Reddit threads (though you'll probably just hear it referred to as "El Rincon" there).
(603) 232-4530
10 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH 03103
New Jersey: Panchos Mexican Taqueria
At the time of writing, Panchos Mexican Taqueria is currently closed for renovations, so add this one to your "tacos to try later" list. Still, we couldn't not name it the best taco spot in New Jersey. After all, Momofuku's David Chang lauds it as having some of the best Mexican food on the entire coast. But you don't have to have a Michelin-worthy palate to fall in love with Panchos. Locals also give it rave reviews.
(609) 344-2062
2303 Arctic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
New Mexico: El Paisa Taqueria
Where to go when you're craving tacos in New Mexico? There's only one logical choice: Albuquerque's El Paisa Taqueria, home to the best tacos in the state. Not only has the spot garnered mentions all over social media platforms, but it's also been called a must-try by local publications. It even has a whopping 4.5 stars on Yelp. Just make sure you bring cash — credit cards are no good here.
(505) 452-8997
820 Bridge Blvd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105
New York: Los Tacos #1
Honestly, we were surprised by how easy it was to nail down the top taco spot in New York, given that NYC is a foodie's paradise if there ever was one. Still, the consensus was clear: Los Tacos #1 (apparently aptly named) is home to unbeatable tacos, according to both locals and media outlets. And given that it has 4.8 stars on Google and over 15,000 reviews, we believe it.
Multiple locations
North Carolina: Lupitas Carniceria & Tortilleria
Have you ever had tacos so good that you wish you could take home a DIY version? Well, the next time you're in Charlotte, you can fulfill those wild taco dreams at Lupitas Carniceria & Tortilleria. At Lupitas, customers pick up a pack of freshly made tortillas, some meat, and some salsa to assemble the tacos to their liking. This spot may operate a little differently, but it's more than worthy of being our North Carolina pick.
(980) 226-5727
5316 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28217
North Dakota: La Enchilada
When weathering the cold of Bismarck, North Dakota, you'd be wise to warm yourself up with some fresh tacos from La Enchilada. It's well-loved by local Mexican food fanatics – and despite the name, you don't have to get an enchilada when you head in. Instead, try some of La Enchilada's highly-acclaimed birria tacos, or go for the shrimp tacos if you're in more of a seafood mood.
(701) 391-7334
1101 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND 58504
Ohio: La Plaza Taqueria
Lizzo fans might remember when the superstar took to social media to give praise to a taco spot in Ohio. The eatery in question is La Plaza Taqueria, and it's definitely earned its reputation as the best taco shack in all of Ohio. From local publications to foodie influencers to (of course) your average citizen, everyone has good things to say about La Plaza. Some have even said they're the best tacos outside of Mexico.
Multiple locations
Oklahoma: Taqueria Sanchez
Looking for a taqueria with high acclaim in Oklahoma City? Look no further than Taqueria Sanchez, a recommended part of every Oklahoma taco tour we found. Local foodie personalities can't get enough of the spot's tacos, nor can taco-hungry Oklahomans. Need a recommendation on what to get? Taqueria Sanchez's birria gets special acclaim. Fair warning, thought: This is another cash-only spot, so stop by the ATM before you go.
facebook.com/pages/Taqueria-Sanchez
(405) 563-5089
4011 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Oregon: Quesabrosa
Hidden in Northeast Portland is a Mexican taco truck that doesn't get nearly enough hype. That's the opinion of many Portlanders in the know, including this writer, who — after getting takeout from Quesabrosa for the first time — called the restaurant to tell them how incredible it was. The portion sizes are huge and everything is absolutely delicious. Even better, the owners are delightful. Dear Portland, do yourself a favor and head to Quesabrosa, stat.
(503) 288-5157
3954 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227
Pennsylvania: Taqueria Jimenez
Most Pennsylvanians seem to be of the consensus that the state is lacking in the taco department. But that doesn't mean that it's devoid of authentic options — and Taqueria Jimenez sits squarely at the top of the local taco pyramid. It serves all your standard tacos as well as adventurous options like cactus (nopales), and locals regularly call out its incredible tacos on social media.
(610) 223-1391
810 Oley St, Reading, PA 19604
Rhode Island: Tuxpan Taqueria
Rhode Islanders already know where to go for the best tacos in the Ocean State: Tuxpan Taqueria, an acclaimed James Beard semifinalist and a well-loved eatery in Central Falls. Even native Texans are full of praise for Tuxpan's al pastor tacos, and even al pastor naysayers can't stay away from them. Those who have tried lots of taco spots in the state also say that Tuxpan has the best homemade tortillas.
(401) 722-1620
355 Broad St, Central Falls, RI 02863
South Carolina: Tacos Nayarit
Head to South Carolina on your next East Coast road trip to grab some stunning tacos from Tacos Nayarit. This is a place with hidden gem status, and its birria tacos get special praise. Unsurprisingly, Tacos Nayarit tends to get pretty packed around peak hours. Don't let that dissuade you from heading in, though. Apparently, the service is speedy, which gives Tacos Nayarit major bonus points, in our opinion.
Multiple locations
South Dakota: Jacky's Burrito Express
Another Northern eatery that gets tons of respect from locals is Jacky's Burrito Express, which has a few locations in South Dakota. Impressively enough, Jacky's has received recognition from Food Network for having some of the best burritos in the country — and it would appear that its tacos are pretty darn good, too. This is another spot where the birria tacos get particular acclaim, as do the carnitas.
Multiple locations
Tennessee: Maiz de la Vida
Going to Nashville? Obviously, you'll want tacos while you're there, and you won't find any better than the offerings at Maiz de la Vida. The head chef was a James Beard semifinalist, and everyone who tries Maiz de la Vida reports loving it on social media. (Rumor has it, the spot even grinds its own corn to make tortillas.) There may just be no "best" thing to order here, as everything is reportedly outstanding.
(615) 499-4248
606 8th Ave S, Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203
Texas: El Pastor Es Mi Señor
James Beard semifinalists seem to be dominating the latter portion of this list. Yet another can be found in Texas, at a restaurant whose tacos can't be beat. We're talking about El Pastor Es Mi Señor, of course, an eatery that manages to set itself apart even in one of the most competitive taco regions in the country. Its al pastor tacos are legendary (an obvious statement, given its name).
Multiple locations
Utah: Tacos Lopez
We consulted half a dozen taco-centric Reddit threads in our search for Utah's best tacos, and one place stood out far above the competition: Tacos Lopez. The Tijuana-style eatery serves tacos that keep visitors going back for more, with its buche and asada tacos getting special shoutouts. And because no taco is complete without a stellar sauce, it's worth mentioning that Tacos Lopez's hot sauces and salsas are reportedly incredible.
Multiple locations
Vermont: Taco Gordo
The local consensus is that you won't find an abundance of bona fide taco spots in Vermont. However, that just means the stars shine brighter here, and the star of the show is Taco Gordo. Its appearance on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" helped cement the eatery as a must-try, and customers concur with Guy Fieri's opinion that the tacos are incredible. Don't skip Fieri's favorite: the al pastor.
(802) 540-0770
208 N Winooski Ave, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: La Jarochita
Virginia locals know that authentic Mexican food can be found in Manassas, and that one taco joint rules the roost: La Jarochita. Foodie influencers give La Jarochita rave reviews, as do taco enthusiasts who frequently debate the best local taco spots on Reddit. Perhaps the best part is that you won't have to wonder what to get upon heading in — the al pastor tacos are definitely the best offering at La Jarochita.
(703) 392-4222
9612 Grant Ave, Manassas, VA 20110
Washington: Xochi
Take a short drive from Seattle to arrive in the small town of Issaquah, Washington, where you'll find the top taco truck the state has to offer. Its location gives Xochi hidden gem status, and local foodies who have tried it say that it simply can't be beat, and is definitely worth the drive. What's more, Xochi has just as many vegetarian tacos as it does meaty options, making it perfect for parties with different dietary restrictions.
145 NW Gilman Blvd, Issaquah, WA 98027
West Virginia: Maria's Taqueria
In Shepherdstown, you can score the absolute best tacos West Virginia has to offer. You'll find Maria's Taqueria mentioned on all of the "best tacos" lists put out by local publications, and that's no accident — Maria's deserves all the love it can get, if social media recommendations are anything to go by. Customers also say it's pretty inexpensive, making it great for a budget-friendly tour of the Mountain State.
facebook.com/mariasshepherdstown
(304) 876-3333
108 E German St, Shepherdstown, WV 25443
Wisconsin: Mexico En La Sangre
Wisconsin's best taco shack sits just outside city limits, and it doesn't get nearly as much recognition as it deserves. Still, everyone who makes the drive out of Madison to visit Mexico En La Sangre in Janesville says its tacos can't be beat. Apparently, it's even better than California's taco selection, and we've seen more than one person say that it serves the best tacos in the country.
facebook.com/p/Mexico-En-La-Sangre
(608) 563-0227
1019 Kellogg Ave, Janesville, WI 53546
Wyoming: Tres Amigos
The next time you find yourself in the Cowboy State, grab some stellar tacos at Tres Amigos. Fans brag about its authenticity, and plenty of locals say the spot has the best Mexican food around. The quesabirria tacos pictured above have our mouths watering, and if you want to top yours with something a little offbeat, you should know that Tres Amigos' mushroom salsa gets a lot of praise.
Multiple locations
Methodology
Nailing down the best taco spot in each U.S. state required conducting a lot of research. We scoured Reddit forums, Facebook groups, and local media coverage when selecting our picks. Award-winning spots and James Beard semifinalists got a boost, as well as places that appeared on Food Network shows, but national press wasn't a requirement. The most important factor was the amount of acclaim from locals. If a vast majority of an area's population recommends one spot in particular, chances are good that it's definitely the best.