The Crunchy Snack That Guy Fieri Never Travels Without

If anyone knows a thing or two about travel, it's Guy Fieri. His award-winning show "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" has left him circling the United States for years. While he eats unique and delicious meals at the restaurants showcased on the show, what does he eat while he is actually on the road? In an interview with GQ, Fieri spilled on his travel essentials — and his favorite crunchy snack is Corn Nuts.

A true All-American snack, Corn Nuts have a fascinating history that started as a post-Prohibition Era bar nibble. As a native Mexican crop, corn made its way into American diets before the United States even became a nation. Corn Nuts are modeled off the first version of corn, known as parched corn, which was essentially dried-out, hardened kernels. Today's Corn Nuts are made out of starchy, waxy corn kernels fried into the crunchy, ultra corn-y, and salty snacks we know and love. While corn tortilla chips and Fritos are among the most popular snacks in the country, we still ranked Corn Nuts as the best corn-based snack of all. No snack compares to Corn Nuts' crunchiness, and no other corn snack has captured the essence of corn better. It is easy to finish an entire bag, and with how much they work your jaw and teeth, they are bound to keep you awake and alert on long road trips. Like most snacks, the company has expanded their lineup to include numerous flavors from ranch to white cheddar to Mexican street corn.