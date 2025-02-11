13 Delicious Middle Eastern Breakfast Items To Try At Least Once

When it comes to breakfast, also known as the most important meal of the day, many of us find ourselves sticking to the standard American morning fare: cereal with milk, bacon and eggs, toast, and so on. While these kinds of meals certainly have their place, and provide a sort of familiar comfort, they can start to feel a bit repetitive after a while, even if you elevate them by serving them in the Middle Eastern mezze style of dining.

Because let me tell you, if you have never experienced a real Middle Eastern breakfast spread, you are truly missing out. It is an entirely different world of flavors, aromas, and textures than you might be used to, but it's one that I was fortunate enough to grow up on thank to my family's deep roots in the Levant, which I've come to deeply appreciate. In this list, I've handpicked 13 of my favorite Middle Eastern breakfast dishes, ranging from iconic classics to lesser-known gems. I promise you, once you try them, you'll be hooked. Middle Eastern breakfasts are not just about filling your belly with food — they are about savoring a moment, celebrating tradition, and treating your taste buds to something truly extraordinary.

So, are you ready to break away from the usual and try something new? Let's dive into these mouthwatering dishes — your morning routine will never be the same.