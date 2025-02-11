13 Delicious Middle Eastern Breakfast Items To Try At Least Once
When it comes to breakfast, also known as the most important meal of the day, many of us find ourselves sticking to the standard American morning fare: cereal with milk, bacon and eggs, toast, and so on. While these kinds of meals certainly have their place, and provide a sort of familiar comfort, they can start to feel a bit repetitive after a while, even if you elevate them by serving them in the Middle Eastern mezze style of dining.
Because let me tell you, if you have never experienced a real Middle Eastern breakfast spread, you are truly missing out. It is an entirely different world of flavors, aromas, and textures than you might be used to, but it's one that I was fortunate enough to grow up on thank to my family's deep roots in the Levant, which I've come to deeply appreciate. In this list, I've handpicked 13 of my favorite Middle Eastern breakfast dishes, ranging from iconic classics to lesser-known gems. I promise you, once you try them, you'll be hooked. Middle Eastern breakfasts are not just about filling your belly with food — they are about savoring a moment, celebrating tradition, and treating your taste buds to something truly extraordinary.
So, are you ready to break away from the usual and try something new? Let's dive into these mouthwatering dishes — your morning routine will never be the same.
Shakshuka
Shakshuka is one of the most iconic and beloved dishes in Middle Eastern and North African cuisine, and for good reason. The word shakshuka comes from the Arabic word "shakshuk," which roughly translates to "mixture" or "shake." The name is quite fitting, as the dish is essentially a flavorful mix of ingredients — namely eggs, tomatoes, pepper, onions, and spices — cooked together in one pan (I like to use my 15-inch cast iron skillet). While the exact etymology is debated, it's widely believed that the word itself reflects the dish's humble and comforting nature, where everything is quite literally mixed together into a savory, slightly tangy sauce with a kick of heat — perfect for dipping warm pita or crusty bread into.
Although its exact origins are also debated, shakshuka is often associated with countries like Tunisia, Israel, and Morocco. It is traditionally enjoyed for breakfast or brunch, though it's also popular as a midday meal or light dinner. The beauty of shakshuka lies in its versatility. Some variations include ingredients like feta cheese, Kalamata olives, fresh cilantro or spinach, while others might add sausage or lamb for an extra layer of flavor.
However, the best thing about shakshuka is the way the eggs are added and allowed to gently poach in the red sauce, absorbing all the rich flavors while still maintaining their tender yolks. Served straight from the pan, shakshuka is a dish that encourages sharing and savoring, making it a communal experience that perfectly captures the essence of Middle Eastern hospitality.
Ful Medames
Ful Medames is another beloved and traditional Middle Eastern breakfast dish, particularly popular in countries like Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, and Israel. At its core, it is made from fava beans that are slow-cooked until tender, then mashed or left whole, depending on regional variations. The dish is typically served with a generous drizzle of high quality olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, and cumin, offering a hearty, flavorful base. In Egypt, it is often served with a hard-boiled egg, tahini, and sometimes a sprinkle of chopped parsley, red onions, or cherry tomatoes for added freshness.
Like shakshuka, ful medames is not just a nutritious meal but also a communal one, often enjoyed with pita bread or flatbread for scooping. It provides a balance of protein, fiber, and healthy fats, making it an energizing start to the day. The dish has deep cultural roots, dating back to ancient times, and has evolved into a versatile meal. In some variations, you might find it topped with spicy sauces or garnished with pickled vegetables.
Despite its humble ingredients, ful medames is both simple and satisfying, drawing from the region's rich agricultural history. It is a true example of how a dish can embody the flavors, traditions, and shared experiences of the Middle East.
Labneh
Much like ful medames, labneh is another staple of Middle Eastern breakfasts that we think you should eat more of, as it offers a creamy, tangy contrast to hearty and savory dishes. Labneh is made by straining yogurt to remove excess whey, resulting in a thick, spreadable texture. The final product has a rich and velvety consistency that pairs perfectly with a drizzle of olive oil, a sprinkle of dried herbs like za'atar, or a dash of salt for extra flavor.
It is often served alongside pita or flatbread, making it ideal for scooping or spreading. Labneh is both refreshing and satisfying, with its cool, tangy notes balancing out the warmth of dishes like ful medames. This yogurt-based delight is deeply rooted in the region's culinary traditions, symbolizing the Middle Eastern love for fresh, wholesome dairy products.
Like ful medames, labneh is also incredibly versatile. You'll find variations of it served with fresh vegetables, olives, or even on top of salads. It is a dish that invites creativity while staying true to its simple, high-quality ingredients. Whether enjoyed on its own or as part of a larger spread, labneh adds a refreshing creaminess that complements the flavors of the other dishes in your meael, creating a well-rounded and satisfying breakfast experience.
Balaleet
Balaleet is a unique and beloved dish that straddles the line between sweet and savory, offering a delightful contrast of flavors. Popular across the Gulf region, particularly in the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Bahrain, balaleet is traditionally eaten for breakfast or brunch. The base consists of delicate vermicelli noodles, which are gently sautéed with ghee and flavored with aromatic spices such as cinnamon, cardamom, and sometimes saffron, giving the dish a fragrant, slightly sweet profile.
The noodles are often cooked with a hint of sugar and rose water, creating a subtle floral sweetness that complements the savory toppings. Once the noodles are perfectly cooked and spiced, a soft, fluffy omelet is placed on top, adding a rich and savory layer to the dish. The omelet is typically seasoned with a pinch of salt and sometimes garnished with fried onions or herbs, offering a balance to the sweetness of the noodles below.
Balaleet is a comforting and satisfying meal, with its combination of textures — from the soft noodles to the creamy omelet — creating a well-rounded dish. It is enjoyed with a cup of Arabic coffee or tea, making it the perfect start to a leisurely morning or an indulgent weekend breakfast.
Manakeesh
Manakeesh is a beloved Middle Eastern flatbread, often referred to as the region's answer to pizza, and it is a staple in countries like Lebanon, Syria, Palestine, and Jordan. It is typically served for breakfast or as a snack. The dough is soft, slightly chewy, and lightly crisped on the outside, forming the perfect base for a variety of toppings.
One of the most popular variations is manakeesh bi za'atar, where the dough is generously topped with a mixture of an aromatic za'atar blend — typically, thyme, sesame seeds, sumac, and salt — along with a good drizzle of olive oil. The result is a fragrant, savory flatbread with earthy, tangy, and slightly herbal flavors that are simply irresistible. Another common variation adds cheese, such as akkawi or a blend of mozzarella and feta, making it a heartier, more indulgent treat. The cheese melts beautifully, adding a creamy texture and creating a rich contrast to the zesty za'atar.
Manakeesh is often enjoyed fresh out of the oven, piping hot, and it can be paired with pickles or olives for a complete breakfast or snack. It is a dish that's as versatile as it is delicious, enjoyed by many for its simplicity and comforting flavors. Whether served with za'atar or cheese, Manakeesh is always a crowd-pleaser.
Fatteh
Fatteh is a rich and comforting Middle Eastern dish that layers crispy bread, rice, yogurt, chickpeas, and nuts, creating a satisfying combination of textures and flavors. The dish is traditionally served as a hearty breakfast or a special treat during celebrations, and its roots trace back to Levantine cuisines, with variations found across countries like Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Palestine.
The base of fatteh is usually a layer of crispy flatbread, which is either toasted or fried until golden and crunchy. On top of this rests a layer of fluffy rice that provides a soft contrast to the crisp bread. The dish is then topped with a generous amount of cooked chickpeas, which add earthiness and protein, making fatteh both filling and nutritious.
Next comes the creamy yogurt, often seasoned with garlic and a touch of lemon juice, which adds a tangy, refreshing element to balance the richness of the other ingredients. Some versions also include a drizzle of tahini, adding an extra layer of depth and creaminess. Finally, toasted pine nuts or almonds are sprinkled on top for a crunchy finish, while the entire dish may be garnished with garlic sautéed in olive oil for an aromatic punch. Fatteh is a comforting and savory dish that brings together rich, wholesome ingredients in a beautiful harmony of flavors.
Kishk
Kishk is a traditional Middle Eastern dish that combines wheat and yogurt to create a creamy, tangy base that's both comforting and nourishing. Popular in countries like Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, and Palestine, kishk has a long history and is often served as a hearty breakfast or a light meal. The dish's core ingredients are fermented yogurt and cracked wheat that are combined to form a smooth, slightly tangy mixture.
The texture of kishk is thick and creamy, with a satisfying richness that comes from the yogurt, while the wheat adds a soft and chewy contrast. In some variations, it is served hot, making it a warming comfort food during winter months. The dish can be flavored with various seasonings, including onions, garlic, and herbs like mint or parsley, which elevate the overall taste and add freshness.
Kishk is often garnished with fried onions, nuts, and a drizzle of olive oil, which enhances its depth of flavor and adds a savory crunch. Oftentimes, it is served with pita bread or flatbread for scooping, making it another communal dish that's perfect for sharing, as most Middle Eastern dishes tend to be. Its simple yet bold flavors have made kishk a beloved staple in the Middle Eastern kitchen.
Simit
Simit is a beloved Turkish baked good, often described as a sesame-crusted bagel, though it has its own distinct shape and flavor. Simit is typically round with a crispy, golden-brown crust that is generously coated with sesame seeds. This gives it a nutty, slightly crunchy texture on the outside that adds a lovely contrast to the soft and fluffy center. The dough is similar to that of a bread roll, but you boil it briefly before baking to give it its characteristic texture and sheen.
This iconic street food is traditionally eaten for breakfast or as a snack, especially when paired with tea, making it a staple in the full Turkish breakfast. It is commonly served alongside olives, cheese, and fresh tomatoes, offering a savory complement to the slightly sweet and nutty taste of the bread.
In Turkey, you can enjoy simit on the go, as street vendors sell it fresh from carts, often in the early morning hours. Simit's combination of textures — crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside — along with its simplicity and versatility, has helped it remain a timeless and comforting snack, embodying the heart of Turkish food culture.
Sucuk and eggs
Sucuk and eggs is another very popular Turkish breakfast dish that combines sucuk — a flavorful, spicy, and garlicky sausage — with fried eggs. Sucuk is made from ground beef or lamb, seasoned with a blend of spices like garlic, cumin, paprika, and sometimes chili flakes, giving it a robust, tangy flavor with mild heat. It is typically sliced into thick rounds and fried in a hot pan until crispy on the outside, infusing the oil with its bold spices.
For this dish, everything is cooked in the same pan, which allows the rich flavors of the sausage to meld with the eggs. The eggs are usually cracked directly over the sausage and fried until the whites are set, while the yolks remain soft and runny. The combination of the savory, spicy sausage with the creamy eggs is a perfect contrast, making each bite a delicious mix of textures and flavors.
Popular in Turkey and the Levant, sucuk and eggs is often served with warm pita or simit on the side to help scoop up the eggs and sauce. This dish is a comforting, protein-packed way to start the day, and it is cherished for its rich, flavorful simplicity.
Qatayef
Qatayef (also known as atayef) are delicious, sweet-filled pancakes that have become a beloved treat in the Middle East, particularly during Ramadan, though they are enjoyed year-round in some regions as a breakfast item or little snack. These sweet, delicate pancakes are sometimes called "Syrian blintzes," but they have their own unique twist. The batter is made from flour, yeast, and baking powder, creating a light, slightly spongy texture. Unlike regular pancakes, qatayef are cooked only on one side, giving them a soft, pancake-like texture on the top and a chewy, more doughy bottom.
Traditionally, qatayef are stuffed with various fillings, with the most popular being sweetened ricotta cheese, unsweetened cream, or even labneh for a tangy twist. In some regions, they're filled with crushed pistachios, walnuts, or a combination of both, often sweetened with sugar or flavored with a hint of orange blossom or rose water. Once filled, they are folded into a half-moon shape and either fried until golden and crispy or served fresh, depending on the region and personal preference.
During Ramadan, qatayef are a common sight after iftar – a meal eaten after sunset to break the fast — and they are typically served alongside tea or coffee. However, in many parts of the Middle East, they are enjoyed year-round for breakfast. With their rich fillings and satisfying texture, qatayef offer a perfect balance of sweetness, creaminess, and crunch.
Bourekas
Bourekas (also known as börek in the Balkans) are a popular and delicious hand pie found throughout the Middle East, as they originate in the days of the Ottoman Caliphate. These flaky, savory pastries are typically made from phyllo dough or a similar leafy dough that is rolled out into layers and then filled with a variety of savory ingredients. The most common fillings include cheese, spinach, potatoes, and mushrooms, though other regional variations can feature minced meat or even a combination of fillings.
The dough is brushed with egg wash before baking, giving bourekas a beautiful golden-brown finish and a satisfying crunch. They can be shaped into triangles, squares, or spirals, and they are often sprinkled with sesame seeds for added texture and flavor.
Bourekas have become particularly popular in Israel as a staple snack or breakfast item, where they are often served as part of a complete meal with hard-boiled eggs and a side of Israeli salad — a fresh mixture of chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, and green herbs dressed in olive oil and lemon juice. The crispy, buttery exterior contrasts perfectly with the soft and flavorful fillings, while the salad and eggs provide freshness and balance.
Israeli breakfast spread
Bourekas are just one delicious component of the Israeli breakfast spread, which follows a mezze-style dining tradition. This style of dining is all about variety, sharing, and enjoying a wide array of flavors. An Israeli breakfast isn't just a meal — it is an experience, typically spread out across the table, offering a mix of savory and sweet items that complement each other perfectly.
Alongside savory dishes like hummus, labneh, baba ganoush, and tehina (tahini), you'll find fresh vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers drizzled with olive oil and lemon juice. There are also a variety of cheeses like feta, white cheese, labneh, and hard-boiled eggs, as well as a selection of olives and pickled vegetables. The breads are essential too, with pita or challah for scooping up the spreads.
But the Israeli breakfast also includes sweet components, offering a balanced start to the day. A classic favorite is yogurt with honey and granola, which combines multiple flavors and textures. Sometimes, fresh fruits like melon, figs, and berries are added for extra sweetness and freshness. This perfect mix of savory and sweet items makes the Israeli breakfast spread both nourishing and indulgent, reflecting the region's love for fresh ingredients and shared communal meals.
Jachnun
Jachnun is a traditional Yemenite-Israeli pastry that's especially popular on Shabbat mornings, prized for its rich flavor and the sense of leisurely indulgence it brings to the table. The dough is meticulously rolled up and then slow-cooked overnight, a process that allows the pastry to bake gently for hours, resulting in a soft, buttery texture with a slightly sweet, melt-in-your-mouth quality. The reason it is cooked overnight is rooted in tradition, as preparing it before the Sabbath begins allows families to enjoy a warm, hearty breakfast without needing to do any cooking or work on the Sabbath itself, which is a day of rest.
Jachnun is typically served with grated tomato and seasoned with olive oil, garlic, and salt, offering a tangy, refreshing contrast to the rich pastry. It is also accompanied by hard-boiled eggs, which add more protein and creates a savory balance. The combination of these simple yet flavorful ingredients makes jachnun a comforting and satisfying dish that is perfect for the restful, family-oriented atmosphere of Shabbat.
This slow-cooked pastry is a true example of how food traditions are woven into the fabric of Jewish culture, offering both nourishment and a reminder to pause and enjoy life's simple pleasures. Its indulgent, melt-in-your-mouth texture and savory accompaniments make it a truly special treat.