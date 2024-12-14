For The Perfect Lazy Weekend Breakfast, Borrow A Middle Eastern Technique

We've all been there, slogging through marathon hosting sessions, sandwiched between holidays, visitors, and errands — feeling energy, along with cooking desires, drain from our exhausted bodies. In times when it's easier to load up the food delivery apps than it is to throw together a home-cooked dish, breakfast is usually the first meal to suffer in quality and nutrition. But we're big believers in working smarter, not harder, and that's why we recommend borrowing from the Middle Eastern culinary tradition of mezze to salvage your weekend breakfasts.

Mezze is a Middle Eastern word, thought to have originated in Turkey or Persia, that means snack or appetizer. Mezze isn't only a way of serving food, it encapsulates the tradition of sharing a meal with your family, friends, and community. Communal dining used to be a cornerstone of ancient civilizations where the concept of mezze first originated, and it's still a popular way to showcase local ingredients and bring people today. A typical Middle Eastern mezze usually features hummus, falafel, grilled meats, pickled veggies, and a series of dips and salads that are easy to scoop up with warm, steamy flatbread. The best part of turning to a breakfast mezze to feed your family? It's incredibly easy to put together. All you need is to gather an assortment of delicious and nutritious breakfast bites and lay them out in an easy-to-grab manner on a platter or large cutting board.

