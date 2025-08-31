8 Facts About Soursop You Should Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Various types of pineapples and mangoes are commonly incorporated into cherished recipes, from pineapple upside-down pound cake to mango coconut pudding. But there are so many other intriguing tropical fruits around the world that are not as renowned or as globally consumed. Let's take a closer look at soursop, which goes by several different names, such as Brazilian pawpaw, evo, prickly custard apple, sirsak, graviola, corossolier grand, sorsaka, or guanabana.

This large, spiky fruit was first cultivated in the Caribbean region and in Central and South America. Relatively oval-shaped, it typically has a prickly and bumpy green skin, with yellowish or brownish patches when it reaches full maturity. The pulp is white and pleasantly soft and custardy but filled with large black seeds. As for its flavor, it's been described as both sweet and mildly tangy. More precisely, some say it delivers a distinctive combination of pineapple, strawberry, and citrus, with a refreshing coconut and banana aftertaste.

Let's delve into some of the most interesting tidbits about soursop, from its precise cultivation and harvesting conditions to its numerous kitchen, medicinal, and domestic uses; its availability in the United States; and its possible side effects.