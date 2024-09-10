12 Popular Types Of Pineapple, Explained

Pineapples are a popular ingredient in many households, whether in their fresh, spike-covered form or the more manageable canned variety. When we shop for pineapples at the grocery store, we rarely check to see the variety in the way that we would with apples, but they come in all shapes, sizes, and flavors. From the widely available Smooth Cayenne to the slightly less well-known Pernambuco or Brecheche, each distinct pineapple has its own balance of sweetness and acidity, making them suited to a variety of culinary uses.

Let's explore the tropical world of pineapples, discovering where each variety is grown and what makes it stand out from the rest. Whether you enjoy your pineapples in a refreshing smoothie, a zingy salsa, or an indulgent dessert, there's a variety out there with your name on it. So grab your sharpest knife — you'll need it for that spiky skin — and let's take a look at the most common varieties of this tropical fruit.