Pineapple Complements The Rich Flavor Of Chicken Al Pastor

If you know anything about the history behind tacos al pastor served at eateries, food trucks, and street vendors across Mexico and around the globe, then you're already aware that it combines meat with fresh pineapple. Pork cooked on a vertical spit is the traditional meat used in tacos al pastor — but it's not the only protein that can benefit from being slow cooked along with the fruit. Chicken, one of the most consumed meats in the world, turns out just as rich and flavorful when paired with pineapple and a few other ingredients.

Pineapples contain a high amount of bromelain, an enzyme that has the power to break down protein and therefore helps tenderize meats like chicken. Pineapple also passes on its sweetness and acidity to cut through the richness of the chicken, and the poultry will soak up those flavors along with the spices during the cooking process. The delicious pairing is brought alive in dishes like Tasting Table's smoky-sweet chicken al pastor from recipe developer Michelle McGlinn. For this rendition on al pastor, McGlinn uses pineapple juice in a marinade for chicken thighs, the preferred cut because they are juicy and tender. That said, there are some tips you must know when working with pineapple before you start cooking.