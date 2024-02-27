Smoky-Sweet Chicken Al Pastor Recipe

Whether it's at a Mexican restaurant, taco truck, or food stall, you've probably come across tacos al pastor. What make them unique is the cooking method, which involves a vertical spit, adopted from Middle Eastern techniques for shawarma and gyro. "Al pastor" even translates to "in the style of the shepherd," referencing the lamb-based roasts in Lebanese cuisine. The Mexican adaptation is almost always made with pork, and the addition of pineapple and chiles make for a perfect pairing with the rich, savory meat.

As much as we would love to roast slabs of pork on a vertical spit, we can't exactly fit it into our already-cramped kitchens. (And we think our landlord would be against the installation, anyway). Instead, developer Michelle McGlinn suggests an easier method, involving quick-cooking chicken and a few handy spices, that will hit the spot on a busy taco night. Loaded with smoky chipotle and sweet pineapple, this chicken al pastor is sure to be a new favorite.