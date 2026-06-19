Blueberry Lemon Dutch Baby Recipe
There are weekend breakfasts, and then there are those weekend breakfasts that make people think you've been secretly attending culinary school. This blueberry lemon Dutch baby falls firmly in the second category, and the best part is, it's ready in about half an hour.
As a recipe developer and blogger who believes that breakfast is the best meal of the day, I often turn to Dutch baby pancakes when I want to impress. A Dutch baby is a baked pancake that puffs up dramatically during its time in the oven. It collapses the moment you pull it out, but fear not, for that is the entire purpose: to create a crevice into which you can pile on all manner of toppings, creams, and sauces. The texture of the pancake is custard-like, while its edges crisp up and become golden thanks to the alchemy of oven heat and butter. It looks like something that came out of a 5-star brunch restaurant, and no one will know it required minimal effort.
For our blueberry lemon Dutch baby, we start by making a compote, which is a fancy term for a quick-cooking jam. The blueberries burst as they cook, releasing sweet juices that will nestle perfectly into the bowl of your pancake. We echo the same flavors in the pancake batter itself, which is made in the blender to prevent any lumps from spoiling our fun. The result is a pancake that is eggy and rich, topped with a jammy, bright compote and a dollop of tangy creme fraiche that perfectly balances our trifecta.
Gather the ingredients for this blueberry lemon Dutch baby
For the blueberry lemon compote that sits atop this Dutch baby pancake, you'll need blueberries — I use fresh, but feel free to use frozen — granulated sugar, lemon juice, lemon zest, and a cornstarch slurry made from equal quantities of cornstarch dissolved in cold water.
For the Dutch baby itself, you'll need large eggs, whole milk, all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, vanilla extract, lemon zest, salt, and unsalted butter. Ideally, all ingredients should be room temperature. I like to serve these pancakes with crème fraîche for contrast, more fresh blueberries, thinly cut lemon slices, and powdered sugar.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 425 F with a 10-inch skillet inside.
Step 2: Make the compote
Combine the blueberries, sugar, lemon juice, and zest in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook until the berries burst and release their juices, about 5 minutes.
Step 3: Thicken the compote
Stir in the cornstarch slurry, cook 1 more minute until glossy and thickened. Remove from the heat.
Step 4: Blend the batter
To make Dutch baby pancakes, blend the eggs, milk, flour, sugar, vanilla, lemon zest, and salt until completely smooth, about 1 minute in a blender. Rest the batter for 5 minutes.
Step 5: Preheat a skillet with butter
Remove the skillet from the oven, add the butter, and swirl to coat the entire surface and sides.
Step 6: Pour the batter into the skillet
Immediately pour in the batter.
Step 7: Bake the Dutch baby pancake
Transfer to the oven and bake 18–22 minutes until dramatically puffed and deep golden. Do not open the oven before 18 minutes.
Step 8: Let the pancake deflate
Remove the pancake from the oven. It will deflate within 2 minutes, which is correct.
Step 9: Garnish with toppings
Spoon the crème fraîche into the center, top with warm compote, scatter fresh blueberries and lemon slices. Dust with powdered sugar.
Step 10: Serve the Dutch baby pancake
Serve immediately directly from the skillet.
What can I serve with a Dutch baby pancake?
Blueberry Lemon Dutch Baby Recipe
Our show-stopping Dutch baby pancake, with a tart, juicy blueberry-lemon compote and a dollop of tangy crème fraîche, is surprisingly easy to throw together.
Ingredients
- For the blueberry lemon compote
- 1½ cups fresh blueberries
- 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch dissolved in 1 tablespoon cold water
- For the Dutch baby
- 3 large eggs, room temperature
- ¾ cup whole milk, room temperature
- ¾ cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 lemon, zest of
- 1 pinch of salt
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
- For serving
- ½ cup crème fraîche
- ½ cup fresh blueberries
- 3 thin lemon slices
- 2 tablespoons powdered sugar
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 425 F with a 10-inch skillet inside.
- Combine the blueberries, sugar, lemon juice, and zest in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook until the berries burst and release their juices, about 5 minutes.
- Stir in the cornstarch slurry, cook 1 more minute until glossy and thickened. Remove from the heat.
- To make Dutch baby pancakes, blend the eggs, milk, flour, sugar, vanilla, lemon zest, and salt until completely smooth, about 1 minute in a blender. Rest the batter for 5 minutes.
- Remove the skillet from the oven, add the butter, and swirl to coat the entire surface and sides.
- Immediately pour in the batter.
- Transfer to the oven and bake 18–22 minutes until dramatically puffed and deep golden. Do not open the oven before 18 minutes.
- Remove the pancake from the oven. It will deflate within 2 minutes, which is correct.
- Spoon the crème fraîche into the center, top with warm compote, scatter fresh blueberries and lemon slices. Dust with powdered sugar.
- Serve immediately directly from the skillet.
What adaptations can you make to this blueberry lemon Dutch baby pancake recipe?
The nice thing about a Dutch baby, like every pancake, is that it's a great base for swaps and flavor substitutions. As long as you keep the pancake-ingredient ratio as is, you should be good with whatever toppings you want to switch up. The most obvious place to experiment is the blueberry lemon compote. I often like to add in other berries, like blackberries or raspberries, for another dimension. You can also add in orange juice and zest to amp up the citrus flavors. Stone fruit, like apricots or nectarines, is another great addition, with our favorite being cherries. If going this route, add a touch of cinnamon to your mix.
If making the compote feels like too much of a hassle, go for fresh berries and lemon zest alongside some jam and creme fraiche or Greek yogurt. Browned butter and maple syrup will take you in another direction, one that is equally delicious with the lemony pancake batter.
If you need to make this dairy-free, substitute the butter for a vegan butter or coconut oil. In the batter, oat milk works just as well, though it may make the custard a bit less creamy. I love increasing the lemon zest by another half a teaspoon if making this dairy-free.
What issues can arise with a Dutch baby pancake, and how can I troubleshoot them?
As with any baking, there are a few things that can go wrong with a Dutch baby. Luckily, we're here to walk you through all the potential issues, as, after years of making this, we've likely encountered them all. The most common issue with a Dutch baby is that it doesn't puff. To avoid this, make sure your skillet is really, really hot before you add in the batter. You can test this by throwing in a drop of water, and watching it sizzle upon contact and evaporate immediately. The same should happen to the butter when you add it. If the butter doesn't foam, return the pan to the oven for a couple more minutes before adding in your batter.
The other issue is that the batter needs to be completely smooth and lump-free, and be sure to let it rest. Lumps from undermixing or skipping the rest will give you a denser texture, so make sure you both blend the batter thoroughly and that you give it the requisite 5-minute rest.
The other critical rule with Dutch baby pancakes is to leave them in the hot oven, undisturbed, for at least 15 minutes. Less than that, and your batter may not heat enough to rise. Opening it even briefly can let heat escape and ruin your dramatic reveal, so be patient and avoid checking on your pancake ahead of time.