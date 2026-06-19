Blueberry Lemon Dutch Baby Recipe

There are weekend breakfasts, and then there are those weekend breakfasts that make people think you've been secretly attending culinary school. This blueberry lemon Dutch baby falls firmly in the second category, and the best part is, it's ready in about half an hour.

As a recipe developer and blogger who believes that breakfast is the best meal of the day, I often turn to Dutch baby pancakes when I want to impress. A Dutch baby is a baked pancake that puffs up dramatically during its time in the oven. It collapses the moment you pull it out, but fear not, for that is the entire purpose: to create a crevice into which you can pile on all manner of toppings, creams, and sauces. The texture of the pancake is custard-like, while its edges crisp up and become golden thanks to the alchemy of oven heat and butter. It looks like something that came out of a 5-star brunch restaurant, and no one will know it required minimal effort.

For our blueberry lemon Dutch baby, we start by making a compote, which is a fancy term for a quick-cooking jam. The blueberries burst as they cook, releasing sweet juices that will nestle perfectly into the bowl of your pancake. We echo the same flavors in the pancake batter itself, which is made in the blender to prevent any lumps from spoiling our fun. The result is a pancake that is eggy and rich, topped with a jammy, bright compote and a dollop of tangy creme fraiche that perfectly balances our trifecta.