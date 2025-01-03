What Actually Qualifies As A Stone Fruit?

Stone fruits: They're the peaches that drip all over your bare legs at the beach and the cherries that stain the tips of your fingers red. They're oh-so-juicy, incredibly sweet, and they make a delicious filling for a pie or a crumble. From apricots to nectarines and everything in between, this sunset-colored category of fruits is a true summertime delight. But what, exactly, qualifies as a stone fruit? Simply put, a stone fruit is any fruit that has a single hard pit in the center — but it's a little more complicated than that.

Stone fruits are at their peak throughout the summertime. Their season typically begins in early spring and ends in early fall. Scientifically speaking, stone fruits are called drupes; they're just commonly referred to as stone fruits because of the pit, or "stone," that sits in their center, which is technically a large seed. The most well-known stone fruits fall under this category: Think cherries, peaches, olives, and plums. Coconuts, dates, and mangoes are also technically stone fruits, too.

You can also classify a stone fruit as either clingstone or freestone. This refers to how easily you can pull the flesh away from the pit, and it's most often used when categorizing peaches. It's easy to remove the pit from a freestone peach, making it ideal for snacking, baking, and canning. Clingstone peaches, on the other hand, are ideal for eating only, since their pit is difficult to remove for baking or cooking projects.

