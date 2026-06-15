Buttery Melting Sweet Potatoes Recipe

A side dish doesn't have to be an afterthought when you're planning a meal. If made well enough, side dishes can even be showstoppers — the part of the meal we can't stop talking about, the recipe requested again and again. For me, this always seems to happen with potatoes. Because they can be made so many different ways, potatoes tend to set the tone of the meal: For example, a cream-whipped, herby mashed potato might signal a higher-end steak night, while crispy, golden French fries tone it down to bistro (or barbecue) vibes. Having a few really good potato recipes in your back pocket can greatly enhance your dinnertime, especially if it's a recipe nobody's seen before.

Melting potatoes, otherwise known as fondant potatoes, are potatoes sliced into scallop-like discs and baked in butter until tender, or "melting." The potatoes don't literally melt, but rather, become deliciously buttery in the brothy braise. The key is searing the potatoes on both sides to form a crust before baking, which gives the potatoes beautiful darkened edges and a crispy exterior. Impressive, a little sweet and a little savory, and a perfect side for luscious chicken, pork, or even turkey dishes, these buttery melting sweet potatoes are the perfect recipe to add to your potato arsenal for nights when mashed potatoes just aren't quite cutting it.