Buttery Melting Sweet Potatoes Recipe
A side dish doesn't have to be an afterthought when you're planning a meal. If made well enough, side dishes can even be showstoppers — the part of the meal we can't stop talking about, the recipe requested again and again. For me, this always seems to happen with potatoes. Because they can be made so many different ways, potatoes tend to set the tone of the meal: For example, a cream-whipped, herby mashed potato might signal a higher-end steak night, while crispy, golden French fries tone it down to bistro (or barbecue) vibes. Having a few really good potato recipes in your back pocket can greatly enhance your dinnertime, especially if it's a recipe nobody's seen before.
Melting potatoes, otherwise known as fondant potatoes, are potatoes sliced into scallop-like discs and baked in butter until tender, or "melting." The potatoes don't literally melt, but rather, become deliciously buttery in the brothy braise. The key is searing the potatoes on both sides to form a crust before baking, which gives the potatoes beautiful darkened edges and a crispy exterior. Impressive, a little sweet and a little savory, and a perfect side for luscious chicken, pork, or even turkey dishes, these buttery melting sweet potatoes are the perfect recipe to add to your potato arsenal for nights when mashed potatoes just aren't quite cutting it.
The ingredients needed to make buttery melting sweet potatoes
The most important ingredient to grab for melting sweet potatoes is, of course, the sweet potatoes. I suggest finding sweet potatoes that are the same diameter as you want the baked rounds to be, or about 1 ½ to 2 inches thick. Buy one potato per person, each of which will slice into about 4 pieces per serving. From there, the next most important ingredient is the fat, which in this recipe is both oil and butter. To finish the recipe, just grab salt, pepper, vegetable broth, garlic, Dijon mustard, and thyme sprigs.
Step 1: Heat up the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Heat the oil in a braiser
Heat the oil in a braising pan or oven-proof skillet over medium heat.
Step 3: Sear the potatoes on both sides
Once hot, add the potatoes and sear on each cut side until browned, about 3 minutes each. Season with salt and pepper.
Step 4: Whisk the broth with garlic and mustard
While the potatoes cook, whisk together the broth, garlic, and mustard.
Step 5: Add the broth to the pan
Pour the broth into the pan with the potatoes.
Step 6: Add butter and thyme
Add a slice of butter onto each potato slice. Add the thyme sprigs into the pan.
Step 7: Roast until tender
Transfer to the oven and roast until sweet potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes.
Step 8: Serve the sweet poatoes
Remove from the oven and serve potatoes with pan sauce.
What pairs well with melting sweet potatoes?
Buttery Melting Sweet Potatoes Recipe
Impressive, sweet-savory, and an ideal side for any meaty main, these buttery melting sweet potatoes are the perfect recipe to add to your potato arsenal.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 thin sweet potatoes, peeled and chopped into ½-inch rounds
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 1 cup vegetable broth
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 3 tablespoons butter, sliced into ¼” pieces
- 3 thyme sprigs
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Heat the oil in a braising pan or oven-proof skillet over medium heat.
- Once hot, add the potatoes and sear on each cut side until browned, about 3 minutes each. Season with salt and pepper.
- While the potatoes cook, whisk together the broth, garlic, and mustard.
- Pour the broth into the pan with the potatoes.
- Add a slice of butter onto each potato slice. Add the thyme sprigs into the pan.
- Transfer to the oven and roast until sweet potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and serve potatoes with pan sauce.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|200
|Total Fat
|15.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|22.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|14.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.5 g
|Total Sugars
|2.8 g
|Sodium
|337.5 mg
|Protein
|1.5 g
Can I make this recipe with other potatoes?
Sweet potatoes are high in sugar and low in starch, which is what usually makes them a better option for sweet, dessert-like dishes than for savory sides like melting potatoes. The melting potato technique actually relies on the potatoes' starches to thicken the broth, emulsifying into a rich and creamy pan sauce. That being said, you can actually use a number of other potatoes in this dish instead of sweet potatoes for even more savory, creamy results. The two potatoes most commonly used are Russets and Yukon Golds, which are high in starch and easy to work with. Yukon golds will be even more buttery, while Russets will have more starch to thicken the sauce.
You can also cook other vegetables by using the same technique. You can make melting carrots, leeks, parsnips, or squash, but remember that the cook times vary widely. Carrots and parsnips will be similar to potatoes and need up to 30 minutes in the oven, while leeks and zucchini may need as little as half. With each, cut them into rounds and sear them on either side before braising to give the pieces a golden crust.
How can I serve melting potatoes?
Melting potatoes are understandably a little difficult to serve compared to mashed, baked, or roasted potatoes. Melting potatoes are best served with the pan sauce they are braised in, which adds flavor and glossy texture to each potato. If you're serving these family-style, carefully pile the potato rounds in a shallow bowl, then surround the potatoes with the pan sauce and add a serving spoon for ladelling them onto plates. If serving by the plate, arrange three or four potatoes on the side of the plate and drizzle the pan sauce on top.
The potatoes can then be paired with a number of mains. Being slightly sweet, the potatoes pair best with poultry, such as chicken and turkey. They make a good side for Thanksgiving dinner or to elevate whole-roasted chicken, braised chicken legs, or simple seared chicken thighs. The potatoes also pair excellently with pork chops, which benefit from the sweetness of the sweet potatoes and the moisture of the potatoes' pan sauce.