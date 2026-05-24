Leeks are often seen as the type of vegetable on standby for soups and stews, as they add a subtle onion flavor that has its place in the background many dishes. But have you ever thought about using leeks as the stand-alone main event? In this velvety melting leeks recipe from developer Miriam Hahn, the leeks are cut into thick rounds, seared in a hot cast iron skillet until caramelized, and then baked in the oven with white wine and vegetable broth. The resulting leeks have an irresistibly silky texture and buttery finish before being topped with preserved lemons, lemon zest, and fresh chives. The preserved lemons add a bright and salty bite, and the chives offer herby freshness.

Ideal for more upscale hosting events or elevated dinners, these melting leeks instantly added an air of sophistication to any table. "If you are hosting a dinner party and want to serve something different than your typical side dish, these leeks are perfect," Hahn says. "They are one of those dishes that will surprise your guests, and they truly melt in your mouth."