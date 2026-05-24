Velvety Melting Leeks Recipe
Leeks are often seen as the type of vegetable on standby for soups and stews, as they add a subtle onion flavor that has its place in the background many dishes. But have you ever thought about using leeks as the stand-alone main event? In this velvety melting leeks recipe from developer Miriam Hahn, the leeks are cut into thick rounds, seared in a hot cast iron skillet until caramelized, and then baked in the oven with white wine and vegetable broth. The resulting leeks have an irresistibly silky texture and buttery finish before being topped with preserved lemons, lemon zest, and fresh chives. The preserved lemons add a bright and salty bite, and the chives offer herby freshness.
Ideal for more upscale hosting events or elevated dinners, these melting leeks instantly added an air of sophistication to any table. "If you are hosting a dinner party and want to serve something different than your typical side dish, these leeks are perfect," Hahn says. "They are one of those dishes that will surprise your guests, and they truly melt in your mouth."
Gather the ingredients for velvety melting leeks
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up some leeks. Look for fresh leeks that are large in size. Then grab garlic, fresh thyme, chives, and lemon. Head to the dairy aisle and select some unsalted butter. In the dry goods area pick up vegetable broth, olive oil, and jarred preserved lemons, which add a touch of briny flavor. You'll also need some dry white wine. If you don't want to use alcohol in this dish, you can substitute rice vinegar, more vegetable broth, or a mixture of half water and half lemon juice. Finally, you'll simply need salt and pepper.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Wash the leeks
Place the leek rounds in a large bowl of cold water and swish well to remove any sand or grit.
Step 3: Dry the leeks
Drain and pat the leeks thoroughly dry with a clean dish towel.
Step 4: Add oil to the skillet
Heat the olive oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat.
Step 5: Add the leeks
Add the leeks in a single layer, cut-side down, and cook undisturbed until deep golden brown, about 10-12 minutes.
Step 6: Flip the leeks
Carefully flip over each leak and cook 5-8 more minutes, until both sides are golden brown.
Step 7: Add garlic, thyme, and wine
Add the garlic, thyme sprigs, and white wine and cook until the liquid has mostly evaporated, about 3 minutes.
Step 8: Add broth, salt, and pepper
Add 1 cup of the vegetable broth, salt, and pepper to the pan.
Step 9: Transfer leeks to the oven
Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake until the leeks are very tender, about 30 minutes.
Step 10: Return pan to stove
Return pan to a low heat burner, and add the remaining broth along with the butter, swirling the pan until fully melted.
Step 11: Sprinkle leeks with lemon zest
Transfer the leeks to a serving bowl and spoon the pan juices over the top. Add the lemon zest.
Step 12: Garnish and serve the melting leeks
Serve the leeks with preserved lemon, chives, and extra thyme.
Pairs well with velvety melting leeks
Velvety Melting Leeks Recipe
These velvety melting leeks are the ultimate dinner party side dish, featuring seared and baked leeks basted in butter and served with preserved lemons.
Ingredients
- 4 large leeks, white and light green parts only, cut into 1-inch rounds
- 1 ½ tablespoons olive oil
- 3 garlic cloves, crushed
- 3 sprigs fresh thyme, plus more for garnish
- ⅓ cup dry white wine
- 1 ½ cups vegetable broth, divided
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 1 preserved lemon quarter, pulp discarded, rind sliced
- 2 tablespoons fresh chives, chopped
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- Place the leek rounds in a large bowl of cold water and swish well to remove any sand or grit.
- Drain and pat the leeks thoroughly dry with a clean dish towel.
- Heat the olive oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat.
- Add the leeks in a single layer, cut-side down, and cook undisturbed until deep golden brown, about 10-12 minutes.
- Carefully flip over each leak and cook 5-8 more minutes, until both sides are golden brown.
- Add the garlic, thyme sprigs, and white wine and cook until the liquid has mostly evaporated, about 3 minutes.
- Add 1 cup of the vegetable broth, salt, and pepper to the pan.
- Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake until the leeks are very tender, about 30 minutes.
- Return pan to a low heat burner, and add the remaining broth along with the butter, swirling the pan until fully melted.
- Transfer the leeks to a serving bowl and spoon the pan juices over the top. Add the lemon zest.
- Serve the leeks with preserved lemon, chives, and extra thyme.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|200
|Total Fat
|11.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|15.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|21.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.7 g
|Total Sugars
|5.7 g
|Sodium
|184.6 mg
|Protein
|2.6 g
What are leeks and how are they different from onions?
Leeks are a member of the allium family, which includes onions, shallots, garlic, and shallots. They look like an oversized green onion with dark green leaves at the top, which are too tough to be edible. The white and light green parts are usable, and in this recipe, we specifically make good use of the leek whites. They are much sweeter and milder than yellow or white onions, and when cooked they become silky and delicate.
Leeks grow vertically in the ground, and because of this, they tend to contain lots of dirt and debris in between their layers. This is quite different from a standard onion that resists any dirt penetrating the outer peel. The best way to clean leeks is to trim the bottom stem and trim the leek at the end of the light green area. Then cut them into rounds or slice, and thoroughly rinse in a bowl of cold water.
Leeks are used frequently in French cuisine, especially for dishes like vichyssoise or quiche. They are a flavor booster for soups and stews and can be used in most recipes in place of onions.
What are tips when making the melting leeks?
There are some helpful tips to keep in mind to make sure your melting leeks come out perfectly. Firstly, when selecting your leeks, try and buy them all about the same size so they all cook evenly. Make sure to clean the leeks properly — they may appear clean on the outside, but the inner layers are usually full of dirt. It's important to dry the leeks thoroughly so that they sear well instead of steam in the pan. A cast iron skillet works best here, but if you don't have one, use a heavy bottomed stainless-steel pan that contains heat well. Your pan will also need to be oven safe, so avoid non-stick pans, or pans with wooden or rubber handles.
When the leeks are cooking, resist the urge to toss them around. Having them cook undisturbed is what builds great flavor and caramelization. To keep the rounds intact, tongs work well to flip them over. When you are cooking the leeks in the oven, they may look done, but let them cook the full 30 minutes so they are tender and silky.