Classic Algonquin Cocktail Recipe
Though you may have never heard of it, the Algonquin is a classic cocktail that dates back to 1935 when it was first recorded in G. Selmer Fougner's book, Along the Wine Trail: an Anthology of Wine and Spirits. Though listed in the book under gin cocktails as "The New Algonquin," the drink is neither made with gin nor a new version of anything else by the same name. In fact, it has no clear origin story and is only rumored to be named after The Algonquin Hotel in New York City. A hotel that famously hosted writers (and their favorite cocktails) at its bar for what was later called The Algonquin Round Table, it's very likely that a bartender at the hotel drew up the cocktail while mixing for the famous guests.
While the drink may seem like a random mixture of things that don't go together (and kind of tastes like it, too), it's actually more intentional than it seems. A martini riff that swaps gin for rye, the cocktail balances the dry, potent mixture of vermouth and whiskey with bright, fruity pineapple. A drink for whiskey lovers that is brighter and lighter than Manhattans or old fashioneds, the Algonquin is a unique classic that is worth keeping in your back pocket when the occasion calls for a tropical libation.
Gathering the ingredients to make a classic Algonquin cocktail
This drink requires only a few ingredients, and if you frequently drink martinis and Manhattans, you may very well already have most of them. You'll first need rye whiskey, which differs from bourbon in that it has a spicier, sharper flavor. You'll also need dry vermouth — if you don't like dry vermouth, you can omit it for a sweeter cocktail. From there, you just need pineapple juice and Angostura bitters, which add tropical, spiced flavor to the drink.
Step 1: Chill a cocktail glass
Fill a cocktail glass with ice to chill while preparing the ingredients.
Step 2: Fill a cocktail shaker with ice
Transfer the ice to a cocktail shaker.
Step 3: Add all ingredients
Add the whiskey, vermouth, juice, and bitters to the cocktail shaker.
Step 4: Shake to chill
Shake until chilled, about 10 seconds.
Step 5: Strain the cocktail
Strain into the chilled glass.
Step 6: Garnish and serve
Garnish with a pineapple slice and a pineapple leaf, if desired.
What can I serve with a classic Algonquin cocktail?
Classic Algonquin Cocktail Recipe
Our Algonquin cocktail, with rye whiskey, vermouth, pineapple juice, and bitters, is a drink that is brighter and lighter than Manhattans or old fashioneds.
Ingredients
- 2 ounces rye whiskey
- ¾ ounce dry vermouth
- ¾ ounce pineapple juice
- 2 dashes Angostura bitters
Optional Ingredients
- Pineapple slice, for garnish
- Pineapple leaf, for garnish
Directions
- Fill a cocktail glass with ice to chill while preparing the ingredients.
- Transfer the ice to a cocktail shaker.
- Add the whiskey, vermouth, juice, and bitters to the cocktail shaker.
- Shake until chilled, about 10 seconds.
- Strain into the chilled glass.
- Garnish with a pineapple slice and a pineapple leaf, if desired.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|173
|Total Fat
|0.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|3.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.0 g
|Total Sugars
|2.3 g
|Sodium
|1.5 mg
|Protein
|0.1 g
Can I use other garnishes besides a pineapple?
Because grocery stores rarely sell sliced pineapple with the rind still on, you may be understandably hesitant to garnish with a small sliver of freshly-cut pineapple. The good news is that there are many ways to garnish an Algonquin that don't involve chopping a whole fresh pineapple. You could purchase pre-sliced pineapple rings or cubes from the store to use as rim garnishes, for example, which creates a similar look without the need to invest in a full pineapple.
You can also garnish with fresh or dehydrated citrus, too, since the drink benefits from a touch of citrus. You can use a lemon peel or orange peel expressed into the drink, or you could garnish with an orange slice on the rim. You could go a sweeter route with your garnish and use brandied or Luxardo cherries added to a cocktail pick and draped across the rim, which would add a touch of rich sweetness to the drink. For a particularly artisanal (but not particularly flavorful) garnish, try dehydrated pineapples or oranges.
Can I use bourbon instead of rye whiskey?
As is the case with most recipes that use rye, you can substitute bourbon in place of the spicy whiskey, but with some compromises to the flavor. Rye is often used when the cocktail calls for a stronger, sharper whiskey flavor with a spicy edge, and is often accompanied by strong, sweet mixers. Bourbon is used when the cocktail's overall flavor is meant to be sweeter, with a balance between the whisky and mixers. If you swap bourbon for rye in an Algonquin, the pineapple and vermouth will stand out, and the cocktail will overall be sweeter and more fruity.
If the rye is too sharp a flavor but you don't want to switch entirely to bourbon, you can also add a bar spoonful of simple syrup, which sweetens the drink without altering the flavor of the rye. As for other spirits, like gin, vodka, or rum, you could swap them in, but you may find the drink unbalanced without the caramel-forward, rich flavor of the whiskey. I'd recommend, if anything, swapping for brandy, which will keep the richness while making the drink sweeter.