Classic Algonquin Cocktail Recipe

Though you may have never heard of it, the Algonquin is a classic cocktail that dates back to 1935 when it was first recorded in G. Selmer Fougner's book, Along the Wine Trail: an Anthology of Wine and Spirits. Though listed in the book under gin cocktails as "The New Algonquin," the drink is neither made with gin nor a new version of anything else by the same name. In fact, it has no clear origin story and is only rumored to be named after The Algonquin Hotel in New York City. A hotel that famously hosted writers (and their favorite cocktails) at its bar for what was later called The Algonquin Round Table, it's very likely that a bartender at the hotel drew up the cocktail while mixing for the famous guests.

While the drink may seem like a random mixture of things that don't go together (and kind of tastes like it, too), it's actually more intentional than it seems. A martini riff that swaps gin for rye, the cocktail balances the dry, potent mixture of vermouth and whiskey with bright, fruity pineapple. A drink for whiskey lovers that is brighter and lighter than Manhattans or old fashioneds, the Algonquin is a unique classic that is worth keeping in your back pocket when the occasion calls for a tropical libation.