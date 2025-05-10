12 Famous Writers From History And Their Favorite Cocktails

There's a stereotype woven throughout literary history, and that is the idea of the tortured and boozy writer. From the smoky cafes of Paris to the raucous New York speakeasies of the Jazz Age, the image of writers wrestling with their prose while drinking liquor is one that persists and, admittedly, fascinates me. When it came time for me to write my second book, a travel memoir titled "Call You When I Land," I encountered my fair share of writer's block and so decided to turn to some of my literary heroes and the very same cocktails that helped fuel their own stories in hopes of finding a libation that might inspire my own words to flow.

In researching the drinks of choice for some of history's greatest writers, I realized that many of the cocktails they once enjoyed now offer a fascinating glimpse into their individual personalities, preferences, and even their writing style. Ernest Hemingway's custom daiquiris, for example, mirror his minimalist and direct prose; F. Scott Fitzgerald's refreshing gin rickeys captured the bittersweet glamour of the Jazz Age he has come to represent and even made appearances in his magnum opus, "The Great Gatsby," while his wife's drink of choice, the vodka lemonade, was a perfect homage to Zelda Sayre's Southern belle roots.

From the smoky haze of the absinthe Oscar Wilde once loved to the strong, bracing chill of the vodka martinis Sylvia Plath would drink alongside Anne Sexton, these beverages were silent witnesses to moments of brilliance, despair, and unrelenting ambition of some of history's most prolific writers.