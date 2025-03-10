Anthony Bourdain's Favorite 12 Drinks

The late Anthony Bourdain left quite a large legacy behind after his passing in 2018. A bestselling author, celebrity chef, and world traveler, Bourdain was revered for his keen observations, sharp wit, and no-holds-barred approach to food and drink.

Bourdain first came to prominence with his 2000 book "Kitchen Confidential," a memoir that ripped the veil off the inner workings of kitchens and ignited the public's fascination with restaurant and chef culture. On the heels of his bestseller, Bourdain wrote his next book, "A Cook's Tour" while simultaneously filming his first television show of the same name. "A Cook's Tour" chronicles Bourdain's mission to find the perfect meal, searching from the street stalls of Vietnam to the high-end kitchens of Michelin-starred restaurants in Napa Valley. From there, Bourdain's television career was cemented, snowballing into the popular "No Reservations" and eventually the Emmy-winning CNN show "Parts Unknown."

Both food and drink were constants throughout Bourdain's career,, a vehicle by which Bourdain could meaningfully connect to a destination. From a meticulously crafted Negroni and an ice-cold beer, to classic New York cocktails and a bodega coffee served in a cardboard cup, Bourdain understood that drinks weren't merely beverages but catalysts for connection and windows into the heart of a destination's culture. To drink in his footsteps, here are some of the beverages — both alcoholic and not — that Bourdain was known to enjoy in his lifetime.