How Anthony Bourdain Really Felt About Coffee Shop Culture

One might think that the late Anthony Bourdain — chef, author, and host of the food and culture travel show "Parts Unknown" — was undoubtedly passionate about all things culinary. His palate was well-rounded, with some foods that Bourdain loved including blood sausage, ceviche, and even an In-N-Out Burger. However, there was one aspect of modern dining culture that wasn't exciting to him, which he revealed in a 2016 interview with Bon Appétit, saying, "There are few things I care about less than coffee ... It's a beverage; it's not a lifestyle."

Since the rise of fancy coffee shops serving specialized coffee drinks in the 2010s, latte art, milk alternatives, and flavored syrups have become impossible to avoid. There has also been a growing focus on the coffee beans themselves, how to elevate them through preparation techniques such as the pour over method or using a French press, and the presentation of the final product. But these new, time-consuming approaches and specialized menu items made by stereotypical hipster baristas didn't impress Bourdain. "I don't want to wait for my coffee. I don't want some man-bun, Mumford and Son motherf*cker to get it for me," he said to Bon Appétit. In an interview with ABC News that same year, Bourdain once again roasted coffee culture, saying, "If it takes you longer to make my coffee than it does for me to drink it, then we have a basic problem."