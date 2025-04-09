The 12 Best NYC Restaurants, Coffee Shops, And Bars For Book Lovers
New York has a lot to offer, but quiet places to settle in with a book are not one of them. Sure, you can find a bench in Central Park, but chances are the sounds of honking cabs and idle chatter will punctuate your reading. Thankfully, the city has seen a rise in bookish places that offer respite from the crowded streets — and a chance to grab a quick bite, a cocktail, or even a full sit-down dinner. If you're unsure of where to settle in with a good read, I've done some of the legwork for you. Not only have I lived in New York City for over 15 years and experienced some its best spots, but I am a two-time published author and professional writer — which is to say I spend a lot of time writing in cafés and, especially, bookstores that double as coffee shops.
Many of the following places are hybrid bookstores and cafés — places where one can read a book, buy a book, and enjoy a small bite and drink alongside a novel. A few of the places are restaurants that manage to capture the magic of books through thoughtful decor. A lot of these places are neighborhood gems that act as community hubs where book lovers can gather and, in some cases, help those in need. Whether you're searching for a bookstore to relax or a cozy restaurant that feels like you've stepped into an old library, here's where book lovers should go in New York City.
Biblotheque in SoHo
Bibliotheque opened back in 2022 and was founded by celebrity plastic surgeon-turned-entrepreneur Dr. Andrew Jacono, who worked with notable patients — including fashion designer Marc Jacobs. When you step into Bibliotheque, you'll be greeted by a long bar room that leads into an open space lined with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and a mix of lounge chairs and tables. This all-day, all-night SoHo spot has since become a haven for book lovers and remote workers who can perch up with a book (and their laptop) while nibbling on a food menu from Daniel Boulud's Epicerie Boulud. Once happy hour hits, this bookstore-meets-wine spot enforces a no-computer policy, which is honestly for the best, as Bibliotheque curates a fantastic events calendar that includes everything from monthly book clubs and cinema nights to wine-fueled writing retreats.
Bibliotheque also takes its books-meets-wine hybrid to the next level. Its wine list is formatted to resemble a novel and is divided into "chapters." Wines by the glass are "short stories," while tasting notes correspond to bookish genres like romance, art history, and fantasy. Bibliotheque is an ideal spot for book lovers to enjoy a glass of wine and a good read; its collection comprises over 3,000 curated wine bottles with a focus on French and Italian vintages.
(646) 410-0143
54 Mercer St, New York, NY 10013
Book Club Bar in the East Village
If SoHo's Bibliotheque is the place to enjoy a book and a glass of wine, then Book Club Bar is the place for book lovers to enjoy literary-themed cocktails. Longtime East Village residents Erin Neary and Nat Esten — who met at a book club in 2011— are the founders of Book Club Bar, which opened in 2019. Like Bibliotheque, Book Club Bar features a wooden bar where patrons can sip on coffee or cocktails while enjoying a good book or writing the next great American novel. The back of Book Club Bar opens onto a cozy bookstore with wooden shelves sagging beneath the weight of books. The open space is filled with rugs, leather armchairs, and wooden tables lining an exposed brick wall.
During the warmer months, Book Club Bar opens its backyard for some al fresco reading, too. But back to the book-themed bar, which offers a full literary-themed cocktail menu with creatively named libations like Feminine Mezcal Mystique (a mix of mezcal, maple syrup, lemon, and cardamom bitters) or the Murder on the Orient Espresso (Book Club Bar's take on a classic espresso martini). Like Bibliotheque, Book Club Bar also enforces a no-laptop policy once happy hour hits, which encourages its patrons to be present for the fantastic events that take place at this beloved neighborhood gem.
(646) 678-4160
197 E 3rd St, New York, NY 10009
Sullaluna in the West Village
If books and pasta are more your speed, look no further than Sullaluna. Its original location is in Venice, but the Italian bistro eventually opened an NYC outpost in Manhattan's West Village on Carmine Street. Founded by Francesca Rizzi and her husband Rodolfo, Sullaluna combines Italian fare (and flair) with beautifully illustrated children's books and art books displayed on shelves lining the walls. While most of the books at Sullaluna are for children, adults will also find interesting books to peruse, including titles on design, illustration, and storytelling.
Book lovers with a deep appreciation for aesthetic appeal will appreciate how Sullaluna's founders have lovingly curated their collection of books. It was in part inspired by Francesca's upbringing in an art-loving family, as well as the selections she collected during her travels. Her appreciation for illustration infuses all of the books on Sullaluna's shelves.
Sullaluna is cozy, albeit small, so it's recommended to make a reservation ahead of time if you're planning to dine in and enjoy your reading alongside a bowl of cacio e pepe or gnocchi.
sullalunavenezia.it/category/ny
(212) 352-3182
41 Carmine St, New York, NY 10014
The Lit Bar in the Bronx
The Lit Bar is the only independent bookstore in the Bronx and, as such, has become a beloved cultural hub in the Mott Haven neighborhood since opening in 2019. The Lit Bar was founded by Bronx native Noëlle Santos when the neighborhood's only bookstore — a Barnes & Noble — shuttered its doors in 2016. When one door closes, another one opens, and so with the closure of Barnes & Noble came the opening of the neighborhood's new and only bookstore-meets-wine bar, which offers a curated selection of books tailored to the Bronx community, including "where black women and feminism intersect" or hip hop blends with poetry.
For book lovers, The Lit Bar is a special place infused with a deep Bronx pride that places special emphasis on uplifting diverse voices and BIPOC authors through organizing community events, poetry nights, and author events. You can come to The Lit Bar to enjoy a glass of wine or graze on one of its cheese or charcuterie boards or, better yet, pair books with brunch by ordering one of Lit Bar's brunch boards, featuring either Belgian waffles or cinnamon sugar French toast –served with fresh berries, whipped cream, and syrup.
(347) 955-3610
131 Alexander Ave, Bronx, NY 10454
Cafe con Libros in Brooklyn
Another community bookshop is Cafe con Libros in Brooklyn, which doubles as a coffee shop. Founded by Kalima Desuze in 2017, this intersectional feminist community bookstore was created with a mission to center the narratives of BIPOC women through a curated collection of feminist-leaning literature.
"I wanted to build a space that is completely and unapologetically dedicated to feminist texts, narratives, and authors," Kalima Desuze said in an interview with Black-Owned Brooklyn. She refers to books by icons like Toni Morrison and Zora Neale Hurston and explains how women's voices — and especially the voices of diverse women — were essential to her own upbringing.
"They gave me a vision of myself. They gave me roots. They affirmed me. So I'm trying to center stories by women, about women, for women, particularly women across the diaspora and women of color who we don't typically hear from in the mainstream," she says.
Walk into Cafe con Libros (which translates from Spanish as "coffee with books"), and you'll discover a glossy coffee bar and cozy seating alongside white shelves adorned with an eye-catching rainbow of titles. It's the sort of place that is ideal for spending an afternoon sipping on tea, enjoying a latte (whipped up by Desuze's co-founder, husband, and barista, Ryan Cameron), and diving into a good book.
(929) 327-9373
724 Prospect Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Liz's Book Bar in Brooklyn
From books and pasta to books and coffee to books and cocktails, bibliophiles have their pick of the litter when choosing how they'd like to read in NYC. But what about book lovers who with a sweet tooth? Enter Liz's Book Bar, a Brooklyn gem that serves a menu with tantalizing baked goods such as a za'atar and preserved lemon scone or a cranberry and coconut oatmeal cookie.
Founded by novelist Maura Cheeks (the author of "Acts of Forgiveness"), this spot is named for Cheeks' grandmother, who inspired her own writing. Expect an airy, cool, and light-filled space with wood shelving lined with over 4,000 titles, including the latest releases. Pair that with a chill R&B playlist and its baked goods, and you'll see why Liz's Book Bar is well worth the subway ride to Brooklyn.
(718) 210-2222
315 Smith St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Milk & Roses in Brooklyn
Brooklyn's Milk and Roses isn't a bookstore — but don't let that deter you. Stepping into this shop is like entering a dreamy library, complete with soft lighting, red booths, and wooden shelves lined with antique books. Inside this Greenpoint restaurant, which serves an Italian-focused menu, you'll feel as though you're moving through the old and deeply loved home of a dear friend who happens to be a book collector or, perhaps, an eclectic writer.
Enter the lush garden patio, and a magical haven of fairy lights, ivy-draped walls, and rustic furniture will greet you. Milk and Roses was opened by husband and wife team Tommaso Mazzoni and Helena Yelovich, who met on the Subway. The pair transformed what was once a rustic kitchenette into this bookish nirvana that feels like it's worlds away from the streets of Brooklyn.
(718) 389-0160
35 Box St, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Yu & Me Bookstore in Chinatown
Founded by Lucy Yu in December 2021, Yu & Me Books became NYC's first Asian-American woman-owned independent bookstore. Its mission is simple: to highlight diverse voices, spotlight immigrant stories, and celebrate books by BIPOC authors. Since opening, Yu & Me has become a neighborhood gem, serving as a gathering place for readers, writers, and creatives.
Despite facing a devastating fire back in 2023, Yu & Me rose like a phoenix from the ashes and — with the help of crowdfunding efforts and community support — reopened its doors. The resilience of Yu & Me (much like the diverse stories that it shares) makes this place a special spot for book lovers to spend time and enjoy the cozy ambiance of its in-store café, serving locally-roasted coffees, teas, wine, beer, and snacks. If headed to Yu & Me, make sure to check out its events calendar, which shares upcoming book launches, author meet-and-greets, book clubs, and more.
(646) 559-1165
44 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10013
The Algonquin Hotel's Blue Bar in Midtown
On a list spotlighting the best NYC places for book lovers, it's impossible not to honor the city's literary history. The Algonquin Hotel has a storied past thanks largely to its iconic Round Table, where an informal group of writers, critics, and editors regularly met back in the 1920s to discuss everything from prose to politics. Nicknamed the "Vicious Circle," these creatives — which included Dorothy Parker and Edna Ferber — left an indelible mark on The Algonquin Hotel that still resonates today.
There are a lot of places in NYC where you can enjoy a good book alongside a well-made cocktail, but there are few places where you can do so in the very place where the most celebrated literary circle once sat; this is what makes The Algonquin Hotel's Blue Bar such a special place. Here, you'll find a menu divided into "chapters," with chapter one sharing literary-themed cocktails, chapter two dedicated to grapes and hops, and chapters three through five dedicated to eats, dessert, and breakfast.
In the words of Parker, "Three be the things I shall never attain: envy, content, and sufficient Champagne." I'd suggest ordering a French 75 (Hendrick's gin, lemon, and Champagne), making your way to the very Round Table where Parker once sat, and sipping Champagne in the company of these great literary ghosts. While there, keep an eye out for Hamlet, the hotel cat who has his very own Instagram.
algonquinhotel.com/the-blue-bar
(212) 840-6800
59 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036
Bluestockings Cooperative in the Lower East Side
Originally founded by Kathryn Welsh as a feminist bookstore, Bluestockings has evolved over the years, transitioning into a worker-owned cooperative in 2021. Today, this collectively-owned bookstore, café, and activist center sits inside a light-drenched space on Manhattan's Lower East Side. Bluestockings boasts a diverse selection of books that range in genre from feminism, queer, and gender studies to race and political theory. Like other spots on this list, the in-store café helps create a haven for book lovers to enjoy a read alongside a latte, but what sets Bluestockings apart is its commitment to serving Fairtrade coffee and organic tea alongside a rotating selection of snacks. Bluestockings also serves wine and beer, so that you can start your morning at Bluestockings and sail right on through to happy hour.
Coffee and wine aside, Bluestockings is doing incredible work in the local community, actively supporting New Yorkers through initiatives like an opioid overdose prevention program, offering free resources like Fentanyl test strips, and even operating a free store where individuals in need can access essential items. This dedication to the community makes Bluestockings so much more than a retail space; it is a vital hub for education, aid, and activism in New York City and a place that any book lover will feel good supporting.
(917) 409-0440
116 Suffolk St, New York, NY 10002
Archestratus in Brooklyn
This cozy culinary bookstore and café, located in Brooklyn's Greenpoint neighborhood, blends food, books, and community within an inviting space. This is the place to find cookbooks — both new and old — as well as a slew of other food-focused titles ranging from non-fiction to cuisine from other cultures. You can enter Archestratus with an insatiable appetite for knowledge and end up satiating both your curiosity and hunger. Not only does Archestratus curate a selection of food and beverages, but its backroom is frequently used for cookbook launches, author readings, and community dinners.
Founded by local Brooklynite Paige Lipari, Archestratus Books creates a delicious experience both on and off the page. The front of the house is filled with food-focused books, while the back of the house is packed with Mediterranean-inspired sweet and savory baked goods. Like many of the other places on this list, Archestratus is a neighborhood gem that doubles as a lovely hangout for locals and visitors alike.
164 Huron St, Brooklyn, NY 11222
McNally Jackson Books in the Seaport District
Chances are you may have heard of McNally Jackson, a beloved independent bookstore founded by Sarah McNally in 2004. Its original SoHo location has expanded throughout the city, and it now has stores in Williamsburg, downtown Brooklyn, Rockefeller Center, and the Seaport District. But we're here to focus on the latter. Housed within Manhattan's historic Schermerhorn Row building (built in 1811), this particular McNally Jackson is incredible both for its size and its in-store café and bar.
Spanning two floors and 7,500 square feet, this particular McNally Jackson location is like an oasis for book lovers in New York, providing ample space to read a book in cozy armchairs while enjoying the natural light pouring in from the large windows that overlook this historic neighborhood. This store is also home to a café and bar on its ground floor, making this another stellar spot for book lovers to transition from day to night, coffee to happy hour.
(646) 964-4232
4 Fulton St, New York, NY 10038
Methodology
When it came to identifying the best places in New York for book lovers, I focused on a mix of spots that combined a bookstore experience with a food and beverage element (such as a coffee shop, bistro, wine, or cocktail bar) alongside restaurants like Milk & Roses, which offers a bookish ambiance, or historic literary haunts like The Algonquin's Blue Bar.
Some of the places listed — like Book Club Bar or Bibliotheque — tend to be included on most NYC book bar lists, while others, like Sullaluna or Lit Bar, often fly under the radar. In compiling this list, it was important for me to include not only known favorites, but also places like Bluestockings Cooperative that are important community hubs as well as a great spot for book lovers.
Some of the places on this list are ones I regularly visit, such as Bibliotheque, while others hold a special place in my heart, such as Book Club Bar, which hosted me for an author event to celebrate the release of my travel memoir "Call You When I Land." In the end, all of the places on this list had to check off one essential box: They had to offer a cozy place for readers to sit, relax, and enjoy a story alongside something wonderful to drink or delicious to eat.