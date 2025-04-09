The 12 Best NYC Restaurants, Coffee Shops, And Bars For Book Lovers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

New York has a lot to offer, but quiet places to settle in with a book are not one of them. Sure, you can find a bench in Central Park, but chances are the sounds of honking cabs and idle chatter will punctuate your reading. Thankfully, the city has seen a rise in bookish places that offer respite from the crowded streets — and a chance to grab a quick bite, a cocktail, or even a full sit-down dinner. If you're unsure of where to settle in with a good read, I've done some of the legwork for you. Not only have I lived in New York City for over 15 years and experienced some its best spots, but I am a two-time published author and professional writer — which is to say I spend a lot of time writing in cafés and, especially, bookstores that double as coffee shops.

Many of the following places are hybrid bookstores and cafés — places where one can read a book, buy a book, and enjoy a small bite and drink alongside a novel. A few of the places are restaurants that manage to capture the magic of books through thoughtful decor. A lot of these places are neighborhood gems that act as community hubs where book lovers can gather and, in some cases, help those in need. Whether you're searching for a bookstore to relax or a cozy restaurant that feels like you've stepped into an old library, here's where book lovers should go in New York City.