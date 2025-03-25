13 Of Our Favorite Affordable Places To Drink In NYC

Despite the dozens of incredible cocktail bars in NYC, finding a cocktail for under $18 is quite the feat these days. Inflation has taken some of our old stand-bys away, leaving many of us wondering where to find a reasonably priced drink without having to empty our savings account or join college kids for beer and shot combos (though admittedly, those are probably the best bang for your buck). There are plenty of incredible happy hour deals that check all of our boxes, but we're focusing on the best spots to grab an affordable drink at any time of day, because hey, it's 5 o'clock somewhere. While I would give anything to go back to the days of $6 cocktails, these days I unfortunately consider cocktails under $15 and beers around $5 as affordable in NYC.

The farther out you get from the hubbub of Manhattan and trendy Brooklyn burbs, the cheaper drinks will be, but even if you stay in the thick of it you can enjoy a night out without emptying your entire wallet. For this list, I stuck with more central boroughs and tried to find favorite hangouts in nearly every borough. The criteria are comfy, fun, and, of course, affordable. Aside from being budget-friendly, these spots are casual and inviting, striking a critical balance between price and quality. Sometimes we choose a bargain over everything else, and other times we find the happy medium. Considering we're putting dollar signs first, this is an eclectic list with lots of different vibes, but each spot offers a little oasis where your wallet can breathe easy while you enjoy that well-earned drink.