13 Of Our Favorite Affordable Places To Drink In NYC
Despite the dozens of incredible cocktail bars in NYC, finding a cocktail for under $18 is quite the feat these days. Inflation has taken some of our old stand-bys away, leaving many of us wondering where to find a reasonably priced drink without having to empty our savings account or join college kids for beer and shot combos (though admittedly, those are probably the best bang for your buck). There are plenty of incredible happy hour deals that check all of our boxes, but we're focusing on the best spots to grab an affordable drink at any time of day, because hey, it's 5 o'clock somewhere. While I would give anything to go back to the days of $6 cocktails, these days I unfortunately consider cocktails under $15 and beers around $5 as affordable in NYC.
The farther out you get from the hubbub of Manhattan and trendy Brooklyn burbs, the cheaper drinks will be, but even if you stay in the thick of it you can enjoy a night out without emptying your entire wallet. For this list, I stuck with more central boroughs and tried to find favorite hangouts in nearly every borough. The criteria are comfy, fun, and, of course, affordable. Aside from being budget-friendly, these spots are casual and inviting, striking a critical balance between price and quality. Sometimes we choose a bargain over everything else, and other times we find the happy medium. Considering we're putting dollar signs first, this is an eclectic list with lots of different vibes, but each spot offers a little oasis where your wallet can breathe easy while you enjoy that well-earned drink.
Rialto Grande (Crown Heights)
Rialto Grande is a new-ish addition to Crown Heights, having just opened in 2020. It's intimate and cozy with a killer backyard. An old-school jukebox is one of the first things to catch the eye, with its bright red illuminating lights, and the bar is never without tunes. The sexy lighting and wood-lined walls give off a '70s vibe, but the decor is just one of its many selling points. All that being said, the most epic thing about Rialto Grande has got to be the prices. Their cocktails are delicious and quite possibly the last $10 cocktails on the block. The cocktails are made with just as much love as a $20 cocktail.
The menu features all the classics like old-fashioneds and Negronis, but they also have beer and shot combos, of course. At $8, it's not the best beer and shot bargain around, so I'd go for a cocktail for 2 bucks more. It's like most Brooklyn bars — small and narrow — but they make do with the limited space. Red leather bar stools line the walls and tons of seating awaits you outside. The backyard is practically the same size as the bar itself and it is equipped with electric heaters so it's party time year round.
644 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Art Bar (West Village)
Smack dab in the middle of the West Village, Art Bar is more of a lounge where cozying up on the couch is encouraged. It's been standing on Eighth Ave for more than 30 years. The slim storefront makes it appear small, but the space opens up once you step inside, leading to more room in the back. If you can score a table, it's a great place to tuck away for a few hours, especially given the cocktails start at $10. I'm not sure how many NYC bars have a working fireplace, but Art Bar is one of them. It takes cozy to a whole new level.
They sell club-y drinks like jello shots and syringes of liquor, but you can easily ignore the spring break energy and do your own thing. The jello shots are only $4 if that's your thing. I'm not going to pretend I don't cave for a jello shot now and again. Especially if they have more innovative flavors than blue razz. No shade to blue razz, but I often prefer flavors that are named after actual fruit. They also have some really fun mocktails if you're looking to lounge drink-free.
(212) 727-0244
52 8th Ave, New York, NY 10014
The Narrows (Bushwick)
Owned by Matt Webber and Keith Cochran, The Narrows opened in 2010 during the early days of Bushwick coolness. This was right before the height of the Brooklyn hipster, a very specific era of Brooklyn à la "Girls" and "Broad City." Before The Narrows, art gallery Pocket Utopia held the Flushing Ave address, and the art still seeps through into the bar today.
The vintage artistic decor and bygone cocktails (which start at just $10) give it the feel of an old-school bar, but the crowd stretches all ages. As if the allusive $10 cocktail wasn't reason enough to become a regular at The Narrows, they have $1 oysters every day until 7 p.m. Dining on oysters at Grand Central Terminal is a treat, but I can never say no to an oyster happy hour. They also have a backyard that's the perfect escape on warm Brooklyn nights.
(281) 827-1800
1037 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Rudy's (Hell's Kitchen)
Every New Yorker knows of Rudy's Bar & Grill, even if just for the giant beloved pig statue that welcomes you at the door. It's hard to pass Rudy the pig on 9th Ave without giving him a high five or a good pat on the head. The bar just gets better inside. It's stuck in a nearly extinct era, all the good parts at least, like $4 beers and free hot dogs with each drink. It might be cash-only, but you won't need much to get your belly warmed up at Rudy's. In addition to cheap beers and dogs, this Hell's Kitchen tavern offers wines as low as $6 a glass and one of the best beer and shot combo deals around at $5.
It's been beloved by locals since it opened back in 1933 –or some say it was actually 1919 when Rudy's operations began — just speakeasy style on the hush. It was apparently one of Al Capone's favorite haunts, making it a fun tourist attraction, but it still has the grit of early NYC that locals crave. It's the definition of no frills, just the way we like it.
(646) 707-0890
627 9th Ave, New York, NY 10036
El Coco (Multiple Manhattan locations)
El Coco is a newer addition to the Manhattan bar scene, but there are already three locations across Manhattan, with the original in Chelsea. Compared to Rudy's, El Coco is just a baby, but the Mexican cantina has found a good rhythm in the city, enough to open another storefront in Hell's Kitchen and the Upper West Side. The pink and green striped awning may not welcome you at every location, but the drink specials sure do.
The lively bar has impressive margarita deals at only $5 all day. Classic lime is always refreshing, but you can add some sweetness to your margarita with strawberry, mango, cucumber, or passionfruit for an extra $3. Even with the add-on, that still puts your lunchtime margarita under $10. The snack deals aren't bad either, with empanadas starting at $4, but nothing beats a $5 margarita in Manhattan.
(646) 692-4123
Multiple locations in Manhattan
Mr. Biggs (Hells Kitchen)
It doesn't get much more affordable than Mr. Biggs. Unlike some other special deals at these NYC bars, Mr. Biggs just charges one flat fee across the board. Nearly all the drinks on the menu are $4 – "all day, every day" as they boast on the menu. Most places with these iconic deals didn't survive past 2010, but Mr. Biggs refuses to up its prices and we couldn't be more thankful. The $4 price tag goes for mixed drinks, shots, and beers, so there's a bargain for every type of drinker. It's hard enough to find deals this good in Brooklyn, let alone on 10th Ave.
It's a non-stop party at Mr.Biggs and everyone is invited. The atmosphere appeals to different tastes, with a laid-back vibe and TVs adorning the walls. It's been a fixture in Hell's Kitchen for ages, and the energy and prices haven't wavered. They host lots of fun events where drink specials somehow get even more exciting, like bingo and poker night. Late afternoons and weeknights can be more mellow, but the bar can get pretty rowdy once the sun goes down or on Sunday funday.
(212) 246-2030
596 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036
Zombie Hut (Carroll Gardens)
Back over the bridge to Brooklyn, we have Zombie Hut in Carroll Gardens. Everyone loves a tiki bar, but a tiki bar with good prices is an anomaly, especially in NYC. Zombie Hut keeps the tropical drinks at one digit, with Mai Tais, Bahama Mamas, Blue Lagoons, and more at only $8. The bar is warm and vibrant, with tiki-themed everything, down to the bamboo-covered bar and ceiling. At night the lights dim and it's easy to forget you're on this side of the equator.
The spacious backyard is a huge selling point, with tons of benches to hunker down on for the evening. On a chilly, lonely night in New York, there's no better escape than Zombie Hut. It's a bit out of the way in Brooklyn for those trekking from the city, but Carroll Gardens is such a lively, charming neighborhood with endless bars and bakeries that you'll never want to leave.
(718) 875-3433
273 Smith St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Botanica Bar (Nolita)
Finding affordable watering holes in Nolita is no easy feat, but Botanica Bar ticks all the right boxes. Most bars on E Houston Street will cost you an arm and a leg, but Botanica's house cocktails are all $12, with some special drinks as low as $10, like the hot toddy. Well drinks are also only $6 for happy hour, which extends until 7 p.m. every day. The small storefront is a bit mysterious at first glance, with plants filling the front window and a red neon sign reading "Botanica" in italics above.
What could be a sexy plant shop is, in fact, a bustling bar. The brick walls make it feel secluded and cool, but the plants keep it alive. The affordable cocktails draw in a youthful crowd, and once the lights go down, the party starts. The bar frequently hosts DJs that get people moving and grooving. It has the unpretentious energy of a dive bar, but the aesthetics of a nice cocktail lounge. The owner, Mark Connell, also opened a fine-dining restaurant above the bar, Estela.
(212) 343-7251
47 E Houston St, New York, NY 10012
The Summit Bar (East Village)
For a step above the grungier (yet beloved) pubs, The Summit Bar is a great pick. Standing out as a cocktail bar in the East Village isn't easy, but this bar has managed since 2009 through its intimate, hip setting and surprisingly affordable drinks. The cocktails are on the higher end of our scale at $14, but still a bargain for the area and made with great attention to detail. Plus, they jump down to $10 during happy hour.
The doors open early Tuesday through Saturday for coffee and pastries, and then come 4 p.m., it's time for a drink. The cocktail lounge is intimate yet casual, with plenty of cozy tables and counters surrounded by homey decor. The warm brick and wooden interior is accented by dozens of hanging lights, some encased in makeshift wine bottle shades. Beyond the more secluded cocktail room in the back is the adorable yard, decked out in flea market chic with dozens of mismatched mirrors and comfy benches. It's open year-round so even on a busy night, seats aren't tough to come by. The Summit Bar is a true cocktail bar, and it's affordable without skipping out on aesthetics.
(347) 465-7911
133 Loisaida Ave, New York, NY 10009
Karczma (Greenpoint)
Karczma is a restaurant first and foremost, but we can't deny the laid-back atmosphere and incredible drink deals. This Polish eatery is a staple of Greenpoint and really delivers the best bang for your buck. This might not be where you go for a fine martini and some hours of silence, but it is where you'll want to go for a cheap draft beer and platter of Polish specialties like pierogies, hunter stew, and stuffed cabbage rolls.
The warm interior is rustic, with wood-lined everything, and the servers even wear traditional dress. If the many beer options make it too tough to choose, there are extremely affordable bottles of wine and some fun traditional Polish cocktails for $10 like the Szarlotka, also known as "Karczma's Apple Pie," made with Zubrowka Bison Vodka and apple juice.
(718) 349-1744
136 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Big Bar (East Village)
Big Bar is a tiny but beloved East Village spot with a big personality and a loyal following. The signature red lights warm the space, giving it an unmatched charm for a notoriously rowdy neighborhood. Cocktails start at $13 or $14, with $7 beers and $9 wines rounding out the menu. Ambiance is a priority here, and good music is always a piece of that puzzle. The cash-only bar is cozy and intimate, perfect for striking up conversations with someone new or just enjoying a low-key night out.
The small space means excellent service, as there are only so many seats to fill in the not-so-big Big Bar. Despite its compact size, Big Bar's charm and strong drinks make it an undeniable favorite, celebrating the true spirit of the neighborhood. It was originally opened back in 1990 by East Village-born and bred brothers, Walter and Raymond Lycholat, and is now going strong thanks to the new owner as of 2013, Stefan Rak. Big Bar maintains a genuine neighborhood feel that can too easily be lost on boisterous NYC streets.
(212) 777-6969
75 E 7th St, New York, NY 10003
Brooklyn Ice House
If Brooklyn Ice House ever closed, there would be an uprising in Red Hook. The tavern is a staple of the neighborhood, and has been ever since the moment Trevor Budd opened its doors. It certainly falls under the dive bar umbrella, but like all good dives, it surprises you. They have a very reasonable beer and shot deal at $6, a wide range of cocktails under $15, and a whole page in the menu dedicated to beer. It has a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere, perfect for kicking back with some friends. When the sun is out, the spacious backyard is the place to be.
People always talk up Red Hook Tavern and its juicy, unmatched burger, but if you're in the neighborhood, Brooklyn Ice House is also worth a pit stop. Not only are drinks incredibly affordable, but the food is delicious and also won't break the bank. The chalkboard menu behind the bar displays daily specials and the usuals like $3 hot dogs, $5 pork sliders, and $7 frito pie.
instagram.com/brooklyn_icehouse
(718) 222-1865
318 Van Brunt St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Maiden Lane (East Village)
Maiden Lane is another must-stop in the East Village. It's modeled after the casual European cafes where it's perfectly acceptable to lean back and sip wine all afternoon. There's no hurry here, and that's just what New Yorkers crave after the go-go-go energy of the average day. Maiden Lane's outdoor seating isn't the typical traffic-heavy atmosphere, as it's situated right on the corner of Tompkins Square Park. It joined the other quaint cafes of Avenue B in 2013and has won over locals.
The cocktails just make the cut at $14 a pop, but they make up for it by being served in a frosty pint glass, right to the brim. They have a variety of natural wines, several $8 drafts, and cans for as low as $6. It's also tinned fish heaven, with European specialties like Don Bocarte anchovies and Ekone octopus. The walls are even creatively dedicated to tins of seafood, with shelves of tins for sale and charming oceanic sketches at every turn.
(646) 755-8911
162 Avenue B, New York, NY 10009
Methodology
Most bar menus in NYC feature drinks priced around $20, so I racked my brain for places I've been able to order a cocktail for less than $15 and still had a great time. To put this list together, I started by jotting down all of my longtime favorites that don't break the bank, like Rudy's and Brooklyn Ice House, before expanding into some newer establishments that have impressed me, like Rialto Grande and The Summit Bar. I've personally bellied up to the bar at most of the spots on this list, but for the few I haven't frequented, I relied on first-hand accounts from trusted friends and countless glowing reviews. I focused on places that offer genuine value without sacrificing experience.
I first considered the price, then quality, and lastly the atmosphere. There's the rare occasion when atmosphere out ranks quality, and those are the perfect places to grab a cheap beer rather than a specialty cocktail. We're talking drinks here, but let's be real, bar bites are mandatory so I also took any snacky bargains into account when narrowing down this list.