Negroni Vs Old Fashioned: What's The Difference Between The 2 Cocktails?

A Negroni is equal parts boozy, herbal, bitter and sweet, thanks to its simple combination of liquors. The bitter component and bright red hue come courtesy of Campari, the Italian aperitivo that's about as polarizing as pineapple on pizza — people either love it or hate it. But it balances out the sweetness of the vermouth, and when combined with gin, they create a satisfying, well balanced drink.

To make a Negroni, simply mix equal parts of gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth over a little ice in a cocktail mixer, and stir a few times to combine, and chill. Strain into an old fashioned glass with ice — preferably a large cube or sphere — and garnish with an orange peel. To add even more flare, express the peel over the cocktail so the essential citrus oils drop into the glass. Rub the rind around the rim of the glass before dropping it into the cocktail.

While purists will insist on sticking to Campari and red vermouth, a Negroni is versatile enough you can use any gin, Italian amaro, and sweet vermouth you prefer, and still get a delicious cocktail. This versatility has led to a number or variations, created by both necessity or desire to innovate. Hence the white Negroni, which substitutes the Campari and vermouth with Lillet Blanc and Suze gentian liqueur, and the Negroni Sbagliato — literally meaning "wrong Negroni" — made with sparkling wine. During the summer months, frozen Negronis pop up here and there, as well as variations using mezcal instead of gin.

