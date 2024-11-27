Negroni Vs Old Fashioned: What's The Difference Between The 2 Cocktails?
The Negroni and the old fashioned are classic cocktails that remain popular in bars all over the world, thanks in part to the cocktail renaissance of the last decade. They are elegant cocktails that have stood the test of time, with good reason; they are easy to make and even easier to enjoy. While they are similar in some respects — both are stirred, served over ice in short glasses, and flavored with a hint of citrus — there are significant differences between the two.
To start, a classic Negroni is made with gin, while an old fashioned uses bourbon or rye whiskey as the main spirit. A Negroni is bittersweet and complex, a great aperitif cocktail that will go well on its own or paired with savory appetizers. The old fashioned is sweeter and warmer, wonderful to finish an evening of fun or on a cold night sitting by the fire. Let's explore each drink in depth to gain a better understanding of their differences.
What is a Negroni?
A Negroni is equal parts boozy, herbal, bitter and sweet, thanks to its simple combination of liquors. The bitter component and bright red hue come courtesy of Campari, the Italian aperitivo that's about as polarizing as pineapple on pizza — people either love it or hate it. But it balances out the sweetness of the vermouth, and when combined with gin, they create a satisfying, well balanced drink.
To make a Negroni, simply mix equal parts of gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth over a little ice in a cocktail mixer, and stir a few times to combine, and chill. Strain into an old fashioned glass with ice — preferably a large cube or sphere — and garnish with an orange peel. To add even more flare, express the peel over the cocktail so the essential citrus oils drop into the glass. Rub the rind around the rim of the glass before dropping it into the cocktail.
While purists will insist on sticking to Campari and red vermouth, a Negroni is versatile enough you can use any gin, Italian amaro, and sweet vermouth you prefer, and still get a delicious cocktail. This versatility has led to a number or variations, created by both necessity or desire to innovate. Hence the white Negroni, which substitutes the Campari and vermouth with Lillet Blanc and Suze gentian liqueur, and the Negroni Sbagliato — literally meaning "wrong Negroni" — made with sparkling wine. During the summer months, frozen Negronis pop up here and there, as well as variations using mezcal instead of gin.
What is an old fashioned cocktail?
The old fashioned is so iconic that it gave the glass in which it is served its name. It's mainly made with bourbon or rye whiskey, sugar, and a few dashes of Angostura bitter, served over ice in its namesake glassware. After expressing the oils over the drink, an orange peel is dropped on top as garnish, alongside a Maraschino cherry. To add even more citrus flavor, some bartenders prefer a fresh or dehydrated orange slice or half moon.
While the cocktail takes only three ingredients to make, there are a few tricks to know to make the perfect old fashioned every time. It is important to muddle the perfect amount of sugar (usually a cube) with the bitters before adding the bourbon, and this step makes it a bit more complicated than simply stirring them together, as in the Negroni.
This hasn't stopped bartenders from creating many variations. You can make a mezcal old fashioned for a smoky twist, add a shot of cold brew coffee for a caffeinated alternative, or use chai tea and spices for a lovely seasonal spin. In Wisconsin, a variation swaps the whiskey for brandy and adds lemon-lime soda and muddled cherries to make a Wisconsin old fashioned which is very popular in the summer months. Some bartenders switch out the bitters, use maple syrup, or even add smoke to make their creations even more unique.