This Hidden Gem NYC Bar Gives Customers Free Hot Dogs

There are plenty of free attractions to feast your eyes upon in New York City. From the art along the High Line to the lights of Times Square, there's something for everyone. But is it possible to enjoy a meal at no cost in one of the most expensive destinations in the country? If you can track down a 6-foot-tall smiling pink pig, then sort of. That's Baron Von Swine, a statue that serves as both mascot and doorman at Rudy's Bar & Grill in Hell's Kitchen, which has been pouring stiff drinks since at least the 1930s. While the red tuxedo-clad swine is itself a point of interest, the locally celebrated dive bar might be best known for its hot dogs, which are complimentary with any purchase.

In a city that got away with charging $29 for a brisket and pork dog perched in a potato bun (served at chef Alex Stupak's Midtown restaurant Mischa, which closed in early 2024), Rudy's practice of serving franks on the house may stump even the most creative accountant. It's not clear how it all pencils out, particularly when the bar charges $4 to $5 for house beers and a mere five bucks for a shot and pint combo. However, there appears to be some evidence regarding how the tradition started. It turns out that former manager Ernie Schroeder rolled out the free hot dogs to lure customers when the economy began to sour during the late '80s or early '90s.