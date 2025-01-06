This Hidden Gem NYC Bar Gives Customers Free Hot Dogs
There are plenty of free attractions to feast your eyes upon in New York City. From the art along the High Line to the lights of Times Square, there's something for everyone. But is it possible to enjoy a meal at no cost in one of the most expensive destinations in the country? If you can track down a 6-foot-tall smiling pink pig, then sort of. That's Baron Von Swine, a statue that serves as both mascot and doorman at Rudy's Bar & Grill in Hell's Kitchen, which has been pouring stiff drinks since at least the 1930s. While the red tuxedo-clad swine is itself a point of interest, the locally celebrated dive bar might be best known for its hot dogs, which are complimentary with any purchase.
In a city that got away with charging $29 for a brisket and pork dog perched in a potato bun (served at chef Alex Stupak's Midtown restaurant Mischa, which closed in early 2024), Rudy's practice of serving franks on the house may stump even the most creative accountant. It's not clear how it all pencils out, particularly when the bar charges $4 to $5 for house beers and a mere five bucks for a shot and pint combo. However, there appears to be some evidence regarding how the tradition started. It turns out that former manager Ernie Schroeder rolled out the free hot dogs to lure customers when the economy began to sour during the late '80s or early '90s.
Rudy's franks were an Anthony Bourdain favorite
Happily for deal-seekers, hot dog lovers, and anyone who may be down (but not completely out), Rudy's has kept doling out franks, which spin slowly on a rotating grill behind the bar. They're served unembellished in a bun, with just a swipe of standard yellow mustard and ketchup, as you'd expect from any respectable dive. Just don't dare to ask whether there's a condiment bar. Sometimes an unpretentious wiener just hits the spot; after all, there's actual video confirmation that the late, great Anthony Bourdain enjoyed Rudy's dogs. In fact, the watering hole was listed among the famed chef's favorite spots to eat and drink in the city — though he preferred Chicago dogs to all others.
Anthony Bourdain wasn't the only celebrity to grace Rudy's duct tape-bandaged, red leather banquettes and barstools. The official Rudy's Bar & Grill website boasts a long list of famous visitors, from an underage Drew Barrymore to James Gandolfini to even Al Capone himself, who, as local lore has it, frequented the joint when it was still a speakeasy. However, any modern-day VIPs don't even get top online billing — that's reserved for the colorful cast of regulars like Bobby the Boxer, Justin the Butcher, and Cowboy. Should you find yourself among one of the most diverse clientele around, here is our recommended list of the safest drinks to order at any dive bar. Just don't forget to enjoy that gratis hot dog on the side.